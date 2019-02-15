‘Slower, steadier’: A five-year forecast for house prices in 33 Canadian cities

Briefing highlights
- Five-year home price forecast
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York poised for softer open
- Canadian dollar above 75 cents
- What to watch for today
- From today’s Globe and Mail
‘Slower, steadier’
The heady days are clearly a thing of the past.
A new forecast for Canadian house prices suggests “slower, steadier” increases in 2019 and marginal to moderate growth in many centres over five years.
Several cities will see average annual price declines, though largely marginal, over the five-year period, according to the latest outlook from Moody’s Analytics, which bases its projections on RPS Real Property Solutions data.
The best any city can expect – and there are only two of them in this category – are price gains of 4 per cent or slightly better.
“The Canadian housing market is going through a period of decompression: It is now well over two years since the first policy intervention to head off house price bubbles in Greater Vancouver and Toronto, along with addressing the affordability crisis in both metro areas,” said economist Andres Carbacho-Burgos of Moody’s Analytics, the rating agency’s sister company.
“At this stage of the process, authorities can claim at least a partial success.”
He was referring to measures by the B.C. and Ontario governments, which were followed by new mortgage-qualification stress test from the federal bank regulator.
Here’s the Moody’s outlook for the next five years:
“House prices in Toronto and Vancouver have leveled off and affordability is no longer deteriorating, though it still has lots of room for improvement,” Mr. Carbacho-Burgos said.
“At the same time, home resales and new-home sales are falling in the Prairie and Atlantic provinces, with prices level at best and falling at worst; currently, only Quebec seems to have some degree of normality in its housing markets.”
That’s where things stand now.
“Over the coming year, only Montreal will have moderate house price appreciation compared with the other large metro areas, but in subsequent years there will be a partial recovery, with Toronto doing somewhat better, though Vancouver will still be lucky to maintain level prices given how overvalued house and apartment prices are currently.”
Read more
- Carolyn Ireland: With fewer homes for sale, competition returns to Toronto’s housing market
- James Bradshaw: OSFI official defends regulator’s stress test amid criticism
- Canadian home prices fall for fourth month led by weakness in B.C., Alberta
- Economists question severity of Canada’s mortgage stress tests
- Brent Jang: In Vancouver, housing sales tumble to 10-year low
- Janet McFarland: Toronto home sales expected to rebound, but mortgage rules need review: TREB
- We knew Toronto and Vancouver were expensive. They’re actually among the most unaffordable housing markets in the world
- Housing affordability in Canada is so nasty that …
- Ian McGugan, Janet McFarland, Paul Waldie, David Ebner: Global real estate hot spots hit hard by market shift
- Gary Mason: The great global housing slump is on
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a weaker open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1.4 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was hovering just above 75 US cents.
Read more
What to watch for today
Bank of Montreal expects the Canadian Real Estate Association’s latest look at the housing market will show national sales fell 8 per cent in January from a year earlier, with average prices slipping 1 per cent.
Those projected numbers may be down, but still better than December, when sales fell 19 per cent, and prices 4.9 per cent.
Several companies are also reporting quarter results, including Air Canada, Cineplex Inc., Deere & Co., Enbridge Inc., Fortis Inc. and PepsiCo Inc.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.