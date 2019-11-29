The hills are alive (with the sound of ka-ching): The cost of a Canadian winter recreational property

Briefing highlights
Canada’s winter recreational property markets are turning in mixed performances.
Indeed, Royal LePage said this week in its latest study of such ski chalets and other properties, price appreciation over the course of a year “varied significantly across the country’s most popular alpine destinations.”
Mont-Tremblant’s village, for example, chalked up the strongest gain in median price for both detached homes and condos, the real estate firm said.
While the gains were marked, the prices still don’t come close to those in Whistler, B.C., Canmore, Alta., and Ontario’s Blue Mountain.
“Inventory is very low in Mont-Tremblant,” Paul Dalbec, who manages LePage’s Mont-Tremblant Real Estate unit, said in the report.
“When a new property enters the market, buyers line up and offers flood in,” he added.
“This supply shortage in the region has led to an increase in land sales as some buyers are choosing to build over buying a home as what they are looking for isn’t on the market.”
Here’s what it looks like across Canada, according to LePage:
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as Black Friday kicks off the U.S. holiday shopping season.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.6 per cent.
“Asian markets ramped up the selling overnight, as the impact over Trump’s signing of a Hong Kong bill that supports the protesters drives a wedge between the two sides,” IG said in its morning markets research note.
“With the Chinese talk of retaliation, this certainly doesn’t help affairs when markets are waiting patiently for a phase one [U.S.-China trade] deal that many had presumed would be signed by now.”
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 little changed and Germany’s DAX down 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was above 75 US cents.
What to watch for today
That sound you hear at 8:30 a.m. ET will be the air going out of Canada’s economy.
Analysts expect Statistics Canada to report that economic growth slowed markedly in the third quarter after the sizzling second-quarter annual pace of 3.7 per cent.
Projections vary. CIBC World Markets, for example, expects third-quarter growth at an annual rate of 1.3 per cent, while Bank of Montreal projects 1.4 per cent and Laurentian Bank forecasts 1.1 per cent.
“Over all, in the face of trade tensions, the Canadian economy remains resilient,” said Laurentian Bank Securities economist Dominique Lapointe.
Goods production has lagged, while gains in services have “held up relatively well,” said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes.
“There’s only so long that households can do the heavy lifting for the economy,” he added.
“We see consumer spending growth decelerating in the quarters ahead, and while the housing market rebound will help, it will still leave overall growth also downshifting, as the desired rotation in demand towards business investment and exports doesn’t occur as smoothly as policy makers might like.”
Shorter shopping season
From The Associated Press: The mad scramble between U.S. Thanksgiving and Christmas just got six days shorter. Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But with six fewer days than last year, it will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November, the latest possible date it could be. Adobe Analytics predicts a loss of US$1-billion in online revenue from a shortened season. Still, it expects online sales will reach US$143.7-billion, up 14.1 per cent from last year’s holiday season
BoJ sees holding
From Reuters: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he saw no need to expand monetary stimulus now, underscoring the central bank’s preference to save its dwindling ammunition in case the economy takes a bigger hit from heightening overseas risks.
U.K. consumer borrowing up
From Reuters: British consumers, whose spending has helped drive the economy since the Brexit referendum shock of 2016, picked up the pace of their borrowing for the first time in 16 months in October. The growth rate in unsecured consumer lending increased to 6.1 per cent in the 12 months to October from 5.9 per cent in September, the first increase in the annual growth rate since June 2018, the figures from the Bank of England showed.
German unemployment eases
From Reuters: German unemployment fell in November, suggesting the labour market in Europe’s largest economy is holding up despite weakness in the manufacturing sector. Data from the Federal Labour Office showed the number of people out of work fell by 16,000 to 2.266 million in seasonally adjusted terms. The jobless rate held steady at 5 per cent, slightly above the record low of 4.9 per cent reached earlier this year.
‘Shrinking cities’
There are signs that the inaugural era of relentless Chinese urbanization has drawn to a close, making the country’s skyline a potent symbol of the economic changes sweeping the country. Nathan VanderKlippe reports.
A step closer
Canada’s first bitcoin fund for retail investors is one step closer to listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Alexandra Posadzki writes.
SUVs and money problems
SUVs are flattening everything in their path, including the finances of people who buy them. Personal Finance columnist Rob Carrick examines the issue.