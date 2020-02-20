‘Spring fling’ could fuel Toronto’s housing affordability crisis

Briefing highlights
‘Spring fling’
Expect a "spring fling" that could fuel Toronto's housing affordability crisis.
Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic projected this fling could be Canada-wide, though Toronto is the city to to watch given its history with inflated home prices and the rebound in the market.
And, of course, Ottawa's changes to the mortgage-qualification stress test this week will feed into that.
"The biggest markets are starting to percolate again, and could be setting themselves up for a very strong spring selling season," Mr. Kavcic said, citing lower mortgage rates and "heated" demand.
On top of that is "limited" supply as listings tumble, notably in the Toronto region.
“We could very well be in a situation where potential sellers are sensing a firming market and holding off listing until the spring – if we get a listing bump, that could help contain price growth,” Mr. Kavcic said in a report titled “spring fling coming.”
"But, if not, the recent acceleration in prices might only ramp up further."
Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Robert Hogue agreed on the issue of supply and demand.
“More supply of new and existing homes is needed now, and will continue to be required in the period ahead to meet this quickly rising demand,” he said.
"Otherwise, housing costs risk spiking in some of Canada’s largest markets, threatening affordability."
Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Rishi Sondhi also projected strong gains in Canadian home prices.
"A lack of available supply will have a significant impact on markets, both through restraining sales growth and upwardly pressuring prices," he said.
"Indeed, Canadian home prices are likely to expand at their fastest annual pace since 2016 this year."
And here's some interesting research from BMO economist Erik Johnson: Families are leaving Toronto as home prices climb.
"Though out-migration in Toronto has stabilized somewhat at around 48,000 in the past three years, that’s still three times the outflow of the mid-00s," Mr. Johnson said.
"Notably, many young families with children are fleeing the region. The near majority (47.5 per cent in 2019) of the out-migration is comprised of children under 15 and persons aged 25 to 39."
This could speed up, Mr. Johnson said.
“Current price trends will only exacerbate the affordability crisis for new households in Toronto – and the flight of potential buyers out of the [Greater Toronto Area].”
Markets at a glance
China cuts key rate
From Reuters:
China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday, as widely expected, as the authorities move to lower financing costs for businesses and support an economy jolted by a severe coronavirus outbreak.
The epidemic has upended global supply chains and caused widespread disruption to businesses and factory activity in China, prompting authorities to deliver a steady stream of policy measures over recent weeks to cushion the blow to growth.
The one-year loan prime rate, the new benchmark lending gauge introduced in August, was lowered by 10 basis points to 4.05 per cent from 4.15 per cent at the previous monthly fixing.
The five-year rate was lowered by 5 basis points to 4.75 per cent from 4.80 per cent.
What to watch for today
Watch for quarterly results from Cott Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc. and Loblaw Cos Ltd.