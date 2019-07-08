Bank of Canada faces a tricky high-wire act this week: Strike the right tone and keep the Canadian dollar in check

Briefing highlights
- What to expect from Bank of Canada
- A Kawhi Leonard scene I’d love to see
- Global markets sinking so far
- New York poised for softer open
- Canadian dollar at about 76.5 cents
- Deutsche rises on restructuring
High-wire act
The Bank of Canada has something of a high-wire balancing act to perform this week.
The central bank isn’t expected to move its benchmark overnight rate from the current level of 1.75 per cent. But what it says, and how it says it, will be key for markets.
"The Bank of Canada is expected to hold policy rates steady at the July 10 policy meeting, but that’s one of the few certainties," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.
“The global central banking community has turned significantly more dovish over the past couple of months, and the BoC has thus far been able to refrain from openly discussing potential easing,” he added.
“While Canada is clearly facing different circumstances than the U.S., there’s a limit to how far the [Federal Reserve] can cut before the BoC is forced to follow suit. For now, this is not an issue as the Canadian data have had a solid run.”
And therein lies part of the balancing act for governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues when they release their decision and monetary policy report Wednesday morning.
The central bank will have to revise its economic projections, boosting its forecast for a second quarter that's already over, while possibly taking a less optimistic view of the second half of the year and into 2020.
It last pegged second-quarter growth at an annual pace of just 1.3 per cent. But economic readings, particularly for trade, have come in better than expected, leading BMO, for example, to expect the central bank to revise that to 2.5 per cent or more.
"However, the bank was previously very upbeat on [the second half of the year], and that will likely be dampened notably given the deteriorating global backdrop," Mr. Reitzes said.
“The question then becomes, what is more important for policy makers: A much stronger-than-expected Q2 or a potentially sharply weaker H2 [second half]? Indeed, the latter likely means we’ll see a downgrade to the 2020 growth outlook, as well, from 2.1 per cent. The BoC’s decision here might be the key factor on what tone is taken at the meeting.”
And thus, how markets react.
This comes as markets expect the Fed to cut interest rates, possibly as early as this month. Markets, and some economists, expect the Bank of Canada to cut, too, but not until later next year.
More of the high-wire act here, then.
"[Poloz] must also be aware of recent signals of slowing global industrial activity, and needs to be careful about sounding too hawkish as others are signaling a policy ease, lest he send the Canadian dollar on an export-denting tear," said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.
Higher interest rates, and speculation of higher rates, of course, are loonie-friendly.
BMO's Mr. Reitzes agreed.
"There’s a delicate balance governor Poloz needs to achieve at this meeting," Mr. Reitzes said.
“On the one hand, the strength in the data suggests there’s no reason to sound any more dovish, or muse about potential cuts,” he added.
"However, with the Fed poised to act at month end, there’s a risk that a lack of dovishness could push the Canadian dollar sharply stronger, tightening financial conditions. That, in turn, would likely force the bank to turn more dovish and potentially cut."
Keep in mind, too, that the Fed releases the minutes of its last meeting the same day, in the afternoon.
"We think a potential juxtaposition between dovish Fed and relatively hawkish BoC messaging could prove a source of idiosyncratic downside pressure on the exchange rate consistent with our bearish USD/CAD view," Carlos Capistran, Canada and Mexico economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and his colleagues, foreign exchange strategist Ben Randol and rates strategist Olivia Lima, said in a lookahead to Wednesday's decision.
Referring to the U.S. versus Canadian dollars by their symbols, bearish in this case means bullish for the loonie.
Fed chair Jerome Powell is also in the spotlight Wednesday morning, testifying to a House committee. That will be followed a day later with Senate testimony.
"If Powell is disinclined to lower rates in July, this would arguably be his best (and perhaps last) opportunity to push back against market pricing that overwhelmingly favours a 25-basis-point cut (and even some odds of a 50-basis-point move)," Royal Bank of Canada senior economists Nathan Janzen and Josh Nye said in a lookahead.
"So unless he gives a clear signal that policy makers want to see more data before pre-emptively lowering rates, markets will continue to expect a July cut - making it difficult for the Fed to not follow through."
- Easy but not-so-peaceful feelin’: Dovish central banks and markets test uncharted waters as threats loom
- David Parkinson, Barrie McKenna: With one year to go at Bank of Canada, Poloz still struggling to bring economy ‘home’
- Australia’s central bank cuts rates and signals it’s prepared for further easing
- Canadian dollar stands prouder but watch when Bank of Canada starts ‘rooting for the other team’: CIBC
- ‘The country “feels” cheap’: Seven views of the Canadian dollar into 2020
- Bank of Canada to ‘reluctantly’ cut rates, CIBC says in breaking from its peers
A scene I’d love to see
Hey, nobody can afford a home in Toronto
- Rachel Brady: Kawhi Leonard agrees to sign with Los Angeles Clippers after leading Toronto Raptors to NBA title
- Cathal Kelly: Kawhi’s silence was golden for making a deal without making enemies
Stocks sink
Global markets are sinking so far, with New York poised for a softer open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 2.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.3 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“European stock markets are subdued this morning as traders are in two minds about the solid U.S. [jobs] report that was released on Friday,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The fact the update was by-and-large positive has silenced some of the dealers who were calling for the Fed to cut interest rates this month, while on the other hand a good set of employment numbers is good for the U.S. economy,” he added.
“It is possible that traders are waiting for the U.S. session to get under way as today will be the first proper trading day in light of the U.S. jobs report, as some U.S.-based dealers were on holidays on the Friday after Thursday’s Independence Day celebrations.”
The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.
Ticker
Deutsche shakeup boosts stock
From Reuters: Deutsche Bank shares rose as it launched one of the biggest overhauls of its investment bank since the financial crisis by cutting 18,000 jobs around the world, starting the day with cuts in Asia.
British Airways faces fine
From Reuters: British Airways-owner IAG faces record US$230-million fine for the theft of data from 500,000 customers from its website last year under tough new data-protection rules policed by the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office.
OSFI reprimanded Scotiabank
Canada’s banking regulator reprimanded Bank of Nova Scotia for inadequate record-keeping in its Puerto Rican operations, years before Scotiabank decided to sell its 109-year-old subsidiary at a loss. Rita Trichur reports.
Rogers aims to leave mark
Meet Carolyn Rogers, the bank regulator who aims to heave her mark on the global financial system as the first Canadian head of the Basel Committee. James Bradshaw reports.
The good and bad
The U.S.-China trade truce may be good for markets, Barrie McKenna argues, but it’s bad for Canada.