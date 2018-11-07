‘The Canadian dollar still looks cheap’: Trump’s post-election shackles could hobble the loonie

Briefing highlights

Pressure on loonie expected

Currency at almost 76.5 cents

A Statscan scene I’d love to see

Global stock markets on the rise

New York poised for opening bounce

What to watch for today

Imperial to proceed with oil sands project

Pressure on loonie expected

Global stock markets are applauding the results of the U.S. midterms, but Kit Juckes has an interesting take on the Canadian dollar:

President Donald Trump’s post-election shackles, coupled with the recent fall in oil prices, will be an overhang on the loonie, the global fixed income strategist at Société Générale says.

“The Canadian dollar still looks cheap to me, but the elections and the price of oil both count against it,” Mr. Juckes said in a report today.

Story continues below advertisement

“Frustration will continue, and a return to levels below USD/CAD 1.30 isn’t imminent.”

He was referring to the U.S. and Canadian dollars by their symbols. And that 1.30 figure means Mr. Juckes doesn’t expect the loonie to return to about 77 US cents any time soon.

The loonie was up this morning, but still below 76.5 US cents. The U.S. dollar was weaker.

Like the Australian and New Zealand dollars, the loonie will feel the pressure of global trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China, Mr. Juckes said.

That, he added in an interview, is because the Trump administration will focus more on its global trade agenda as the post-election results mean less focus on areas where the president will now be hampered by a divided Congress.

“At the margin, the outcome of the midterm elections in the U.S. will be to hinder further fiscal easing, increasing the likelihood that the economic cycle is peaking, but leave the president free to continue his trade policies,” Mr. Juckes said.

“In all, that’s a slight negative for the [U.S.] dollar, though not against the most trade-sensitive currencies. The yen ought to benefit, the euro and sterling are enjoying a relief rally, but concerns about trade, and about China and the outlook for the [yuan], will remain.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Other observers agreed with Mr. Juckes that Mr. Trump will now be hampered, and this amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

“The split Congress (Democrat House and Republican Senate) means that there is more likely to be gridlock, which will significantly curtail his legislative agenda,” said ING chief international economist James Knightley.

There may be some bipartisan co-operation on some things, notably infrastructure spending, but the divided Congress will stand in the way of the president’s proposed income tax reductions.

“Faced with this, the president is likely to focus his attention on areas where his executive powers give him more leeway to set the agenda, such as trade policy,” Mr. Knightley said.

“This suggests that he is likely to continue pushing hard on China to make concessions that will contribute to getting the bilateral trade deficit lower and do more to protest U.S. intellectual property rights,” he added.

Read more

A scene I’d love to see

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration

Read more

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks on rise

Global markets are enjoying last night’s show.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1 and 1.4 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up sharply.

Read more

What to watch for today

Besides post-election markets, it’s all earnings, all the time: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., CGI Group Inc., Heroux-Devtek Inc., Home Capital Group Inc., Kinross Gold Corp., Linamar Corp., Manulife Financial Corp., Sun Life Financial Inc. and Western Forest Products Inc.

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it