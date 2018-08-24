Ontario electricity costs are rising again. (Have you seen this chart, Premier Ford?)

Briefing highlights

Ohm(y)

Ontario electricity costs are rising again.

Not by much, just 0.3 per cent in July from a year earlier.

But what’s important, noted Bank of Montreal economic analyst Priscilla Thiagamoorthy, is that the jump is the first after about 18 months of declines.

It’s also important – my words, not hers – because bringing down rates was a key promise made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford as he swept to power.

He’s only just into the job, so obviously you can’t point fingers, but here’s a chart he might want to see:

There’s an interesting twist to this, and that’s the impact on Canada’s inflation rate, which shot up in July to 3 per cent. That was far faster than expected and, as pointed out by Ms. Thiagamoorthy’s colleague, BMO chief economist Douglas Porter, it was a level that tied with Norway for the highest among industrialized countries.

At play here is that Ontario’s electricity rebate of a year ago has now dropped out of the equation.

“One special factor behind last year’s softer inflation print was Ontario’s 8-per-cent electricity rebate,” Ms. Thiagamoorthy said in a report.

“While it significantly lowered household power bills across the province in July, 2017, the impact has completely faded one year later,” she added.

“As a result, the cost for Ontario homes to stay plugged in nudged 0.3 per cent, year over year, higher, amping up nationwide rates 3.3 per cent, year over year - the first increase for both since December, 2016. Bottom Line: Electricity costs are powering up again, re-exerting upward pressure on consumer prices.”

While the Ontario increase may not be a big one, she added in an interview, it’s certainly something after one and one-half years of decline.

A comment I’d love to hear

Markets largely on rise

European stocks are on the rise so far, with New York set for a stronger open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei rose 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up.

“European equity markets are broadly higher this morning after a mixed session in Asia overnight,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“The trade talks between the U.S. and China were ‘constructive,’ according to a Chinese government official, but as anticipated no agreement was reached,” he added.

“Both sides have turned the screws on each other as new tariffs were introduced by both countries yesterday. The trading relationship is still a work in progress, and investors are cautious. Chinese stocks are still fragile and the renminbi is still weak, and this adds weight to the argument that the U.S. has the upper hand.”

Investors are also awaiting comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who speaks later in the day at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The Canadian dollar was just shy of 76.5 US cents.

What to watch for today

The issues dogging central bankers are many as they meet today for an annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

And each of the key players has his own points of focus.

This Economic Policy Symposium is hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, one of the regional units that make up the U.S. central bank. The event is a potential feast for investors as it features policy-makers from around the globe.

“With the who’s who in the exciting world of high finance and monetary policy in attendance, the event will be closely watched,” BMO senior economist Jennifer Lee said. “After all, there were years when certain figures gave hints of what could be in store for monetary policy, which markets jumped on.”

Ten years after the financial crisis, this year’s symposium comes amid several recent flashpoints, from troubles in Turkey and fears over other emerging markets to the Trump administration’s escalating trade battles.

This year’s topic is “changing market structure and implications for monetary policy.”

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks Saturday.

“I will also be very interested to hear from the [European Central Bank] and the [Bank of England], considering that both central banks have monetary policy meetings on Sept. 13, and both are facing a difficult landscape,” Ms. Lee said.

