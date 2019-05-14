Briefing highlights
- Where U.S. stocks may head
- Markets recovering after Monday’s rout
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar above 74 cents
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Stocks outlook
John Higgins believes U.S. stocks may have seen their best days even if the United States and China settle their bitter trade war.
Monday’s slump on the S&P 500 was clearly sparked by Beijing’s retaliation in the escalating trade battle, said Mr. Higgins, chief markets economist at Capital Economics.
But “an accompanying ‘reinversion’ of the Treasury yield curve suggests that the best days for U.S. equities may be over even if the two economies eventually resolve their dispute.”
To recap, the most recent round of talks between the U.S. and China in Washington went nowhere, leaving markets to ponder the impact on global economic growth of a protracted fight.
President Donald Trump raised tariff levels Friday, and threatened more, prompting China to fire back Monday.
Mr. Higgins cited the previous inversion last month, when the three-month Treasury yield topped that of the 10-year, spooking markets.
“Such an inversion of the curve has often been accompanied, or followed, by a downturn in the U.S. economy and stock market,” Mr. Higgins said.
Many market players “downplayed” the significance of the March inversion, he added, believing the Federal Reserve would sit on its hands so as not to derail the economic expansion.
They also believe that the Fed’s asset purchases, a stimulus measure, had skewed the curve.
“Admittedly, much off the pullback in equity prices this month can be pinned on worries about trade, which could quickly ease if the U.S. and China hammer out some sort of deal,” Mr. Higgins said.
'But their differences run deep, so concerns would probably linger," he added.
“More importantly, our view remains the U.S. economy will slow sharply regardless, as the Fed’s prior tightening of policy takes more of a toll.”
Thus, Mr. Higgins said, Capital Economics projects U.S. stock prices will sink further, with the S&P 500 ending the year at 2,300.
“We don’t think that the curve will have to invert significantly for this to happen,” Mr. Higgins said.
“Indeed, it probably won’t invert much more at all, if we are right that the Fed has already delivered its final rate hike in this cycle. After all, the curve has tended to steepen again not long after this point has been reached.”
Read more
- Ian McGugan: Don’t count on Donald Trump saving the stock market
- David Parkinson: U.S. GDP report could be papering over some widening cracks
- Looming recession or ‘head fake’? Here’s how you’ll know
- Sell in May and go away? Ditch that market strategy this year, study says
- Candice Bangsund: Central bank dovishness means stocks have a reason to keep rising
- Nathan VanderKlippe, Adrian Morrow: China escalates trade war, elevating tariffs on $60-billion of U.S. goods
- Adrian Morrow: U.S.-China trade dispute continues with no sign of resolution
- Market strife looms if no one blinks in U.S.-China trade clash
Markets recovering
Global markets are recovering after Monday’s rout, down in Asia but rising in Europe and pointing up in New York.
“Equities are attempting to claw back some lost ground,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp, but “the overall atmosphere of caution still prevails.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.5 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 1.1 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“The fact that Trump is considering slapping tariffs on a further US$300-billion of Chinese imports is keeping investors jittery,” said Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group’s head of research.
“The impact on the Chinese economy would be significant, potentially pulling China’s GDP a couple of percentage points lower. As we have seen, concerns over a slowdown in China can impact sentiment towards the health of the global economy severely.”
The Canadian dollar was above 74 US cents.
Read more
Ticker
WhatsApp urges users to upgrade
From Reuters: Facebook’s WhatsApp urged users to upgrade to the latest version of its popular messaging app following a report that users could be vulnerable to having malicious spyware installed on phones without their knowledge.
What to watch for today
There are still some corporate earnings to come this week, including, today, Aimia Inc., Guardian Capital Group Ltd. and TransAlta Corp.
Power Corp. also reports its first quarter and holds its annual meeting.
Required Reading
Behind the WestJet deal
With Onex on board, WestJet is getting much-needed breathing room to compete with Air Canada, Tim Kiladze and Jeffrey Jones write.
What you should know about Onex
From investment reporter David Berman: What you need to know about Onex, and why investors bid up its stock after the WestJet deal.
Kenney to cut corporate taxes
Premier Jason Kenney is preparing to cut corporate taxes in a bid to boost Alberta’s economy with a policy that will cost the province billions of dollars in forgone revenue over the next four years. James Keller reports.
Canada in tough spot
The U.S.-China trade war is hitting other countries hard enough that most of the globe will be hoping for a quick deal to end it. But, Campbell Clark warns, even if there is such a deal, the superpower trade tensions will continue to cause trouble for countries like Canada.