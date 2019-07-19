‘President Trump has not yet made America greater’: Scotiabank’s scathing critique

Briefing highlights
- Scotiabank critiques Trump
- Stocks climb across the globe
- Fed official’s comments buoy investors
- New York set for bounce at open
- Canadian dollar above 75.6 cents
- Barrick to take full control of Acacia
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief economist is taking U.S. President Donald Trump to task for his measures and behaviour, warning that “additional erratic policymaking” could hinder the economy even more.
“President Trump has not yet made America greater,” Jean-François Perrault said in a recent global economic outlook.
“Following two years of fiscally induced sugar highs, the U.S. economy is slowing rapidly as that stimulus wanes and Trump’s trade policies, threats and bluffs begin to weigh on U.S. economic activity,” he added.
“Markets are now convinced that the Federal Reserve will cut rates aggressively to offset some of these shocks, boost inflation and insure against possible future damages caused by the President’s interventions.”
Scotiabank projected the U.S. economy will expand at a slower pace of 2.5 per cent this year, slowing even further to 1.6 per cent in 2020.
Of course, much is riding on the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks, with tariffs already slapped on and more threatened.
Key to all of this as the U.S. heads toward its next election is America’s trade performance, given Mr. Trump’s call to arms during the last campaign and his efforts so far as he took on Canada and Mexico, and now China, with Europe and Japan possibly the next battlegrounds.
You don’t have to look too closely to see Mr. Trump’s failures, however, Mr. Perrault said.
“As Trump gears up for re-election, he will have to contend with a trade deficit that is 15 per cent higher than when he took office,” Mr. Perrault said
“He has failed to make progress on his central pledge to reduce America’s trade deficit,” he added.
“Since he believes the U.S. trade deficit is the result of unfair practices by America’s trading partners, he will naturally place the blame on them.”
This will escalate in the runup to the next election, Mr. Perrault said, with heightened “unpredictability” where trade and policy are concerned, even if the conflict with Beijing is resolved.
“He may shift his focus to exchange-rate policies, and has already laughably accused the European Central Bank of manipulating its currency as it contemplates easier policy in light of a slowdown in growth and weak inflation,” Mr. Perrault said.
“Tariff Man, as he has called himself, may move ahead with threatened tariffs on Japanese and European auto imports later in the fall,” he added, noting, too, that the President could change his recent tune and hit Mexico with levies if he determines his southern neighbour isn’t doing enough to combat the issue of refugees at the U.S. border.
“These bluffs, threats and policies are creating unnecessary uncertainty in the U.S. and elsewhere and are unquestionably leading to slower growth than could otherwise be the case,” Mr. Perrault said.
“He is endangering the very expansion he is trying to keep alive.”
Then there’s the Federal Reserve, a favourite target for Mr. Trump of late.
The President has been pressing the central bank to cut interest rates, which it seems poised to do, regardless, as early as this month.
In virtually any other circumstance, it would be a no-no for a Western leader to stick his or her nose into monetary policy. Mr. Trump is so unique, of course, that markets are used to his behaviour.
While the Fed is expected to trim rates, the size and timing of said cuts is a topic of much speculation.
“While there is some question about the path of U.S. monetary policy going forward, what is certain is the President’s attacks on the Fed will continue, as he will look to assign blame for the slowdown in activity to anyone but him,” Mr. Perrault said.
Stocks climb
Investors are driving stocks higher around the world, buoyed by the prospect of hefty rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.8 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
The Canadian dollar was above 76.5 US cents.
“European markets are following their Asian counterparts higher, with hopes of a double rate cut from the Fed ramping up market optimism as we close out the week,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“New York Fed president John Williams’ statement that ‘it’s better to take preventative measures than to wait for disaster to unfold’ highlights a growing feeling that we could see the [Fed policy-setting panel] ] take more drastic steps to reverse their overzealous monetary tightening,” he added.
“With market expectations of a 50-basis point cut rising from 3.5 per cent to 45.5 per cent in just two weeks, the pricing of such a drastic move is going to continue dictating the pathway for the [U.S.] dollar.”
Barrick to take full control of Acacia
From Reuters: Barrick Gold Corp. has struck a deal to buy out fellow shareholders in Acacia Mining after raising its offer to end a two-month standoff between the world’s second biggest gold miner and its African unit.
Oil prices rise
From Reuters: Oil prices rose after the U.S. Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major choke-point for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.
What to watch for today
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that retail sales rose between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent in May.
“Retail volumes have largely stagnated for the past two years, as housing markets have levelled off and credit growth has slowed,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic, whose forecast is on the bottom end of that range, at 0.2 per cent.
“A strong labour market remains a major support.”
CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes, in turn, expects to see that sales rose 0.6 per cent.
But “looking past June, when the Raptors’ playoff run potentially drove a temporary boost in retailing, spending growth will likely decelerate in the second half of 2019, with the household savings rate running at what seems to be unsustainably low levels,” Mr. Mendes said.
Required Reading
CannTrust appoints lead of special committee
The board of CannTrust Holdings Inc. has hired Bay Street law firm McCarthy Tétrault LLP and appointed U.S. sporting goods executive Robert Marcovitch to lead a special committee that is investigating how the company illegally grew 12,700 kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed facilities, and who knew about it. Mark Rendell and Andrew Willis report.
Stress tests a little easier
The interest rate used in Canada’s mortgage stress tests has fallen for the first time since 2016, making it slightly easier to become a homeowner, Matt Lundy writes.
Probe launched
An Ontario bankruptcy trustee has launched an investigation after a developer failed to pay millions of dollars owed to investors who financed a housing development north of Toronto. Janet McFarland reports.