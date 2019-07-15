 Skip to main content

Business Briefing ‘Out-dovished’: Key central bank decisions promise to move markets amid heightened uncertainty

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices
Morning Business Briefing

‘Out-dovished’: Key central bank decisions promise to move markets amid heightened uncertainty

Michael Babad
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Briefing highlights

  • Central banks in spotlight
  • China’s growth at 27-year low
  • Global markets mixed so far
  • New York futures up
  • Canadian dollar above 76.5 cents
  • U.S. bank earnings on tap
  • What to expect in housing report
  • Required Reading

‘Out-dovished’

We're heading toward key central bank meetings that promise to move financial markets.

Indeed, just speculation over those meetings, coupled with a corporate earnings season that boasts some big names this week, will dominate markets for the next while.

This comes as the world's major central banks have already moved into dovish territory amid heightened global economic uncertainty related to trade and other issues.

Story continues below advertisement

First up on the monetary policy front is the European Central Bank, which has already pledged to hold interest rates down through the first half of next year. The ECB unveils its next decision July 25.

"The ECB won't be out-dovished," said Bank of Montreal senior economist Jennifer Lee (who wondered if that's even a word, though it certainly fits the bill in this era of central banking).

"The parade of cautious-sounding ECB officials continued to march through [making public comments last week], dropping hints that they, too, will act if needed."

Ms. Lee had originally expected that the ECB would, at its next meeting, drop the reference to how long rates will stay at current levels.

Ms. Lee now believes that the ECB, still under Mario Draghi through late October, will drop guidance and trim or possibly tier its deposit rate, which is different from its main refinancing rate, and pave the way to resume its asset-buying program in the fall.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has been nominated to succeed Mr. Draghi, and is expected to be affirmed, also with a dovish bent.

Open this photo in gallery

IMF chief Christine Lagarde

Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Societe Generale believes governments may have to step in via fiscal policy as the ECB is running out of ammo.

Story continues below advertisement

"ECB policy makers are sending reassuring messages that there is room for more, and markets have willingly priced that in," said Societe Generale's Anaroli Annenkov and Michel Martinez.

"However, we doubt that the economic data will be sufficiently weak for radical action in the near term and instead expect more easing next year," they added in a recent report.

"If disinflation risks emerge, the ECB is likely to do 'whatever is left,' but the time of the big bazookas is largely gone. Instead, the pressure is on fiscal policy to stabilize output."

After the ECB this month comes the Federal Reserve, and chair Jerome Powell has already primed the market for a rate cut, boosting stocks.

That would be the first cut, and markets and economists expect more. It's the depth and timing of those cuts that are in question and the subject of much speculation.

“Between now and the July 31 meeting there are data on retail sales, housing starts, home sales, durable goods orders and a few others,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist James Marple.

Story continues below advertisement

"Even relatively positive outcomes on all these reports are unlikely to move the Fed off that 25-basis-point cut," he added.

"They could, however, go a long way to moving market pricing for additional cuts (almost three by the end of this year). In the meantime, Fed speakers have one more week to communicate their take on economic data before the quiet period preceding the July meeting."

Open this photo in gallery

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell

LEAH MILLIS/Reuters

The Bank of England, of course, is in a different boat, facing huge political and Brexit uncertainty.

But governor Mark Carney and his colleagues could easily act should Brexit developments dictate that.

Open this photo in gallery

Bank of England governor Mark Carney

POOL/The Associated Press

The Bank of Canada, in turn, had its moment last week, when it cited the global trade uncertainty, tweaked its economic projections and held its benchmark overnight rate steady at 1.75 per cent.

Governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues are going nowhere fast. At the very least, they won't be moving rates for some time yet.

Story continues below advertisement

And some observers believe they'll yet trim rates, holding the Canadian dollar in check in the process.

Open this photo in gallery

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and governor Stephen Poloz

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

"We expect the bank to stay in park for some time, though one can’t rule out a reversal," said Ms. Lee's colleague, BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.

