Sell in May and go away? Ditch that market strategy this year, study says

Briefing highlights
- Sell in May? Not this year, study says
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York poised to open higher
- Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Hold that thought
“Sell in May and go away” may not be a strategy investors want to follow this year, Société Générale suggests.
First, a look at this adage: The idea is that some stocks don’t do as well in the warmer months of May to October as they do in the cooler November-April period.
So you should dump stocks and stay out of the market, according to Investopedia, until St. Leger’s Day, the day of a major British thoroughbred horse race in mid-September.
This, Investopedia says, refers to the fact that British bankers and others would quit London for the country in the summer, while American investors also went on vacation.
Société Générale’s Sophie Huynh, a multi-asset strategist, studied performance since 1970 and found “that ‘colder’ months indeed outperform ‘warmer’ months, both in terms of the S&P 500 and world equities.”
Ms. Huynh wanted to know what was behind that, and whether that strategy could work for 2019.
Her conclusion: “’Sell in May and go away’ won’t work this year.”
And it’s all because of corporate earnings, she said.
“When we look at the average path of earnings expectations – we use weighted year-over-year growth in earnings per share – through the year, we make two conclusions: 1) as highlighted by our European equity strategists, we observe the same pattern of downgrades each year as expectations are always too optimistic early in the year,” Ms. Huynh said.
And the second point is that “the downgrades are clustered mainly in June to October of each year, with a bottoming out at the end of the year.”
Here’s how this year differs, though:
“We started 2019 with already quite pessimistic expectations,” Ms. Huynh said.
“At that point, there was a real acknowledgment that we are in a quite late stage of the economic cycle,” she added.
“Markets are rather efficient, with [2019 estimated U.S. earnings per share growth] gradually being downgraded, from 10 per cent in September, 2018, to 3.2 per cent currently.”
Ms. Huynh expects U.S. corporate earnings growth to bottom out because it’s too soon for an earnings recession.
“A lot of bad news is already reflected in expectations, while China’s ongoing monetary and fiscal support and central banks’ ‘Great Retreat’ should put a floor under risky assets for now,” she said, referring to the fact that the world’s major central banks are backing away from interest-rate increases.
“In the near term, we see the potential for S&P 500 to reach 3,000 – the ‘sell in May and go away’ strategy is less likely to work this year!"
Read more
- Follow Globe Investor
- Rachel Moir: Canadian equities: Why I’m still expecting mid-to-high single-digit returns over the next 12 months
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with New York set to open higher.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent, while European stocks are mixed at this point.
London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 5 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX up 0.2 per cent and the Paris CAC 40 down 0.3 per cent.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was below 74.5 US cents.
“Markets are recovering from a rare spike in volatility, with yesterday’s [Federal Reserve] meeting largely ruling out any rate cut in the near future,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“A downward swing for stocks came alongside a rebound in the dollar, reversing the direction of travel for the week thus far,” he added.
“For today, we are seeing a somewhat hesitant tone in Europe, with marginal moves in either direction coming in the wake of yesterday’s Labour day celebrations. A host of euro zone [purchasing managers index] readings seems to have done little to change the dial.”
Read more
What to watch for today
First up is governor Mark Carney and his colleagues at the Bank of England, who aren't expected to change rates but will be watched closely, nonetheless.
"On the subject of policy there are a number of people who will be keen to glean how the central bank views the recent decision to delay Brexit, as well as the consequences that decision might have on future investment prospects for the U.K. economy," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
"Thus far we’ve seen little indication that the economy is suffering any more or less than the economies of its European peers as a result of the slowdown in the global economy," he added.
"Domestically the U.K. economy is holding up well, though there are concerns about rising inflation and a weakening currency. This might raise the prospect, however unlikely, as to whether the bank thinks there is a risk that rates might have to rise to compensate."
It’s also a big day for corporate earnings from some major companies: BCE Inc., Bombardier Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Goldcorp Inc., Interfor Corp., Kellogg Co., Linamar Corp., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and United States Steel Corp.
Required Reading
Collapse could double orphan wells
The collapse of an Alberta natural gas producer threatens to more than double the inventory of orphan oil and gas wells in a province already struggling with a spike in unfunded cleanup costs, Jeffrey Jones and Jeff Lewis report.
Oxford selling stakes
Oxford Properties Group is planning to sell half of its ownership in the Fairmont Banff Springs, Chateau Lake Louise and two other resorts in the Canadian mountains, in what could be one of the biggest hotel deals in recent years. Rachelle Younglai reports.
Experts warn of costs
Some experts caution that the surging costs associated with climate change could start to hit insurance profitability if changes aren’t made to flood mitigation strategies in particular, David Berman writes.