‘The housing sector is clearly on the rebound’: What the Bank of Canada expects in the next two years

We have not seen evidence of froth in major housing markets for some time now— Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz
The Bank of Canada is keeping a wary eye on the housing and mortgage markets, though it has seen nothing bubbly of late.
Still, the central bank said this week that, after all the government measures aimed at cooling housing and credit markets, home resales are finally almost at the level of demand again.
“The housing sector is clearly on the rebound, having digested the various housing policy changes put into place during 2016-18, and is still being fuelled by relatively high rates of immigration,” Governor Stephen Poloz said as he, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues left the central bank’s key interest rate unchanged at the level it’s been for the past year.
They also released a monetary policy report that showed “housing resales have been catching up to underlying demand,” with the “estimated fundamental level” pegged by full-time employment, housing affordability and migration.”
HOUSING RESALES HAVE BEEN CATCHING UP TO UNDERLYING DEMAND
Annualized, monthly data, in thousands
Resales
Undelying demand
560
540
520
500
480
460
440
420
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
SOURCE: BANK OF CANADA
Canada, of course, has seen several moves designed to cool down housing markets, including tax and other measures from the B.C. and Ontario governments and mortgage stress tests set by the federal bank regulator in early 2018.
“We have not seen evidence of froth in major housing markets for some time now,” Mr. Poloz told reporters Wednesday after the rate decision and release of the report.
“However, the recent strength in many housing markets across the country is a reminder that we will be carrying high levels of debt for a long time, despite a constructive evolution of vulnerabilities.”
Mortgage rates have eased, as has the key measure of household debt to disposable income, though the latter remains elevated and only time will tell its path.
Still, the Bank of Canada noted a “significant decline” in new mortgages that top 450 per cent of disposable income.
The central bank said consumers renewing their mortgages next year and in 2021 would not be confronted with “materially higher rates,” the report using five-year fixed rates as an example.
“These households would face rate increases of only about 10 and 25 basis points, respectively,” the Bank of Canada said.
“Of course, other renewal options are also possible, with some shorter-term fixed rates potentially leading to rate decreases. Over all, mortgage debt-service ratios at renewal are likely to continue to decline on average.”
As The Globe and Mail’s David Parkinson reports, debt was a consideration in whether to trim rates in Wednesday’s decision. While the global economic climate is uncertain, and other central banks are cutting, the Bank of Canada chose to go its own way by not taking out “insurance” with a rate cut at this time.
“We discussed whether such insurance may come at a cost, in the form of higher financial vulnerabilities and possible consequences for the economy and inflation in the future,” Mr. Poloz told reporters.
“We agreed that the new mortgage rules in place limit this cost, but the situation will require continuous monitoring.”
Some economists believe the Bank of Canada will still trim its key rate, now at 1.75 per cent, down the road.
In terms of what to expect, the central bank believes housing markets will continue to rebound from their lows.
“Housing activity is anticipated to continue to recover toward a level consistent with solid income, low borrowing costs and a growing population,” the monetary policy report said.
“This recovery should result in strong growth of residential investment of about 5 per cent in 2020,” it added.
“Subsequently, housing activity is expected to slow to a pace roughly in line with underlying housing demand. In 2021, residential investment is expected to expand by about 1 per cent.”
Markets generally on the rise
Global markets are largely up so far, climbing in Europe and with New York pointing higher in advance of the widely watched U.S. jobs report.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite climbed 1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were each up about 0.3 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
“Despite yesterday’s disappointing session, October was a positive month for global equity markets, confounding some expectations that we might see an October selloff,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“New record highs for the S&P 500, as well as multi-month highs for the DAX and CAC 40, suggest that for all the pessimism, investors aren’t quite ready to move out of equities quite yet, despite ongoing global slowdown and trade worries.”
The Canadian dollar was at about 76 US cents.
Ticker
Mazda trims profit forecast
From Reuters: Mazda Motor Corp. cut its annual profit forecast by nearly half as the Japanese automaker expects a strong yen and falling cars sales in the United States and China, its biggest markets, to drive earnings to a seven-year low. Japan’s fifth-largest auto maker expects to post ¥60-billion in operating profit for the year ending March, down from a prior outlook of ¥110-billion.
South Korean exports slump
From Reuters: South Korean exports in October fell for an 11th consecutive month and by the most in nearly four years as shipments to China kept slowing and computer chip prices plunged, data showed. But the government said the worst may be over. Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo said in a statement the rate of decline would begin narrowing due to solid demand in volume terms and as semiconductor prices fall less sharply.
China, U.S. in close contact
From Reuters: China’s Foreign Ministry said China and the United States have maintained close contact on bilateral trade issues. President Donald Trump said Thursday the two countries would soon announce a new location at which he and Xi Jinping would sign a “Phase One” trade deal. But speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, ministry spokesman Geng Shuang dismissed as speculation talk the two leaders will meet in Macau.
What to watch for today
There’s not really much respite after a busy few days.
Key is the U.S. jobs report, manufacturing numbers and more corporate earnings.
Economists generally expect the U.S. government to report that 95,000 jobs were created in October, that number held down by a strike against General Motors Co.
The unemployment rate is projected to inch up to 3.6 per cent.
We’ll also see readings of the manufacturing sector from several countries, including the United States, where a purchasing managers index measure is expected to come in at 49, up from September’s 47.8 but still below the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion.
Also on tap are quarterly results from Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cameco Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fortis Inc., IGM Financial Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd.
What analysts are saying today
The USD remains at the brink of a deeper setback as the pressure is mounting— Thomas Anthonj, global foreign exchange strategy, JPMorgan Chase
“The economic reports that were released yesterday painted a downbeat state of the global economy ... Headline inflation in the euro zone dipped to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent, plus the unemployment rate ticked higher, so you can see why the [European Central Bank] are re-starting the quantitative easing scheme this month. In the U.S., the Chicago [purchasing managers index] reading dropped to 43.2 - it’s lowest in over three years. The data point to pockets of weakness around the world.” David Madden, analyst, CMC Markets
“Gold rallied past US$1,510 an ounce, hinting at a rising distress at the current equity prices. In fact, the S&P 500 has become completely detached from underlying companies’ profits on the back of exponentially rising equity prices. The last time a similar divergence happened, it was the 2000s dot-com bubble. It is certain that lower interest rates help boosting company results and their share prices, but it is unsure how swollen the prices have become as a result of an exaggeratedly dovish monetary stance in the U.S. Back to gold, a correction selloff in equities could profit to the yellow metal, especially if the U.S. treasury yields continue falling.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
Required Reading
Sobering development
Encana Corp.'s decision to shift its head office to the United States and change its name to the less-elegant Ovintiv is a sobering development for already-anxious Albertans. The question now is whether the loss of a key name in the country’s oil and gas sector creates any sense of loss, or urgency, in Toronto and Ottawa. Kelly Cryderman examines the issue.
Waterfront Toronto moving forward
Waterfront Toronto will move forward with a proposal for Sidewalk Labs to build a high-tech community on the city’s waterfront, and will now begin five months of consultations and negotiations about its privacy implications, innovations and business model. Josh O’Kane reports.
Catalyst says it can block buyout
Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc. claims to have gathered enough votes to block the planned $1.1-billion buyout of Hudson’s Bay Co. and is pushing HBC’s board of directors to put the retailer up for sale, Andrew Willis writes.