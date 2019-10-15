The silence of the lamb chops: Why inflation won’t nudge the Bank of Canada

Briefing highlights
- Inflation won’t nudge Bank of Canada
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York set for stronger open
- Canadian dollar above 75.5 cents
- What to expect in home sales report
- U.S. bank earnings in spotlight
- Trade, Brexit: What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Various measures of inflation are running close to the Bank of Canada’s target, meaning there should be little in this week’s reading of consumer prices to nudge the central bank.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues have been sitting out the recent rounds of easing among other major central banks.
And they're expected to do so again when they meet late this month.
Which makes Wednesday's September report on inflation important. Or rather, it would be more important but for the fact that economists expect it to be tame.
Observers generally expect Statistics Canada to report that consumer prices fell in September from August, by about 0.2 to 0.4 per cent, primarily because of seasonal factors related to airline fares. Food costs also are believed to have fallen.
The annual inflation rate, in turn, is projected to come in at between 1.9 and 2.1 per cent, close to or possibly bang on the Bank of Canada's target of 2 per cent.
The central bank’s various measures of so-called core prices, which factor out volatile costs, have also been running close to 2 per cent.
“As both headline and core inflation measures are tracking the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target, there’s no reason for monetary policy makers to give a heavy weighting to consumer prices in their upcoming deliberations,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
"Rather, it will be the outlook for growth, particularly the deterioration in the external environment, which will hold their attention."
As for lamb, Statistics Canada doesn't break out the cost. The agency does, though, track lamb and mutton in an index that measures "other fresh or frozen meat," excluding poultry.
It may be expensive – “Ontario lamb rack whole” was going for almost $41.45 a kilo at a local grocery - but the butcher told me the price has been stable for quite some time.
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far, with New York futures pointing higher.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.9 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down marginally by about 4:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by between 0.4 and 0.5 per cent.
New York futures were up.
“Overnight price action highlighted a distinct lack of conviction for markets, with the major moves in Japan coming as they played catch up off the back of yesterday’s bank holiday,” IG said in its morning markets note.
“Elsewhere, there is significant uncertainty, with the Chinese calming optimism around the supposed ‘phase one’ of the trade deal,” it added.
“Instead it seems more talks are needed, with the Chinese now seeking to have both the October and December tariffs cancelled in response. That less optimisitic outlook was further highlighted by a senior U.S. official who claimed there was still ‘a lot of work to do’ before anything could be signed.”
The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.
What to expect in housing report
We've already seen reports from several local real estate boards showing housing markets perked up in September.
We’ll get the full national picture today when the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) releases a report expected to show sales and prices rose last month.
Bank of Montreal projected the report will show sales up 14 per cent from a year earlier, average prices up 6 per cent, and the MLS home price index, which is considered the best measure, up 1.5 per cent.
"The sharp drop in mortgage rates over the past few months, persistent strength in hiring and strong population growth have driven a rebound in the housing market after a year-long slowdown," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.
"Indeed, we’re seeing broad-based strength with no less than eight major markets with double-digit sales gains from a year ago," he added in a lookahead to the CREA report.
"Granted, the year-ago comparables are quite favourable, but even so, the breadth of the rebound is impressive. We look for sales to jump 14 per cent, year over year, led by Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Toronto and Victoria. Montreal and Ottawa continue to be quite firm as well, while even Alberta is showing signs of improvement."
U.S. bank earnings to roll in
Investors will be watching as third-quarter results begin pouring in from the U.S. banking sector.
Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. all report today.
"Recent earnings numbers from U.S. banks have pointed to a much more resilient environment than their European counterparts, though in certain areas they still face similar constraints when it comes to profitability," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
Referring to JPMorgan alone, Mr. Hewson noted it posted record profit in the second quarter, helped along by a "resilient" U.S. economy and what were then higher interest rates.
Since then, of course, the economy "has slowed a touch," while the Federal Reserve has trimmed its benchmark rate and the yield curve has flattened out "sharply."
“This could hinder the U.S.'s biggest bank’s ability to perform as well in the second half of the year as it did the first,” Mr. Hewson said.
"The shares hit a record high above US$120 in August and have since slipped back. Is this as good as it gets for JPMorgan or is there a sting in the tail?"
Also on tap are results from Aphria Inc., Aritzia Inc., BlackRock Inc., Charles Schwab Corp. Johnson & Johnson and United Airlines Holdings Inc.
So there will be a lot for markets to chew on as earnings season begins.
Carney sees smooth transition
From Reuters: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there is ample time to ensure an orderly handover to his successor before his scheduled departure next year, and played down the possibility that an interim governor might be needed. “At the moment the commitment is to have an orderly transition from myself to the next governor. There is ample time in order to accomplish that. There’s a wide range of qualified candidates,” he told a panel of lawmakers.
Chinese factory prices fall
From Reuters: China’s factory gate prices declined at the fastest pace in more than three years in September, reinforcing the case for Beijing to unveil further stimulus as manufacturing cools on weak demand and U.S. trade pressures. September’s producer price index, considered a key barometer for corporate profitability, dropped 1.2 per cent, year over year, National Bureau of Statistics data showed.
German investor sentiment falls less than expected
From Reuters: The mood among German investors worsened less in October than analysts had expected, a survey showed, amid concern that Europe’s biggest economy might be headed for a recession. In its monthly survey, ZEW said that an index showing economic sentiment among investors fell to -22.8 points in October from -22.5 points in the previous month.
Hyundai to invest billions
From Reuters: Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to invest US$34.65-billion) in mobility technology and strategic investments by 2025, as South Korea’s top automaker accelerates its attempts to catch up in the self-driving car race.
What analysts are saying today
“The rally in sterling does reflect a growing feeling the Boris will take the U.K. out of the EU with a deal, even if it includes a short extension. For all the talk of a no-deal Brexit, we are seeing very clear signs that Johnson wants to strike a deal which could spark a huge sterling revival. It seems unlikely that a deal will be agreed and drawn up in time for this week’s meeting, yet the headway made over recent days does signal the possibility of another emergency meeting before the month-end deadline.” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst IG
“Asia Pacific equities have proven more resilient to the S&P500 as they contain fewer growth stocks. They are somewhat cheap and should benefit from more aggressive monetary easing. Having said that we still have two difficult quarters ahead of us for China. This suggests that some patience is warranted, but the outlook for Asia Pacific equities is more constructive as is the one for local currency and hard currency debt.” Sébastien Galy, senior macro strategist, Nordea Asset Management
“[The Turkish lira is the] best performer overnight, bouncing after yesterday’s selloff on U.S. sanctions, which were milder than they could have been and talk of USD selling from local banks.” Elsa Lignos, global head of foreign exchange strategy, Royal Bank of Canada
“Chinese officials threw cold water on the optimism about Donald Trump’s first phase trade agreement, as they said to be willing to discuss more before signing a deal. We could already feel that the Chinese were not fully satisfied with their Washington visit, unlike Donald Trump. It now looks like Donald Trump needs a deal more than his Chinese counterparts. This is of course just a game of power. The latest trade metrics in China suggest that the emerging market giant also has growing interest in strengthening its trade ties with the U.S.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
“Talks between the EU and U.K. still appear to be stuck in the same old rut, though optimism was rising that some compromises might be forthcoming in the coming days, given comments yesterday from Finnish PM Antti Rinne that more time was needed, raising the prospect of an emergency Brexit summit next week, as well as indications from officials on both sides that there could be a compromise on the Irish border. It still seems likely that an extension will be the most probable outcome given the tightness of the timelines, as well as the proximity of this week’s EU council meeting, and the lack of a majority for anything in the U.K. parliament.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
