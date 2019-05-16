‘The great moderation’: Luxury real estate laid low in Vancouver, Toronto

Briefing highlights
‘The great moderation'
Vancouver and Toronto now sit well down in global rankings for luxury real estate.
Vancouver now sits at the bottom of a list of 45 cities tracked by Knight Frank, the consulting group, with prices for prime properties down 14.5 per cent over 12 months and 3.4 per cent over three months in the first quarter.
At No. 45, the latest ranking for Vancouver is down from 31st place in the first quarter of last year and No. 10 in the first three months of 2017.
The first quarter of 2018, remember, marked the beginning of the federal bank regulator’s new mortgage-qualification stress tests, aimed at stopping a debt bubble.
Toronto actually rose three spots, to No. 15, in the first quarter from a year earlier, though remained well down from No. 3 two years earlier.
That’s based on a 12-month price increase in luxury real estate of 3.2 per cent and a three-month gain of 1 per cent.
Knight Frank considers “luxury” to include the top 5 per cent of a market by value.
Topping the international list were Berlin, Moscow, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Edinburgh.
Knight Frank noted the growing disparity between Toronto and Vancouver.
“In Canada, the gap between Toronto (3 per cent) and Vancouver’s performance (-15 per cent) continues to widen, with almost 18 percentage points now separating the two cities,” the consulting group said.
“Whilst both operate a foreign buyer tax, Vancouver has seen a flurry of additional measures aimed at reducing speculation and cutting price inflation.”
Canada has unique circumstances but price growth for luxury properties is slowing around the world, gaining now at an average pace of just 1.3 per cent as “the great moderation continues,” Knight Frank said.
“Canada is seeing similar trends to a number of developed economies,” said Knight Frank partner Kate Everett-Allen.
“The rising cost of finance, tighter property market regulations and global economic uncertainty is influencing buyer sentiment, and, as a result, demand and price growth,” she added.
Mortgage costs in Canada have since eased somewhat, helping to boost national home sales in April, according to the latest measure.
“Both markets have seen tighter mortgage stress tests,” Ms. Everett-Allen said of Vancouver and Toronto.
“What differentiates the two are a) the stringency and number of property market regulations and b) where each city is in its respective property market cycle.”
Air Canada to buy Transat
Air Canada has struck what it says is a $520-million deal to buy Transat A.T. Inc.
The airline said today it struck an “exclusive agreement” that would see Air Canada take control of Transat for $13 a share if a deal is done.
Canada’s airline industry is fast being remade, as the Transat deal comes hot on the heels of Onex Corp.’s agreement to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd.
The deal, Air Canada said,”will create a Montreal-based global travel services company in leisure, tourism and travel distribution operating across Canada and internationally.”
Stocks largely on rise
Global markets are mixed so far, but perking up in Europe and pointing up in New York.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up marginally and the Shanghai Composite rose 0.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.8 per cent by about 7:25 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was at about 74.5 US cents.
