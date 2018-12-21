The crushing toll of workplace harassment in Canada: What the numbers show

Briefing highlights

Harassment’s toll

Workplace harassment in all its ugly forms is taking a heavy and crushing toll in Canada.

And women are suffering abuse more than men across all categories, a new study by Statistics Canada researchers warns.

Verbal abuse is the most prevalent, senior research analyst Darcy Hango and senior researcher Melissa Moyser said in their report.

Mr. Hango and Ms. Moyser based their study on the results of a 2016 General Social Survey on Canadians at Work and Home, when people were polled on five categories, including verbal abuse, humiliation, threats, physical violence and sexual attention or harassment.

Among their findings:

One: Nineteen per cent of women and 13 per cent of men said they had suffered workplace harassment over the last year.

Two: Verbal abuse was most common, reported by 13 per cent of women and 10 per cent of men.

Three: Verbal abuse was followed by “humiliating behaviour,” suffered by 6 per cent of women and 5 per cent of men.

Four: About 3 per cent of women and men said they were subject to threats.

Five: Sexual harassment affected 4 per cent of women, and less than 1 per cent of men. And among the women, the researchers said, “more than half were targeted by clients or customers.”

Six: Health care workers were “most likely” to have been harassed, and “the differences between those in health and other occupations are more pronounced for women than men.”

Seven: Almost half of the men and 34 per cent of the women harassed by a manager “had a weak sense of belonging” to their employer. That compared to 16 per cent among both women and men who had not been harassed.

Obviously, this takes a heavy toll.

“Workers who reported workplace harassment were more likely to be dissatisfied with their current job, have low motivation to do their best work, be more likely to say they are planning to leave their current work, and have a weak sense of belonging to their workplace,” Mr. Hango and Ms. Moyser said.

“These workers also had worse health – general and mental – as well as higher levels of reported stress, and a less hopeful view of the future,” they added.

“Harassment in the workplace therefore has a considerable impact not only on people’s lives, but also on employers.”

What to watch for today

There’s a lot to digest, particularly if this happens to be your last day before a holiday break.

Up first is Statistics Canada, with reports on October retail sales and gross domestic product.

The GDP report will show us how we started the fourth quarter, and economists generally expect to see growth of 0.2 per cent.

Here's the thing, though: Normally, they have more information at their fingertips, but their estimates come before this week's reports on manufacturing and retail sales, for example.

"Here’s what we do know: Auto sales were solid in the month, and production ticked higher," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, and his colleague, senior economist Robert Kavcic.

"Cannabis legalization also began around mid-month, which could provide a modest boost," they added.

"And, oil production cuts were not in play yet (could actually see a modest rebound from September’s decline). All told, this would set up growth in all of Q4 for something around 1.5 per cent annualized, a sluggish finish to the year."

As for retail sales, economists believe they rose 0.6 per cent from September.

Later in the morning, the Bank of Canada releases its widely watched business outlook survey, and “we expect to see a more muted tone on what lies ahead,” said CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

