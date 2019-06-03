‘Tariff trauma’: The market menace of a ‘trigger-happy’ Trump

Briefing highlights
‘Tariff trauma’
Bank of Montreal's chief economist summed it up well: "The market's wall of worry just turned into Mount Everest, amid climbing trade tensions."
Douglas Porter was referring to the “tariff trauma” reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump’s spreading trade wars, which threaten to escalate this week and further ripple through markets.
First there's the ongoing dispute with China, with Washington and Beijing trading volleys and with no end in sight to the tariff war.
Then, late last week, Mr. Trump lobbed a surprise into the markets, saying he will slap 5-per-cent tariffs on Mexican goods on June 10, and increase the level to 25 per cent in October if Mexico doesn't deal with illegal migration at its border.
Among the many potential ramifications of Mr. Trump's threat is the delay of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA, which still has to be approved by the three governments.
“Seemingly unafraid to further inflame markets, or to trample every conventional diplomatic norm, or to threaten the fragile path for USMCA approval, the President’s tariff threat was aimed at border security – far removed from any trade issue,” Mr. Porter said.
“Having well learned not to dismiss the administration’s threats on trade – no matter how outlandish the bluster – markets are selling first, and will ask questions later.”
Mexico’s Economy Minister Graciela Marquez and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross are meeting to discuss the situation today.
There will be further fallout as the administration fights both Mexico and China, and, possibly down the road, Europe and Japan over their auto exports.
"These [Mexico] tariffs, alongside prolonged Chinese negotiations, complicate trade relations even further, said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Shernette McLeod.
"The heightened bout of uncertainty is likely to dent already shaky business confidence."
JPMorgan Chase analysts agreed, warning the U.S.-China fight is already "starting to pollute" certain readings of business confidence.
“Trump’s bombshell decision to impose tariffs of 5 per cent, potentially rising to 25 per cent, on Mexican imports unless Mexico steps up its efforts to curb illegal migration could not have been worse timed for risk markets as it signals that the administration regards tariffs as a highly effective tool to achieve not only economic goals but also broader policy objectives,” Paul Meggyesi, JPMorgan currency strategist, and his colleague Patrick Locke, said in a report.
"This latest deployment of tariffs is specifically negative for Mexico, obviously, but it also risks reinforcing the more bearish global narrative if investors conclude that the administration is becoming trigger-happy towards the use of tariffs and so could escalate not only against China but eventually also extend economic tariffs to European and Japanese auto imports."
How Mexico solves this crisis is a big question.
"With Mexico far more dependent than China on trade with the U.S., we’d expect talks to result in at least some concessions," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.
"But Trump’s threat to impose tariffs until the flow of migrants to the southern border is 'substantially stopped' is so vague, we have no idea of what concessions he would settle for. As with the China dispute, we’d be wary of dismissing the risks of a damaging outcome."
Stocks tumble
Trade concerns are pressuring markets again this morning, as major exchanges slump.
“Global markets are kicking off a new week in a similar vein as the week just gone, with another bout of selling taking hold amid a ramp-up in trade war fears,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.9 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped marginally, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was at about 74 US cents.
“In a week that saw the focus shift to a breakdown in relations between the U.S. and Mexico, a weekend report from China drew the ire of markets once more,” Mr. Mahony said.
“With China drawing up a list of ‘unreliable’ U.S. firms that could be targeted in response to the U.S. blacklist, there is a good chance we will see a further escalation of the trade war in the coming days,” he added.
“The Chinese report cited exorbitant demands from the U.S., and that is very telling as a signal that Chinese and U.S. expectations are wildly out of sync.”
What to watch for today
Besides fresh readings of manufacturing purchasing managers indexes from around the world, Nike Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. report quarterly results.
