The striking divide in the Toronto-area housing market: Buyers flock west

Briefing highlights
- The GTA’s east-west divide
- A Doug Ford scene I’d love to see
- Barrick eyes bid for Newmont
- Global markets largely on the rise
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar above 75.5 cents
- Magna raises quarterly dividend
- What to watch for today
- Saputo to buy U.K. firm for $2.1-billion
- From today’s Globe and Mail
East vs. west
There’s a striking divide in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) housing market as buyers flock to western municipalities.
Halton Region, in particular, has been drawing buyers, an analysis by Re/Max of Ontario-Atlantic Canada shows, with the central and western districts of the core also gaining “at the expense of some perennial favourites” such as East Toronto.
There’s an obvious price impact here. In Halton’s Burlington, for example, average prices surged 50 per cent, to $769,000, as home sales almost doubled between 2013 and 2018.
“As Toronto’s housing affordability eroded, the west gained market share thanks to lower prices, better transit connections to the downtown core, and more new residential construction coming on stream,” said Christopher Alexander, executive vice-president and regional director of the group.
Here’s the full picture:
Affordability is a big factor.
Prices in Toronto and other areas such as Vancouver became so out of reach, and so frothy, that provincial governments moved to cool them down, while the federal government’s bank regulator established mortgage-qualification stress tests early last year.
“Growing demand for affordable housing buoyed new construction and contributed to rising market share in Halton Region over the five-year period,” Mr. Alexander said in releasing the numbers.
“Product was coming on stream at a time when the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) reported its lowest inventory in years and skyrocketing housing values were raising red flags,” he added.
Which is one of the reasons the Hamilton market surged.
Young and old alike are playing into this, Re/Max said, as baby boomers downsized or made “lateral moves” and younger folks went for lower prices.
Over the last decade, Mr. Alexander added later, the western districts have been “the focus of significant growth and development.” Durham Region, for example, “has not been viewed in this same regard.”
Empty nesters, retirees and younger buyers have, for example, been drawn to Simcoe County, where prices range from about $529,000 to $746,000.
The regions that have seen a decline can still take heart, Re/Max said, projecting sales will rise with stronger demand in east Toronto and York, Peel and Durham regions.
“These areas still carry significant weight, despite the factors that have impacted softer performance in recent years, including affordability, lack of available housing and fewer transit options,” Re/Max said.
Even further west will also see gains, Mr. Alexander said later.
“We expect continued demand and development in communities such as Brantford, Waterdown, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge and even as far as London and Niagara,” Mr. Alexander said.
“What will really impact the growth of these markets, outside of availability and affordability, will be the further investment in transit systems as people seek easy access to Toronto’s core.
“However, with the recent boom in areas to the east such as Prince Edward County, and affordability levelling out between Toronto proper and its western suburbs, we will likely see the tide begin to turn.”
Read more
- The heady days are clearly over: A 5-year forecast for house prices in 33 Canadian cities
- Carolyn Ireland: With fewer homes for sale, competition returns to Toronto’s housing market
- Canadian home prices fall for fourth month led by weakness in B.C., Alberta
- Brent Jang: In Vancouver, housing sales tumble to 10-year low
- Janet McFarland: Toronto home sales expected to rebound, but mortgage rules need review: TREB
- We knew Toronto and Vancouver were expensive. They’re actually among the most unaffordable housing markets in the world
- Housing affordability in Canada is so nasty that …
- Ian McGugan, Janet McFarland, Paul Waldie, David Ebner: Global real estate hot spots hit hard by market shift
- Gary Mason: The great global housing slump is on
A scene I’d love to see
Bobby thinks he has $2.8-million to pay a CEO. But he has to bring down electricity bills by 12 per cent. So how much does Bobby actually have for the CEO?
Read more
- Shawn McCarthy: Ontario caps compensation for Hydro One chief at $1.5-million
- Shawn McCarthy, Laura Stone: Ontario government rejects Hydro One’s proposal for CEO pay of up to $2.775-million
- Anita Anand: Ford must reassess his salary plan for Hydro One CEO
Barrick eyes Newmont
Keep an eye on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining Corp. today as the former mulls a takeover bid for the latter.
As The Globe and Mail’s Niall McGee and Rachelle Younglai report, Barrick is considering a two-part deal under which it would snap up Newmont for about US$19-billion in stock and then sell some of its assets to Newcrest Mining.
Newmont shares were up about 3 per cent in premarket action.
Read more
- Niall McGee, Rachelle Younglai: Barrick eyes hostile bid as Newmont set to become No. 1 gold producer
Stocks largely on the rise
Global markets are largely on the rise so far, and pointing higher in New York.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 1.9 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris Cac were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.
Read more
Magna raises dividend
Magna International Inc. raised its quarterly dividend as it posted a drop in profit but record fourth-quarter sales.
Profit attributable to Magna slipped in the quarter to US$465-million, or US$1.37 a share, diluted, from US$559-million or US$1.54 a year earlier. Sales topped US$10-billion.
The auto parts giant increased its quarterly dividend by 11 per cent US36.5 cents.
Read more
What to watch for today
Everyone has been talking about SNC-Lavalin. This is the day SNC-Lavalin gets to talk about itself. Not that it’s going to say much about what’s going on in Ottawa as its name is bandied about every day running.
But there's much more to talk about than just the political controversy surrounding the engineering company.
“We are reiterating our ‘buy’ on SNC but lowering our one-year target price to $43 from $44 following further losses on a mining and metallurgy ... project in Latin America,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk.
“We believe SNC shares trade well below their intrinsic value. This could remain the case, however, until the company is able to deliver predictable, positive [free cash flow]. In the meantime, we view SNC’s Highway 407 [electronic toll route] stake as an important valuation backstop and potential source of liquidity, if needed.”
Investors will be watching, too, as Royal Bank of Canada launches the latest quarterly results from the country's major banks.
Statistics Canada, meanwhile, reports on how retail sales fared in December, that key holiday shopping period.
Economists expect anything from a flat reading to a loss of up to 0.7 per cent.
"It’s looking like it wasn’t a very merry holiday season for Canadian retailers," said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
"According to industry data, auto sales sunk further in December, continuing the disappointing trend that’s been observed in that sector recently."
Lower prices at the gas pump will also lower the reading, Mr. Mendes said.
“The drag from fewer car sales will likely also mean real retail trade will post a negative print for the third consecutive month, and make it eight monthly declines for 2018, the first year that’s happened since 2008.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.