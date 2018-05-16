Refuse to sell your house at these prices? Join the (growing) club

Briefing highlights

New listings tumble

Many Canadians don’t like the prices their homes will fetch, refusing to test the waters in this weakening market.

The latest numbers from the Canadian Real Estate Association show new listings across the country fell 4.8 per cent in April from March, on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

That, said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter, shows “potential sellers are unimpressed with the prices on offer.”

Sales and prices have tumbled amid government and regulatory measures aimed at cooling overheated housing markets and curbing the borrowing habits of Canadians, whose household debt burden is high compared with that of many other countries.

While provincial governments have brought in a series of measures, notably a tax on foreign buyers, new mortgage-qualification rules from the commercial bank regulator have had a huge impact.

All you have to do is look at the market since the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions brought in what are known as the B-20 guidelines at the start of the year. This chart says it all:







To recap, as The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports, the latest CREA report shows home sales fell 2.9 per cent in April from a month earlier, and 13.9 per cent from a year earlier.

Given the nature of Canada’s housing markets, the Toronto and Vancouver areas skew the national picture, down 33 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, from April, 2017.







The average sale price fell 11.3 per cent from a year earlier, to about $495,000, while the rise in the MLS home price index, which is considered a better measure, slowed to 1.5 per cent. That average price, however, isn’t representative of costs in select cities.

But look at what’s happening with new listings, which are now down to a nine-year low for the month of April.

Among major areas, the biggest drops in new listings came in Quebec City, at 26 per cent, seasonally adjusted, Montreal, at about 12 per cent, Toronto, at more than 8.5 per cent, Ottawa, at 7.5 per cent, Regina at 6 per cent, and Edmonton at 4 per cent.

Vancouver notched up a gain of 2.8 per cent.

New listings across the country are now 10 per cent below their 10-year monthly moving average, CREA said.

They actually had regained some ground in February and March, but nowhere near making up for the steep drop in January, when the B-20 rules came into effect.

Another measure worth looking at is the ratio of sales to new listings which CREA said “firmed slightly” in March to 53.7 per cent from 52.6 per cent in March.

A ratio of between 40 and 60 per cent is said to suggest a balanced market. Below that mark indicates a buyers’ market, and those above a market for sellers.

“But there is a huge spread from top to bottom,” said BMO’s Mr. Porter, noting that Calgary and Saskatoon, for example, are below that 40 mark.

“At the other end of the spectrum, Ottawa, Montreal, Victoria and Southwestern Ontario remain strong at well above 60 per cent,” he added.

“Meantime, both Vancouver and Toronto are in the lower end of the normal band, after previously flaring far above the top end in recent years.”

On a provincial basis, added Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Rishi Sondhi, the ratios are lowest in Newfoundland and Labrador, at just 25.6, Alberta at 42 and Saskatchewan at 40.4.

“Conversely, markets were relatively tight in Quebec (62.6, Nova Scotia (60.1) and P.E.I (84.6).”

When you add it all up, said Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Nathan Janzen, “only about 14 per cent of markets covered by CREA were sellers’ markets by our count in April, with the rest roughly split between ‘balanced’ and ‘tight.’”

Look, too, at the months of housing inventory, a measure of how long it takes to sell off the lot based how current sales are faring.

That stood at 5.6 months in April, CREA said, above the long-term average of 5.2 months and the highest since September, 2015.

As RBC’s Mr. Janzen sees it, Canada’s housing market is “still cooling but manageable” as sales fall, but at nowhere near the pace of the first two months of the year.

Remember, too, that mortgage rates have moved up, and more interest rate increases are in the pipeline.

“We don’t expect outsized price growth in recent years to be repeated but we also aren’t assuming big declines,” said Mr. Janzen, who projects home sales will end the year with a drop of 4.3 per cent.

A Wynne-Ford debate I’d love to see

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne

“Have you seen Hydro One’s stock price? Every day, I thank God I didn’t invest.”

“Wait a minute, let’s do the math. We own 47 per cent of a stock that, okay, is down almost 13 per cent this year. And we’re paying the CEO $6.2-million. But, they also raised their dividend ... to 23 cents. Isn’t that a deal, folks?”

“I distinctly remember your Liberal government saying you opposed the CEO’s pay plan.”

“Well, yeah. But then the chair said he’d seek input from shareholders.”

“Oh, and what happens if someone other than you has some input on June 8?”

Stocks largely down

Global markets are mixed but largely down so far, with New York headed for a weak open and the Canadian dollar stuck below 78 US cents.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down marginally and the Paris CAC 40 down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were flat.

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada is set to release a report expected to show manufacturing sales rose about 0.5 per cent in March.

“That would build on a 1.9-per-cent jump in February that more than retraced a big 1.3-per-cent drop in January,” Royal Bank of Canada economists said in a lookahead.

