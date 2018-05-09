Oil’s ‘fear premium’ will spike if Iran responds to Trump with a nuclear arms race

Briefing highlights

Oil’s ‘fear premium’

There’s a lot to play out yet, but oil’s “fear premium” likely will rise depending on how Iran responds to U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on Tehran’s multi-nation nuclear pact.

And it’s far from simple, given the dynamics in Tehran.

Mr. Trump did the expected Tuesday in ignoring the pleas of European leaders and pulling the United States out of the nuclear deal, which waived sanctions in return for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program.

But his stance was “much tougher” than expected and, thus, there could now be a new dynamic, said Helima Croft, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of commodity strategy in New York.

Oil prices popped today, with West Texas intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, back above US$70 a barrel in reaction to the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

Open this photo in gallery President Donald Trump holds up a proclamation declaring his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement, May 8, 2018. JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Markets, Ms. Croft said in an interview, are focusing on the number of barrels at play, which other observers estimate could be 500,000 a day or more in lost Iranian exports. And the overall impact could be far higher.

But key to all this is that President Hassan Rouhani doesn’t control Iran’s nuclear program, and what’s important is the response of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard.

And whether Mr. Rouhani is now discredited.

That “fear premium” could rise if Iran responds by restarting its nuclear program to quickly reach “weapons breakout capability,” warned Ms. Croft and her colleagues, RBC commodity strategists Christopher Louney and Michael Tran.

“There were always powerful elements in the leadership – principally, the revolutionary guards – that opposed the agreement, and they will likely push for an end to the restrictions,” they said.

“For now, oil market participants are principally focused on the barrel count risk entailed in a JCPOA exit, but we contend that the stakes are, in fact, much higher.”

That came in a report that preceded, but anticipated, Mr. Trump’s move. And, Ms. Croft said, it’s even more likely now that that premium will climb.

“Saudi’s Crown Prince has already warned that the Kingdom will opt for its own nuclear program in the event that Iran does pursue nuclear weapons capabilities – raising the prospect of a Middle East arms race,” Ms. Croft, Mr. Louney and Mr. Tran said in their report.

“Israel’s reaction in such a scenario will also be critical, especially as it has recently stepped up air strikes on Iranian military facilities in Syria,” they added.

“Perhaps Iran will play it safe and remain largely compliant with the terms of the JCPOA in order to garner international sympathy. However, senior Iranian officials have recently pledged to resume suspended nuclear work (including enriching uranium at high levels and spinning high-speed centrifuge devices) if the U.S. withdraws from the deal.”

There is a 180-day phase-in period.

There’s a big corporate hit, too, as licences for Boeing Co. and Airbus for sales to Iran, for example, are being revoked.

“While there is considerable debate over the effectiveness of unilateral U.S. action on Iran, we think that a revival of the threat to lock non-compliant corporates out of U.S. capital markets provides the White House with a pretty powerful stick,” said Ms. Croft, Mr. Louney and Mr. Tran.

“While Chinese compliance is probably a non-starter, we do anticipate a high degree of co-operation from European, Japanese and South Korean corporates despite their host governments’ opposition to the U.S. move,” they added.

Oil buoys stocks

Asian markets were mixed today, though European stocks are rising and New York is set for a stronger open, buoyed partly by the shares of energy companies.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite just shy of 0.1 per cent, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“The FTSE 100 is being helped by oil stocks in the wake of President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“BP and Royal Dutch Shell are among the biggest gainers this morning as they benefit from the underlying oil market,” he added.

“The U.S. has pledged to reintroduce sanctions on Iran, and, in turn, the possibility of reduced supply is pushing up the oil price.”

Currencies are also feeling the impact, with the U.S. dollar stronger and the Canadian dollar just shy of 77.5 U.S. cents.

