Thanks for the bailout, but bye now: GM’s Oshawa shutdown a hit to economy, a $300-million blow to incomes

General Motors Co. may not have the manufacturing oomph it once had, but the shutdown of its Oshawa assembly plant will ripple through the economy, nonetheless.

Economists estimate a modest hit to economic growth and a blow to middle- and higher-income jobs.

To recap, GM announced Monday it plans to close three assembly operations in Oshawa, Ont., Detroit and Warren, Ohio, along with two propulsion operations in the U.S. as it shifts its focus and saves an expected US$6-billion by the end of 2020.

Almost 3,000 Oshawa workers are affected.

Open this photo in gallery General Motors CEO Mary Barra at a press conference at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 16, 2018 Rebecca Cook/Reuters

This follows, of course, the huge financial crisis-era bailout of GM by Canadian and U.S. governments that left Canada with about $3.5-billion in losses on the rescue.

It’s true that aid meant some auto jobs could survive for another decade, though it must rankle many who see GM saying thanks and goodbye. Or, as the auto maker phrased it in its announcement, you’re unallocated.

The company has dwindled in Canada since its heyday, but the impact will still be felt.

“It’s a vote by one major company voting on the side of reducing operations in Canada instead of expanding,” said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

Here’s a look at the impact:

PRODUCTION

About 6 per cent of autos manufactured in Canada are assembled in Oshawa, a hefty decline from 13.5 per cent five years ago, said deputy chief economist Brett House and his colleague at Bank of Nova Scotia, economist Juan Manuel Herrera.

That represents a drop to 113,000 vehicles from 317,000, respectively, they added in an e-mail.

GM had been the biggest auto maker in Canada before the bailout era, but has since been eclipsed by Toyota, Fiat Chrysler and Ford.

Here’s another telling statistic: GM’s share of overall production in Canada stood at 40 per cent in 2007, and now accounts for just 16 per cent.

The shutdown, Mr. Herrera added in an interview, is because of shifting consumer tastes.

“In the case of the Oshawa plant, I wouldn’t put it specifically to the Canadian auto sector,” he said. “I think this is more of a consumer preference issue.”

That’s because the sedans produced in Oshawa are out of favour, supplanted by crossovers or sport utility vehicles.

“Do not forget that Oshawa primarily produces passenger cars in a light truck world,” added auto consultant Dennis DesRosier.

“It wasn’t that long ago that about 50 per cent of sales were cars, but now they barely make up 30 per cent of new vehicle sales. This means car plants close.”

As CIBC’s Mr. Shenfeld noted, Canada has lost market share in autos to Mexcio, Asia and the U.S. itself.

“In the U.S., they’ve been closing in areas like Michigan and opening in the non-union south,” Mr. Shenfeld said. “We’ve just been closing.”

And that, he added, is a “bad omen” for a country desperate to expand its exports.

“The announcement is a tough pill to swallow given the Oshawa plant’s symbolic status and longstanding ties to the local community,” Bank of Montreal economists said.

“However, the plant’s position in the pantheon of Canadian assemblies has long since been surpassed by its competitors,” chief economist Douglas Porter and his colleagues Benjamin Reitzes, Alex Koustas and Robert Kavcic added in their report.

“In fact, the Oshawa plant produced the fewest units in Canada over the past year among the nation’s eight assembly plants, and that’s including the final finishing and painting of mostly assembled pickups from the U.S.”

Canadian auto production has suffered “a long-term decline,” the BMO economists noted, but that’s not equal across the industry.

GM production in Canada has plunged 59 per cent since peaking in 2004, and has tumbled 45 per cent from its post-crisis high of 2012, BMO said.

“For context, that amounts to a staggering 570,000 units displaced since 2004 and a hefty 290,000-unit decline since 2012,” the BMO economists said.

“The trend has been much more stable and, in some cases, positive for other manufacturers in the context of the current cycle.”

THE ECONOMY

The overall vehicle and auto parts industries account for about 2.4 per cent of Ontario’s gross domestic product, and the Oshawa plant alone about 0.15 per cent, noted Scotiabank’s Mr. House and Mr. Herrera.

