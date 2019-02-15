‘Slower, steadier’: A five-year forecast for house prices in 33 Canadian cities

Briefing highlights

The heady days are clearly a thing of the past.

A new forecast for Canadian house prices suggests “slower, steadier” increases in 2019 and marginal to moderate growth in many centres over five years.

Several cities will see average annual price declines, though largely marginal, over the five-year period, according to the latest outlook from Moody’s Analytics, which bases its projections on RPS Real Property Solutions data.

The best any city can expect – and there are only two of them in this category – are price gains of 4 per cent or slightly better.

“The Canadian housing market is going through a period of decompression: It is now well over two years since the first policy intervention to head off house price bubbles in Greater Vancouver and Toronto, along with addressing the affordability crisis in both metro areas,” said economist Andres Carbacho-Burgos of Moody’s Analytics, the rating agency’s sister company.

“At this stage of the process, authorities can claim at least a partial success.”

He was referring to measures by the B.C. and Ontario governments, which were followed by new mortgage-qualification stress test from the federal bank regulator.

Here’s the Moody’s outlook for the next five years:

“House prices in Toronto and Vancouver have leveled off and affordability is no longer deteriorating, though it still has lots of room for improvement,” Mr. Carbacho-Burgos said.

“At the same time, home resales and new-home sales are falling in the Prairie and Atlantic provinces, with prices level at best and falling at worst; currently, only Quebec seems to have some degree of normality in its housing markets.”

That’s where things stand now.

“Over the coming year, only Montreal will have moderate house price appreciation compared with the other large metro areas, but in subsequent years there will be a partial recovery, with Toronto doing somewhat better, though Vancouver will still be lucky to maintain level prices given how overvalued house and apartment prices are currently.”

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a weaker open.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.2 per cent.

New York futures were down.

The Canadian dollar was hovering just above 75 US cents.

What to watch for today

Bank of Montreal expects the Canadian Real Estate Association’s latest look at the housing market will show national sales fell 8 per cent in January from a year earlier, with average prices slipping 1 per cent.

Those projected numbers may be down, but still better than December, when sales fell 19 per cent, and prices 4.9 per cent.

Several companies are also reporting quarter results, including Air Canada, Cineplex Inc., Deere & Co., Enbridge Inc., Fortis Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.

