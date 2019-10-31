One million Canadians are holding down more than one job, working arduous hours as they struggle for income

Briefing highlights
- Holding more than one job
- Global markets sinking so far
- New York futures down
- Canadian dollar at about 76 cents
- Fiat Chrysler, PSA strike merger deal
- SNC-Lavalin names new chief
- Bombardier to sell plants: report
- Honk Kong sinks into recession
- Shell warns on buyback
- What to expect in GDP report
- What else to watch for today
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Take these jobs and ...
More than one million Canadians are holding down more than one job, and paying for it in the number of hours they’re working.
They account for 5.7 per cent of the work force, Statistics Canada said in a recent study, up from 5 per cent in 1998 and just 2.4 per cent in 1978. That latest number is the highest on records kept since 1978, noted Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“People who are in part-time employment (particularly if it is involuntary) are more likely to hold multiple jobs, although the majority of multiple job holders work full-time in their main job,” Statistics Canada analyst Meghan Fulford and senior analyst Martha Patterson said in their study.
“This means that multiple job holders work more hours per week than single job holders, on average. Lower weekly earnings are also associated with a higher likelihood of holding multiple jobs.”
Some highlights of the study:
- Almost 66 per cent of those holding multiple jobs are employed full-time in a main position.
- Those with more than one job work an average 10 hours a week longer than their counterparts with just one position. Their main job took up an average 32.1 hours, with their secondary position accounting for 13.9 hours. Compare that to the 36.1 hours of a person with just one job.
- “Over the past 20 years, the incidence of multiple job holding has consistently been higher among women compared to men, and has also increased more among women.” Indeed, 6.8 per cent of women with jobs held more than one in 2018, for an increase of 1.2 percentage points from 20 years earlier.
- “Multiple job holding varies across the 15 major industrial sectors …. In both 1998 and 2018, workers whose main job was in health care and social assistance had the highest multiple job holding rate (8.2 per cent in 1998; 8.7 per cent in 2018). Just over one-quarter of the rise in multiple job holding among women between 1998 and 2018 can be attributed to increased employment in this sector.”
- “People engage in multiple job holding for various reasons, such as out of financial necessity, to ensure continuous employment, or to accumulate skills and expertise in other occupations. Although multiple job holding can provide some benefits, it is also associated with an increased risk of injury, both at work and not at work. Multiple job holding may also be a partial indicator of the extent to which changes in the economy – including the ‘gig’ economy – have contributed to the prevalence of non-standard or precarious work.”
- More than 8 per cent of employees in temporary positions held more than one job in 2018. Compare that to the 5 per cent of those with a permanent primary position.
- Similarly, those for whom part-time work is a primary position are “more likely” to hold down more than one job. And “involuntary part-time workers were even more likely to hold multiple jobs (14.6 per cent).”
- “Among paid employees, the likelihood of holding multiple jobs declines as the main job earnings increase.”
- Young people between the ages of 20 and 24 account for the “highest rate” of holding more than one job, at 7.6 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent for the 25-29 age group and 4.7 per cent among those 55 and up.
- Self-employed Canadians are “more likely” to be working more than one job.
“The rate of multiple job holding is also higher in Canada than in the U.S. (5 per cent, actually slipping this century),” said BMO’s Mr. Guatieri.
“This partly reflects more part-time workers in Canada (18.7 per cent of total versus 16.7 per cent in the U.S. in 2018) and perhaps more affordable daycare.”
Stocks sink
European stocks are sinking, and New York is poised for a weaker open.
Welcome to the day after the Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve decisions, and some key corporate earnings.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was down to about 76 US cents.
Fiat Chrysler, PSA to merge
Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA have struck a deal to merge and create what they say will be the world’s fourth-larges auto manufacturer.
Each group of shareholders will hold 50 per cent of the company, whose combined revenues would be almost EURO 170-billion a year, with “recurring operating profit” of more than EURO 11-billion.
The new company will boast brands that include Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat, Dodge, Chrysler and Maserati, among others.
“The deal is certainly welcome news for Fiat, whose shares have been in slow decline since the start of 2018, in contrast to Peugeot, whose shares have gone from strength to strength since the last of two bailouts in 2014,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
SNC-Lavalin names new chief
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has given Ian Edwards the permanent job of chief executive officer.
Acting as interim CEO since early June, Mr. Edwards will now guide the engineering and construction giant through still uncertain times.
“Mr. Edwards has actively consulted with investors representing the majority of SNC-Lavalin’s shareholder base, and undertaken a comprehensive strategic review of the business, which resulted in the July 22, 2019, decision to exit lump-sum turnkey contracting,” the company said, noting, too, SNC was reorganized into two divisions.
Bombardier to sell plants: report
From Reuters:
Canada’s Bombardier is in advanced talks to sell three facilities, including its Belfast wing-making plant, to Spirit AeroSystems for more than US$1-billion in cash and assumed liabilities, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The two companies are nearing a deal, which could be announced as early as Thursday, the sources added, but they cautioned that talks could still fall apart.
