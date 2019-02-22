The striking divide in the Toronto-area housing market: Buyers flock west

Read more

Stocks largely on the rise

Global markets are largely on the rise so far, and pointing higher in New York.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.2 per cent, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite rose 1.9 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris Cac were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

The Canadian dollar was above 75.5 US cents.

Magna raises dividend

Magna International Inc. raised its quarterly dividend as it posted a drop in profit but record fourth-quarter sales.

Profit attributable to Magna slipped in the quarter to US$465-million, or US$1.37 a share, diluted, from US$559-million or US$1.54 a year earlier. Sales topped US$10-billion.

The auto parts giant increased its quarterly dividend by 11 per cent US36.5 cents.

What to watch for today

Everyone has been talking about SNC-Lavalin. This is the day SNC-Lavalin gets to talk about itself. Not that it’s going to say much about what’s going on in Ottawa as its name is bandied about every day running.

But there's much more to talk about than just the political controversy surrounding the engineering company.

“We are reiterating our ‘buy’ on SNC but lowering our one-year target price to $43 from $44 following further losses on a mining and metallurgy ... project in Latin America,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk.

“We believe SNC shares trade well below their intrinsic value. This could remain the case, however, until the company is able to deliver predictable, positive [free cash flow]. In the meantime, we view SNC’s Highway 407 [electronic toll route] stake as an important valuation backstop and potential source of liquidity, if needed.”

Investors will be watching, too, as Royal Bank of Canada launches the latest quarterly results from the country's major banks.

Statistics Canada, meanwhile, reports on how retail sales fared in December, that key holiday shopping period.

Economists expect anything from a flat reading to a loss of up to 0.7 per cent.

"It’s looking like it wasn’t a very merry holiday season for Canadian retailers," said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.

"According to industry data, auto sales sunk further in December, continuing the disappointing trend that’s been observed in that sector recently."

Lower prices at the gas pump will also lower the reading, Mr. Mendes said.

“The drag from fewer car sales will likely also mean real retail trade will post a negative print for the third consecutive month, and make it eight monthly declines for 2018, the first year that’s happened since 2008.”

