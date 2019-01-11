Ontario to review auto insurance rates (and here’s who to moan to if you loathe yours)

Briefing highlights

Ontario to review rates

Global markets mixed so far

New York futures down

Canadian dollar nears 76 cents

What to watch for today

Aphria CEO to step down: sources

From today’s Globe and Mail

Ontario reviewing rates

The Ontario government has launched a review of auto insurance rates.

And it wants to hear from you, a move certain to draw a flood of responses given the hot-button nature of the issue.

Under the catchy catch phrase of “Putting Drivers First,” the Conservative government said its Ministry of Finance and Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario will also review the rate regulation system.

This review will look at how other jurisdictions handle the issues and, at the same time, “identify opportunities to achieve greater efficiencies and introduce more competition in the system,” the ministry said.

There are almost 10 million drivers in the province whose rates are regulated.

“Auto insurance rates in Ontario are among the highest in the country, and action is needed,” Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said this week as he launched the review.

And, of course, he couldn’t resist a shot at the fallen Liberal government that he helped to oust, saying its “failed system of stretch goals on auto insurance is clearly broken.”

The government said it’s also working with MPP Parm Gill on proposed rules that would “eliminate the unfair practice of discriminating against drivers simply based on where they live,” and modernize the system to make it more e-based.

It wants to hear from drivers, consumers and the industry.

You can have your say here, and you’ve got until mid-February to answer the survey questions. Example: “I feel confident that if I am injured in a car accident, I will receive my benefits from the insurance company in a timely manner.” Agree, disagree, etc.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada, the group representing the property and casualty industry, said it welcomed the move.

“We have been calling for changes to how auto insurance is regulated for years,” said Kim Donaldson, its vice-president for Ontario.

“The province’s auto insurance system is outdated and Ontario drivers pay too much for their insurance. We believe there is a better approach.”

Barclays analyst John Aiken cited the fact that a report commissioned by the previous Liberal government of Kathleen Wynne found Ontario had “the costliest auto insurance premiums in the country [in 2016], even while the province also boasted some of the lowest numbers of accidents and fatalities.”

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.6 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 each down about 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were down.

“Stock markets in Europe are mixed this morning as traders have yet to hear any further details about the U.S.-China trade talks that concluded earlier in the week,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“European equity markets have enjoyed a good run in recent weeks, and now they appear to be taking a breather, and it feels like traders are waiting for fresh news in relation to the U.S.-China situation before making their next move.”

The Canadian dollar was just below 76 US cents.

What to watch for today

Markets will be watching closely for the U.S. inflation reading given what it could signal for the Fed, and analysts project the headline annual number will come in at a slower pace of 1.9 per cent on lower prices at the gas pump.

"The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, core PCE prices, should remain just below the 2-per-cent target in December," said CIBC World Markets economist Katherine Judge.

"And with inflation where the Fed wants it to be, their attention will turn to growth indicators to dictate policy moves."

Watch, too, for results from Aphria Inc., which should be interesting given how it has become the target of short sellers.

