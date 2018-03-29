The Canadian dollar’s ‘head fake’ and the Bank of Canada’s ‘pickle’

Briefing highlights

Watch the Canadian dollar today as Statistics Canada releases a report on economic growth, after last week’s inflation numbers caused a “head fake” for the loonie and left the central bank in a “pickle.”

Global factors could work in concert with softer Canadian numbers and “modest tailwinds” for the U.S. dollar, said Mark McCormick, North American head of foreign exchange at TD Securities.

Consider what has happened over the past few days, starting on Friday when Statistics Canada reported faster-than-expected inflation in Canada in February, at an annual 2.2 per cent, sending the loonie higher as markets bet on a speedier rate hike timeline from the Bank of Canada.

But that was a “temporary head fake,” a knee-jerk reaction to a number that looks behind us amid forward signs of a cooling economy, said Mr. McCormick in a report earlier this week.

“The bump in inflation is supportive of the view that the output gap has closed,” Mr. McCormick wrote.

“However, we also believe that most of these price pressures are backward-looking,” he added.

“The inflation story is telling us the output gap closed last year, but the forward-looking data suggest further cooling in the growth story [in the second half of the year].”

Since that spike, Mr. McCormick noted in an interview, the loonie has slipped, though not in a big way.

Which brings us to today, and the possibility of further weakening.

Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that the economy almost stalled in January, expanding by a tiny 0.1 per cent, with the possibility of no growth at all.

Among other things, manufacturing slipped and home sales lagged as new mortgage qualification rules, known as B-20 regulations, came into effect.

“It was a cool end to 2017 for the Canadian economy, and it doesn’t appear to have warmed up in the first month of 2018,” said Andrew Grantham of CIBC World Markets.

“Very marginal growth would reaffirm our point that even with some reduction in trade uncertainties, the Bank of Canada will be in no rush to raise interest rates again,” he added in a lookahead to today’s report.

“Indeed, the 0.1-per-cent reading for January would have us requiring stronger growth in the remainder of the quarter to meet our 2.2-per-cent forecast for [the first quarter], let alone get up to the BoC’s 2.5-per-cent projection.”

Which brings us to why David Rosenberg believes the central bank is now “in a bit of a pickle.”

“The BoC has a bit of a challenge here because the inflation figures are getting hotter as the activity data are cooling off,” said the chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates.

“By our assessment, growth has already fallen back to potential, and thus there isn’t a need for urgency on the rate hike front,” he added.

“All the more so given the vast number of uncertainties facing the economy at the current time – NAFTA, B-20, tax reform stateside and stretched consumer debt loads, to name a few.”

But he also pointed out that, while the Bank of Canada has an inflation target of 2 per cent, its band is 1 to 3 per cent, and thus can be flexible in pickles such as these.

“For a central bank looking through the windshield as opposed to the rear-view mirror, the weaker activity data of late and the growing uncertainty stemming from U.S. trade actions argues for a cautious approach to monetary policy,” Mr. Rosenberg said.

“We continue to see the bank on hold for the time being, though a sustained move higher in inflation could change this forecast.”

Schitt’s Creek, indeed

Canadian investors are taking stock as a tumultuous quarter comes to an end.

Here’s a scene that just might be playing out in households beyond the realm of TV.

Stocks rise, tech in focus

Major global exchanges are on the rise so far, with investors keeping a keen eye on tech stocks.

“European markets could be set to end what has been a miserable month on a positive note, despite yesterday’s weak U.S. finish, as another M&A story helps lift sentiment, with French car maker Renault jumping higher on reports that the company might merge with Japan’s Nissan,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 1.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET.



New York futures were also up.

The tech sector is a particular focus after the turmoil of late.

“Concerns about disruptions in global trade, slowing economic activity, and now worries about the tech sector being the target of regulatory changes, and higher tax rates, has provided a perfect storm of uncertainty and doubt in investors’ psyche, replacing the complacency that was so prevalent at the beginning of the year,” Mr. Hewson said.