Royal Bank of Canada chief economist Craig Wright estimated the shutdown would shave about half a percentage point off Ontario’s annual economic growth, largely in 2020. The hit to overall Canadian growth should be shy of 0.2 of a percentage point, he said.

“Obviously, incredibly unfortunate news for those directly affected by the news, and for Oshawa, as well,” Mr. Wright said.

There’s a ripple effect here, of course, given what goes into a car and the post-production delivery chain.

Consider, for example, that GM’s St. Catharines engine plant is a supplier to Oshawa, Scotiabank’s Mr. Herrera noted. Then there are dealers and others involved in delivery.

“From a regional perspective, the impact will fall squarely on Ontario, as the auto sector plays a significant role in the province’s economy,” the BMO economists said.

“Directly, auto and parts manufacturing accounts for 2.3 per cent of GDP, but accounting for various indirect effects (think transportation, housing, local retailers, etc.) could bump the real world impact to 5 per cent to 10 per cent of the provincial economy.”

Of course, the auto share of the provincial economy has recovered just about half of the drop it suffered during the crisis and recession, so it now represents “only about half the weight it did less than 20 years ago,” Mr. Porter and his colleagues said.

THE RIPPLES

As Mr. Herrera put it, you don’t have the money to spend if you’re out of a job, and that’s going to ripple through the community.

Open this photo in gallery Laurie Nickel, centre left, and her daughter Stephanie hold a protest sign during a union meeting among union members at GM's Oshawa plant Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Indeed, BMO said, the GM shutdown would represent more than 2 per cent of the industry’s employment, though just 0.02 per cent of total employment.

But “the income hit looks to be a bit more impactful, as the job losses consist of solid middle-income earners,” the BMO economists said.

“We estimate the income losses will be around $300-million annually.”

That’s based on the industry’s so-called multiplier effect, which suggests about four times the impact per job.

Then there’s the emotional side of it all.

“While the impact on the Ontario economy will likely be contained over all, the longer-term symbolism of this move is significant,” the BMO economists said.

“That is, Ontario continues to gradually shift away from basic manufacturing toward higher valued-added production/research (true, even within the auto industry itself) and into professional services, a trend that began to unfold at the start of the 2000s and then accelerated through the financial crisis.”

Where GM itself is concerned, Mr. DesRosier noted the auto maker said it was suffering from the Trump administration’s tariffs, but it would take no action until the midterm elections were done.

“It is now past the elections, and they are taking action,” he said.

“Partial blame for this goes to Trump and his isolationist policies; this is much bigger than U.S. politics, but it certainly is part of the issue.”

Just sayin'

Here’s an ad from The Globe in 1927:

Open this photo in gallery Source: Globe and Mail

Stocks turn sour

Global markets are turning sour as investors try to follow the bouncing U.S.-China ball.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite dipped.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.3 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

“Markets have already had a busy morning and it is barely past 10 o’clock in London,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Reports of presidents Xi and Trump pushing towards a ‘mutually beneficial’ agreement sent futures leaping, but then this was revealed to be a reference to a telephone call weeks ago, and indices duly dropped back again,” he added.

“The market, it seems, is still very much hopeful that a deal can be done between the two powers, but the sad reality is that any such agreement still looks a long way off. However, as the session has gone on equities have managed to hold their ground, with hopes still high that yesterday’s surge marked the beginning of something more substantial.”

The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 cents.

Scotiabank profit rises

Bank of Nova Scotia closed out its fiscal year with a jump in fourth-quarter profit.

Scotiabank kicked off the latest round of bank earnings by boosting profit to $2.27-billion, or $1.71 a share, from $2.07-billion or $1.64 a year earlier.

Return on equity came in at 13.8 per cent, compared to 14.5 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, profit rose to $2.34-billion or $1.77 from $2.08-billion or $1.65, with return on equity dipping to 14.1 from 14.6 per cent.

“Looking ahead in 2019, the bank is well-positioned for growth across our key markets, particularly in the Pacific Alliance countries, where we are seeing strong earnings momentum and a stronger economic environment,” chief executive officer Brian Porter said in a statement.

What to watch for today

Scotiabank and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. report quarterly results.

And in the U.S., economists expect the latest reading of the S&P Case-Shiller home price index to show a rise of 0.3 per cent in September from August, and 5.3 per cent from a year earlier.

