The priciest to cheapest housing markets per square foot, from (gasp) downtown Vancouver to (sigh) Moncton

Briefing highlights

Housing prices per square foot

Affordability eroding, study shows

Bombardier sells units for $900-million

Bombardier to cut 5,000 positions

Bombardier sells de Havilland trademark

Global markets mixed so far

New York set for weaker open

Canadian dollar below 76.5 cents

Too early for a Santa rally, but ...

What to expect from the Fed

What else to watch for today

Magna posts jump in profit

From gasp to sigh

If anything underscores just how pricey Vancouver has become, it’s this: Eight of the region’s communities rank among Canada’s 10 most expensive areas, based on the cost per square foot.

Toronto is no slouch, either. Nor is Montreal, the other city to round out the top 10 in an annual ranking by Century 21 Canada.

This comes amid concerns in Canada over affordability in some centres, notably the Vancouver and Toronto areas, and after federal and provincial measures aimed at cooling inflated prices.

Story continues below advertisement

Indeed, a new National Bank of Canada study released today showed affordability getting even worse in the third quarter.

Here’s what a Century 21 survey of its franchises, from the beginning of the year to the end of June, shows:

This comes amid concerns in Canada over affordability in some centres, notably the Vancouver and Toronto areas, and after federal and provincial measures aimed at cooling inflated prices.

Indeed, a new National Bank of Canada study released today showed affordability getting even worse in the third quarter.

Some regional highlights from Cent:

British Columbia: “Going back 20 years most Metro Vancouver prices have tripled or quadrupled - to $681 [price per square foot] this year from $192 in 1998 in North Vancouver, for example.”

Alberta: “Alberta real estate prices have been soft over the last year, falling in most communities while rising in very few.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prairies: “The price per square foot of homes across much of Saskatchewan and Manitoba retracted in the last year after two decades of growth. Only Winnipeg bucked the trend, with prices for a detached house there rising to $282 from $267 per square foot while prices in Regina and Saskatoon saw modest declines.”

Ontario: Prices in downtown Toronto climbed more than 10 per cent over the past year and “continue to top Ontario home prices, while prices rose and fell turbulently in GTA suburbs and other communities in the province.”

Eastern Canada: Prices “have risen moderately in the last year even while other parts of Canada faced more variable real estate markets.”

The National Bank study showed affordability worsening in nine of 10 markets tracked, despite an easing in home prices.

“Expensive housing markets such as Vancouver and Toronto slowed down markedly in 2018, and home prices even declined in Q3 due to the combined effect of rising mortgage rates (up for a fifth consecutive quarter) and macro prudential measures,” said National Bank’s Matthieu Arsenau and Kyle Dahms.

“Despite lower home prices, homebuyer affordability failed to improve as wages were down in those markets.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal and Ottawa area markets, which have been on fire, suffered the “sharpest deteriorations in affordability” in the quarter.

“But for another reason: Home prices surged respectively by 2.1 per cent and 2.5 per cent quarter over quarter,” said Mr. Arsenau and Mr. Dahms.

“These markets appear to be unaffected by rising interest rates and tighter credit standards as shown by resale market conditions being strongly tilted in favour of sellers.”

Read more

Bombardier restructures

Bombardier Inc. unveiled an aggressive restructuring today, selling business units and the famous de Havilland trademark and cutting 5,000 jobs.

It said the move would help boost revenue by about 10 per cent next year to at least $18-billion, while “profitability is anticipated to grow at a faster pace.”

Over all, The Globe and Mail’s Nicolas Van Praet reports, Bombardier will net about $900-million from its sale of non-core assets.

The Canadian plane and train maker is selling its Q400 turboprop business to Viking Air, and its private aircraft flight training unit to CAE Inc. Along with the Q Series program goes the de Havilland trademark.

Bombardier also posted a quarterly profit of $149-million or 4 cents a share, compared to a loss of $100 million or 4 cents a year earlier.

Read more

Markets mixed

Global markets are mixed so far - and tame - as investors come down from Wednesday’s post-election high.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, though the Shanghai Composite lost 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were down.

“Some of the enthusiasm has dimmed across European markets this morning, although the broader recovery from the indecision of earlier in the week remains intact,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Much attention will focus on the S&P 500, which has rallied to the highs seen in mid-October,” he added.

“Until we see a move above these levels (around 2,820) then the bulls will remain nervous, although given the intensity of the rally in the past two weeks there looks to be no shortage of dip buyers around. Stock markets are in the strong seasonal period, which suggests that any weakness into the middle and end of November will continue to be a buying opportunity. “

The Canadian dollar was still stuck below 76.5 US cents.

Read more

Markets and the midterms

It’s too early to call it a Santa rally, but global markets sure did like the results of the midterms.

What to watch for today

The U.S. Federal Reserve delayed its rate decision, traditionally made on Wednesdays, by a day because of the midterm elections.

Not that it matters all that much, as the U.S. central bank isn’t expected to change policy this afternoon.

But markets, already anxious over rising interest rates, will be scouring the Fed statement.

"The Fed’s gradualist stance means no rate hike this month, but the text will justify expectations for a December move," said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

Also, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. releases its monthly look at construction starts. Economists expect to see housing starts at an annual pace of 190,000 to 200,000 in October.

And some notable earnings: Autocanada Inc., Bombardier Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., CI Financial Corp., Canadian Tire Corp., Cascades Inc., Hydro One Ltd., Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Paramount Resources Ltd., Power Corp. and Power Financial Corp., Quebecor Inc., Telus Corp., TMX Group Ltd., Trican Well Service Ltd. and Walt Disney Corp.

Read more

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it