"Unexpected weakness in exports or investment would likely prod it into action, while increased protectionism could even see Poloz stomping on the gas pedal while in reverse gear."

Read more

China’s growth slows

China’s economy is cooling, its pace of growth the slowest in almost three decades.

The economy expanded in the second quarter by 6.2 per cent, in line with what economists had expected but still slower than the first quarter.

Still, other indicators fared better, helping to boost sentiment despite the dip in economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

“Gains for the Chinese yuan highlight the markets willingness to overlook the 27-year low in Chinese growth, with traders instead focusing on the improved industrial production, fixed asset investment, and retail sales figures,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.

Read more

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York looking for a stronger open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 5:15 a.m. ET, while the Paris CAC 40 was down 0.2 per cent and Germany’s DAX was up 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were up.

“Chinese and Hong Kong markets are enjoying a positive start to the week, with a raft of data from China providing a better-than-expected view of the world's second largest economy,” IG analysts said in their morning research note.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was above 76.5 US cents.

Read more

Ticker

China threatens freeze

From Reuters: China’s government and Chinese companies will cut business ties with U.S. firms selling arms to Taiwan, China’s Foreign Ministry said, declining to give details of the sanctions in a move likely to worsen already poor ties with Washington.

Bitcoin slumps

From Reuters: Bitcoin slumped more than 10 per cent over the weekend to a two-week low as fears of a crackdown of cryptocurrencies grew on mounting scrutiny of Facebook’s planned Libra digital coin.

Huawei restart?

From Reuters: The U.S. may approve licenses for companies to re-start new sales to Huawei in as little as two weeks, according to a senior U.S. official, in a sign President Donald Trump’s recent effort to ease restrictions on the Chinese company could move forward quickly.

What to watch for today

Citigroup Inc. kicks off the second-quarter earnings parade among the big U.S. banks, to be followed later in the week by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

"The U.S. banking sector has undergone some major changes since the credit crisis," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"The banks are unwilling to take on as much risk, and in recent years there has been a big cutback in banks’ trading departments," he added.

"Volatility in the financial markets has dropped off in the past few years, compared with the days of the euro zone debt crisis, and, before that, the global credit crisis, and that has been another reason for the fall in trading revenue."

Thus, Mr. Madden said, the big banks have been trying to bolster results via "less risky" business, such as fees from investing banking, meters and acquisitions, wealth management and, in some cases, retail banking.

"The fact that some U.S. indices have reached all-time highs on a few occasions in the past year should have helped the banks’ wealth management units, as well as their M&A teams," Mr. Madden said.

"Speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates later this year has driven down U.S. government bond yields, and that is likely to compress the net lending margin rate, so those banks that have retail banking units are likely to earns less from lending."

Also this morning, we'll get the latest look at the national housing market when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its June sales and prices report.

We've already seen several local reports, such as those from Toronto, which has been stabilizing, and Vancouver, which is still troubled.

"The overall picture will continue to look stable at the national level," said BMO senior economist Ronert Kavcic.

"Indeed, Canadian sales were likely up a modest 2 per cent, year over year, while average prices were little changed. Of course, the national figures blend together markedly different stories across regional markets."

By that he meant the difference, for example, between Vancouver's weaker market, where sales fell 14.4 per cent in June from a year earlier, and Toronto, where sales climbed 10.4 per cent.

“Elsewhere, the Prairies remain weak alongside soft economic conditions, while Ottawa and Montreal are still the hottest markets in the country. All told, the regional variances balance out, and the Bank of Canada is content with what’s happening in the broader market right now.”

Read more

Required Reading

Chevron seeks to revive LNG terminal

Chevron Corp. has submitted a revised plan to regulators to build a terminal to export liquefied natural gas from northern British Columbia, hoping to start construction by 2023, Brent Jang writes.

Airlines get boost

The global grounding of Boeing 737 Max passenger jets is rippling through the airline industry amid a busy spring and summer travel season. Stefanie Marotta reports.

Out of step

Canada’s buoyant job market is out of step with the economy, columnist David Parkinson says, and is due for a drop.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter