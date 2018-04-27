Ten popular stock market views (that David Rosenberg thinks are bunk, and Canada can rally, anyway)

Briefing highlights

Please, somebody take these folks out to the woodshed — David Rosenberg, chief economist, Gluskin Sheff + Associates

David Rosenberg loves to shake things up.

The chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates has already declared the bull market dead. Now, he’s tearing apart the popular views among market observers.

Not ripping them apart, exactly.

Rather, in a note to clients, he listed the 10 most “commonly held, well-entrenched consensus views at the moment,” and pointed out that they are thus “destined to be the most wrong.”

“It is funny that the pundits are all out talking about how the market selloff makes no sense given how strong the earnings backdrop is during the current reporting season,” he added.

“Please, somebody take these folks out to the woodshed.”

The 10:

1: “The correction lows in the equity market will hold.”

2: “Earnings fundamentals are strong, and will win out.”

3: The “setback” in first-quarter U.S. growth was temporary, and the gains from the Trump administration’s tax overhaul are simply lagging.

4: Stocks “will only get hurt” when the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury, which hit 3 per cent this week, actually tops 4 per cent.

5: “The secular bull market in bonds is over.”

6: “Corporate finances are in great shape.”

7 (and my favourite): “Don’t worry, there is a method behind Donald Trump’s madness.”

8: The Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate only twice more in 2018.

9: “We are in a strong synchronized global expansion.”

10: The U.S. will not slide into recession until at least 2020.

Indeed, analysts have cited the strength of the current first-quarter earnings season, and how many companies have topped the estimates of analysts.

But that, Mr. Rosenberg said, is looking backward.

“The market is forward-looking, and so last quarter’s earnings have already lost their power, being in the rear-view mirror,” he said.

“One can see that a whole lot of good news has already been priced in because the companies that have smashed through their estimates aren’t seeing much of a positive response in their share price following the release of the numbers,” he added.

“Looking back into the history books, I can find plenty of times in the past when the market was about to go through the wringer even with robust earnings.“

At about the same time Mr. Rosenberg was giving his clients his views, by the way, Morgan Stanley quantitative analysts were also warning of the findings of their new research, called “the market expectations model for equities,” or MEME, which looks at prices and estimated earnings.

The bottom line from this research by Morgan Stanley quantitative analyst Brian Hayes and Elizabeth Harrow and equity strategist Michelle Weaver is that market expectations are well down since the end of last year.

“The market’s expected return and growth rate for U.S. equities have declined sharply in 2018, falling by 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, in three months,” Mr. Hayes, Ms. Harrow and Ms. Weaver said in their report.

For U.S. stocks, “the expected return as of the end of March, 2018, is 10.4 per cent, and the expected earnings growth rate is 8 per cent,” they added.

“These are both below median since 1986 … and the expected return is the lowest since January, 2007.”

Oh, but there’s some good news, as Mr. Rosenberg cited a recent, narrower “performance gap” between American and lagging Canadian stocks.

“The U.S. is a growth stock market, while Canada is deep value,” Mr. Rosenberg said.

“Late-cycle investing means rotating towards value. Canadian stock market valuations and equity risk premiums are among the most compelling at the moment,” he added, citing the fact that the Fed is raising interest rates and undoing other stimulus measures while the Bank of Canada holds steady and never took similar measures that it now must undo.

At the same time, Canada’s market is “a much more effective hedge against inflationary pressures,” so put it all together, and, in fact, Canadian stocks “can rally as the U.S. market falters or even heads into recession.”

Asian and major European markets are in the green so far, though New York looks set for a weaker open.

“European equity markets are higher this morning after a strong finish in Asia overnight,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

The historic meeting of the leaders of North and South Korea has given a boost to the geopolitical mood – which was been tepid recently.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent by about 5:50 a.m. ET.

“With Wednesday’s Facebook post-market figures providing a welcome boost to Thursday trade, yesterday’s blockbuster Amazon and Microsoft figures released after the close will no doubt provide a welcome boost to further the U.S. market recovery,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

New York futures were down, though.

The Canadian dollar was just above 77.5 US cents.

What to watch for today

Oh, I can just imagine the tweet now: US economic growth slows to 2 per cent? FAKE NEWS!

Well, no. Economists expect a government report to show a usual first-quarter slowdown, from the fourth quarter’s annual pace of 2.9 per cent.

“With Q1 disappointments becoming the norm since the financial crisis, there would probably be greater market reaction to an upside rather than downside surprise,” Andrew Grantham of CIBC World Markets said.