Bombardier’s plan to sell two aerostructure facilities - the Belfast plant and another in Morocco - along with a smaller repair plant in Dallas comes as the Canadian company sheds its commercial aviation business to focus on its higher-margin business jets and rail divisions.
Ticker
Hong Kong in recession
From Reuters: Hong Kong slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the protracted U.S.-China trade war. The economy shrank 3.2 per cent in July-September from the preceding period, contracting for a second straight quarter and meeting the technical definition of a recession, according to preliminary government data.
Shell warns on buyback
From Reuters: Royal Dutch Shell warned uncertain economic conditions could slow its US$25-billion share buyback program, the world’s largest, after its third-quarter profits easily beat expectations on strong oil and gas trading. The better-than-expected results in the face of oil prices that fell 17 per cent year on year underscores Shell’s transformation in recent years, with deep cost cuts and a focus on returns after the 2014 industry downturn. Net income attributable to shareholders, based on a current cost of supplies and excluding identified items, fell 15 per cent to US$4.8-billion from a year earlier.
Lloyds misses estimates
From Reuters: Britain’s biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group, posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits after making a further POUND 1.8-billion for mis-sold loan insurance payouts. The bank posted pre-tax profits of POUND 50-million for the three months to end-September.
BoJ holds steady
From Reuters: The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, as expected, but offered a stronger signal it may cut interest rates in future, underscoring its concern that overseas risks could derail the country’s fragile economic recovery.
Zimbabwe’s economy to contract
From Reuters: Zimbabwe’s economy is set to contract by 6.5 per cent this year after a drought and power shortages, the finance minister said, adding power generation could be cut at the largest hydro plant due to low water levels. Mthuli Ncube said Zimbabwe would spend more than US$300-million to import 840,000 tonnes of maize, a staple crop, after the drought left more than half the population in need of food aid.
Switch buoys Nintendo
From Reuters: Nintendo Co.’s second-quarter operating profit more than doubled, blowing past analyst estimates, on strong demand for its Switch console. Nintendo’s operating profit for the July-September quarter was YEN 66.8-billion versus YEN 30.9-billion yen a year earlier
What to watch for today
If you didn’t get enough Wednesday with the Bank of Canada, the Fed, U.S. GDP and corporate earnings, fear not. There’s plenty more today.
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that the economy expanded by 0.1 or 0.2 per cent in August.
“Outside of a second-quarter rebound in oil production, the Canadian economy hasn’t shown many signs of racing ahead, and with the energy sector shedding some of those gains in the third quarter, the economy appears to have continued to struggle to make any ground early in the second half,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
“While retail sales, manufacturing shipments and housing data all showed healthy increases in August, wholesaling activity plunged, reversing the outsized gains seen in the prior month and largely offsetting the above-trend gains in other areas,” he added.
“A drag will also likely appear in the form of another decline in oil and gas production, as offshore extraction suffered for a second month in a row as a result of maintenance activities.”
Watch, too, for economic growth, inflation and jobs reports from the euro zone.
It’ll be hard, too, to keep up with the corporate earnings. Among those reporting quarterly results are Aecon Group Inc., Altria Group Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., BCE Inc., Bombardier Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., DuPont Inc., Encana Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc., Kraft Heinz Co., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp. and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
What analysts are saying today
“Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot this morning confirmed their plans to merge in a 50/50 merger of equals, suggesting that any concerns the French government may have had have been allayed. The lack of pushback by the French government may be down to assurances on job losses, which could well be bad news for car plants, outside of France and Italy, with the U.K. an obvious target. Any deal will still need to be scrutinised by regulators, but there remains little in the way of overlap outside of markets in Europe.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
“In the corporate world, goods news continued flowing in. Facebook and Apple made their investors proud. Both companies beat the strong market expectations as they released their third-quarter earnings after the market close. The gloomy economic conjuncture has not been a concern for them. Facebook, moreover, is expected to benefit from increased ad revenues from end November onwards, as Twitter banned political ads on its platform heading into the 2020 presidential election year in the U.S.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analysts, London Capital Group
Required Reading
Molson pushes beyond beer
Molson Coors Brewing Co. is speeding up efforts to be less of a beer company, Nicolas Van Praet writes. The maker of Molson Canadian and Coors Light announced it is moving forward with a “revitalization plan” in which it will cut 400 to 500 white-collar jobs and regroup its commercial headquarters for North America in Chicago. It will also change its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. to better reflect its strategic push to expand beyond beer into other offerings.
Auditor issues scathing report
Ontario’s Auditor-General has issued a scathing report on the inner workings of the province’s home-building industry regulator, Tarion Warranty Corp., urging changes that target everything from high-priced salaries, too-cozy relationships with home builders and confusing rules that allowed it to reject thousands of legitimate claims from homeowners. Shane Dingman reports.
Having your back
Do dividend stocks have your back in a bear market? Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick examines the issue.