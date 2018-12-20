The Canadian dollar and the price at the gas pump: Why you can’t win for losing

Briefing highlights

Example: You’re driving south for the holiday break, as many Canadians do. You have more in your wallet, thanks to lower costs at the gas pump, but the Canadian dollar is at death’s door.

All of which means that what Mobil giveth when you cross the border, somebody else taketh away when you convert your loonies to pay.

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that gas prices eased by 5.4 per cent in November from a year earlier. That, the federal agency said, came “as declining global crude oil prices led to lower prices at the pump and the first 12-month decrease in the gasoline index since June, 2017.”

A notable decline, that, and something we’ve all seen recently when we fill up.

Or, as economists noted, consumers are gaining as Alberta suffers low oil prices.

Having said that, Western Canadian prices are up, and their discount to West Texas intermediate and Brent, the global oil benchmarks, has narrowed substantially since Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ordered production cuts to help buoy prices.

“The bad news, of course, is that the discount applies to world prices that are sinking like a stone … along with the loonie,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri.

“It’s no coincidence that the last time the currency flirted with 74 cents US (C$1.35), WTI was near current levels.”

The Canadian dollar and oil CAD/USD (left scale) WTI (US$ per barrel, right scale) $150 $1.1 1.0 100 0.9 0.8 50 0.7 0.6 0 0.5 2001 2005 2009 2013 2017 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

The loonie slipped to just above 74 US cents Wednesday, and today is still below 74.5 US cents.

WTI, the U.S benchmark, has dropped about 40 per cent from its recent peaks. And it gets interesting here, noted Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities, because lower crude prices “are more likely to hinder [the loonie] than higher prices would help it.”

In its latest forecast, just yesterday, CIBC World Markets projected the loonie would perk up to just below 77 US cents in the first quarter of 2019 before falling back to about 74.5 by the end of next year.

Stocks, oil sink

It’s some kind of ugly so far.

Stocks are sinking and oil prices are tumbling after the Federal Reserve’s dovish interest rate hike Wednesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 2.8 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1.5 per cent by about 6:15 a.m. ET.

New York futures were little changed, though.

“European indices played catch-up with yet another bruising session in the U.S., with an initial 100-point drop for the FTSE 100 in early trading,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Since then however there has been a flurry of buying, as might be expected following such a rout,” he added.

“The impression is overwhelmingly bearish, as disappointment with [Fed chair Jerome] Powell is manifested in waves of selling across equities. At some point, all these valuations will start to look attractive, but evidently we are not at that point just yet, and with time running out for a ‘Santa rally’ the bulls may have a tough time trying to chivvy up investors ahead of the Christmas break.”

What to watch for today

The Bank of England isn’t expected to change policy, but will sure be worth watching amid Brexit developments and controversy, including last week's unsuccessful revolt by some party members against Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Given all the uncertainty over Brexit, this meeting almost seems irrelevant given that the prospect of the Bank of England doing anything currently sits between slim and none, and slim just left the building," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

And you probably aren’t begging for a BlackBerry for Christmas, particularly now that the company has shifted its focus from hardware. But maybe there’s a wee gift for investors in BlackBerry’s quarterly results.

