Tensions boil as Trump weighs Iran decision that could drive up oil, gasoline and the Canadian dollar

Briefing highlights

* Trump just days away from Iran decision

* Sanctions could boost oil prices, loonie

* Tensions on boil as president weighs choice

Story continues below advertisement

Trump is reveling in his role of ringmaster ... while he ostensibly deliberates over a choice with massive national security and economic implications — Suzanne Maloney, Brookings Institution

Tensions over Iran’s nuclear pact appear near the breaking point as President Donald Trump weighs a decision that would ripple across the global economy.

Oil prices have already spiked as the “three-ring circus” over the agreement draws to a close, with Mr. Trump just days away from choosing whether or not to kill the multination deal and renew sanctions on Tehran.

He has options, and what has happened so far could be brinksmanship, of course. But at this point observers expect him to pull the plug this week and reimpose sanctions, which would drive up crude and gasoline prices, along with the Canadian dollar, while buoying the oil patch.

Canadian households, already juggling higher mortgage rates and swollen debt levels, would be pinched even further, though oil companies could see the flip-side benefits of stronger prices.

European leaders are pushing for renegotiation of the 2015 Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, which placed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program as sanctions were waived. But based on what he has warned, some observers believe Mr. Trump will nonetheless nix it.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have already met with Mr. Trump, who also spoke over the weekend with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Her foreign minister, Boris Johnson, is in Washington meeting with various officials on the Iran issue, among others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also weighed in, broadcasting far and wide how Tehran has “lied.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018 AMIR COHEN/Reuters

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, in turn, warned Sunday the Trump administration would be “making a mistake” if it pulls out, and that Tehran has drawn up plans to respond.

“Orders” have been given to the nuclear and other economic sectors “to confront America’s plots against our country,” he said, according to reports.

“We will not negotiate with anyone about our weapons and defenses, and we will make and store as many weapons, facilities and missiles as we need.”

As JPMorgan Chase sees it, Mr. Trump has three options: The first, and most likely at this point, is to kill the agreement, the second is to renegotiate it, and the third is to give new National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo time to gauge the situation by extending the waivers.

Weighing the many consequences, Mr. Trump must make his decision by Saturday.

“The debate over the fate of the deal has become a three-ring circus, with Israelis, Europeans and the Iranians themselves all jockeying to shape the outcome in their favour,” said Brookings Institution senior fellow Suzanne Maloney.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this point, only two things are clear: President Donald Trump is reveling in his role of ringmaster, entertaining appeals from U.S. allies and holding the world in suspense while he ostensibly deliberates over a choice with massive national security and economic implications.”

Ms. Maloney, the group’s deputy director of foreign policy, suggested Saturday’s deadline could mark just the start of “a new phase of uncertainty” and, perhaps, diplomacy.

“Trump will issue his verdict on the Iran deal [this] week, but the decision will likely usher in an even more intense ambiguity surrounding the status of the nuclear agreement, the state of the trans-Atlantic relationship, the legality of doing business with Iran, and the prospects for military conflict involving Tehran and its proxies across the Middle East,” Ms. Maloney wrote on the Brookings site.

Obviously, more than oil and gas prices are at stake.

“Should Trump repudiate the nuclear deal, there is no reason to believe that Tehran will continue to submit to international monitoring or to sustain the constraints on its nuclear program as required under the accord,” Ms. Maloney said.

But where energy markets are concerned, there would no doubt be a marked impact on oil prices that are already at their highest in about three years.

“The markets are likely to watch out for Iran’s retaliation on the back of such hawkish actions,” said Abhishek Deshpande, JPMorgan’s head of oil market research and strategy.

“In the worst case scenario, Iran’s attempt to restart its nuclear program could push EU to join U.S. in tightening sanctions on Iran.”

JPMorgan estimates that could cut Iranian oil exports by about 500,000 barrels a day to Japan, South Korea, India, Turkey and the EU.

During an earlier round of sanctions, Mr. Deshpande noted, the EU had an embargo and a ban on oil tanker insurance.

“It was the ban on shipping insurance that really choked their oil exports,” Mr. Deshpande said.

“The ban on European insurance cover for Iranian oil exports from 01 July 2012 curtailed shipments and raised costs for major buyers such as Japan and South Korea. European insurers provide cover for the majority of the world’s oil tanker fleet, which includes third party liability insurance, environmental liability insurance and re-insurance,” he added in a report on what to expect.

This would play out in other areas, as well, notably currency markets and notably for the Canadian dollar, whose fortunes are linked to oil prices.

Mark McCormick, for one, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, forecast a 10-per-cent jump in crude, and thus a 1.3-per-cent gain for the loonie, if the U.S. kills the agreement.

While Canadian exporters would rue a stronger loonie, the oil industry would welcome higher oil prices. And, of course, any sanctions against Iran would add to those already in place against Venezuela.

“Other OPEC producers are not expected to increase production in the face of declines in Iran and Venezuela,” said Moody’s Analytics economist Thomas Nichols.

“Saudi Arabia, in particular, supports an oil price of US$80 per barrel to support its budget and the 2019 initial public offering of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.”

Mr. Nichols believes OPEC production will probably be lower than expected this year, given Iran and Venezuela, which is “a plus” for the Canadian industry.

“With the expectation of slower global supply growth along with ongoing strength in demand, Moody’s Analytics has revised up its oil price forecast,” Mr. Nichols said, adding that the rating agency’s sister company now projects that benchmark West Texas intermediate crude will “float” around US$65 a barrel for most of the year.

“The higher prices will support Canadian output,” he added.

“At this price point, even output in many high-cost fields becomes financially feasible. With Saudi Arabia promising to keep some spare capacity sidelined, Canadian producers will not have to compete as aggressively with rising OPEC output.”

Read more

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it