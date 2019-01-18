The Toronto stock market finally shows some spunk

Briefing highlights

These are, obviously, very early days, but 2019 has already “been a very good year” for the Toronto stock market, Bank of Montreal’s chief economist notes.

“We’re only 12 trading days in, but the index has advanced 6.2 per cent, which would already rank it fourth-best among the past nine years (sadly),” Douglas Porter said of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

“It’s also been up every session so far in 2019, except for Jan. 3, and has now run its daily winning streak to a nice round 10,” he added in a report.

“It’s also up a roaring 10.4 per cent from the lows hit on the Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Mr. Porter’s comments come as global markets rally across the board this morning, buoyed by further hopes of trade tensions easing between the U.S. and China.

Mr. Porter noted that the benchmark Canadian index has “broken decisively” above its 50-day moving average, though remains far below the 200-day mark.

“The last time we saw this pattern of a decisive break from below was in early 2016, which presaged that year’s nice long run,” he said.

“That period also just so happened to coincide with a turn from the bottom in oil prices.”

The index’s “quick turnaround” bodes well for the economic outlook, Mr. Porter said.

“Or at least it removes some of the gloom that enveloped investors late last year. We repeat, we look for cooler growth globally and in Canada this year, but nothing to justify the late 2018 dive.”

Stocks climb

Global markets are on the rise amid reports of a potential easing of trade tensions.

Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng each gained 1.3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite rose 1.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.2 and 1.5 per cent by about 6:50 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

“Optimism of trade policy again dominates overnight price action, with a report in the Wall Street Journal that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin (a free trade proponent, in contrast to Lighthizer and Trump) has proposed easing tariffs on China to support markets,” said Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada’s chief currency strategist in London.

“The Treasury denied the report, but stock futures are still … higher.”

The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.

What to watch for today

Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that consumer prices dipped again in December on a monthly basis, by 0.3 or 0.4 per cent, as prices at the gas pump eased.

They peg the headline annual inflation rate at 1.7 per cent, the same as in November, or possibly 1.8 per cent.

Going forward, "even with oil prices stabilizing in January, the headline rate of inflation will decelerate further as a strong reading is set to fall out of the annual calculation," said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.

“Given the low starting point, though, even just a partial rebound in oil prices could have inflation running near 3 per cent by the end of the year, if only for a very short while.”

More news

