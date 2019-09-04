The U.S.-China trade war is smiting Canada’s economy (and swaying the Bank of Canada)

Briefing highlights
- U.S.-China trade war hitting Canada
- Bank of Canada not expected to change key rate
- Global markets on the rise so far
- Hong Kong reports help drive stocks
- New York poised for stronger open
- Canadian dollar at about 75 cents
- Purdue prepares for Chapter 11
- What to watch for today
smite
verb [T]. LITERARY
to hit someone forcefully or to have a sudden powerful or damaging effect on someone— Cambridge Dictionary
The U.S.-China trade war is smiting Canada’s economy.
And we should see some of the impact this morning when the Bank of Canada releases its interest-rate decision and what’s expected to be a dovish accompanying statement.
Bank of Montreal recently estimated the hit to China’s economy at 1.5 per cent of gross domestic product over the course of a year.
It pegged the toll on the U.S., which plays into how Canada fares, at 0.5 per cent over the same period.
“The effect on Canada, including that of a slower U.S. economy, is 0.4 per cent of GDP,” said BMO senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“The tariff toll is still manageable and partly offset by stimulative policies (notably in China),” he added in a recent report.
“However, we are likely nearing a tipping point where the extreme unpredictability of trade policies causes U.S. firms to slam the brakes on spending and even curb hiring.”
Just over half of that hit to Canada is because of slower U.S. growth, Mr. Guatieri added in an interview.
The impact is material, he said, particularly given that the pace of Canada’s economic growth is believed to be slowing.
IHS Markit Canada’s latest look at the manufacturing sector also showed the impact of the trade battle, its purchasing managers index slipping to 49.1 for August from 50.2 in July, with the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction.
New orders have slumped for six consecutive months, IHS said, noting the August decline was the fastest since late 2015.
“Survey respondents noted that U.S.-China trade tensions, subdued energy sector spending and greater global economic uncertainty had all acted as a brake on client demand,” the group said.
“Moreover, export sales declined again in August, which manufacturers often linked to softer U.S. economic growth and worsening automotive sector business conditions.”
Expect to hear more about these mounting trade tensions, and the uncertainty they’re causing, from the Bank of Canada this morning.
Governor Stephen Poloz, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins and their colleagues are expected to hold their key overnight rate at 1.75 per cent.
But economists believe they will trim that benchmark in time, perhaps in October and possibly again next year, as the U.S.-China tariff battle and other issues cast a pall over the global economy.
Benjamin Reitzes, BMO’s Canadian rates and macro strategist, noted that the central bank cited trade conflicts at its last outing in July.
“Trade was a key concern, and the deterioration will play a big role in [today’s] policy statement,” he added.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch also warned of the impact of on Canada.
“The escalation of the U.S.-China trade war continues to weigh on the global economy,” Carlos Capistran, Bank of America’s Canada and Mexico economist, currency strategist Ben Randol and rates strategist Olivia Lima said in a lookahead to today’s decision.
"Canada trades more than 50 per cent of its GDP, so it is very exposed to global developments, and further global deceleration is likely to decelerate the Canadian economy through lower exports,” they added.
“There are several channels through which weaker global growth can have a negative impact on the Canadian economy.”
Among them are the “mini-recession” facing global manufacturers, which will probably hit Canadian exports, the mounting threat of a U.S. recession, and the fact that weaker global demand could pressure oil prices.
“As the U.S. [Federal Reserve] cuts rates, the BoC will have to respond by cutting rates as well to avoid excess tightening of its monetary policy,” said Mr. Capistran, Mr. Randol and Ms. Lima.
“The Fed already cut 25 basis points in July, and we expect two more cuts (September and October), with risks of another cut in December given the recent escalation of the U.S.-China trade war,” they added.
“We do not expect the BoC to match the Fed in cuts one to one, but we believe it will have to respond to a certain degree.”
They projected the Bank of Canada will trim its benchmark before the end of this year and again in the first quarter of 2020.
Stocks rise
Global markets are on the rise so far, with New York poised for a stronger open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.9 per cent. The Hang Seng, in turn, surged 3.9 per cent on media reports that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam plans to withdraw the extradition bill that sparked the mass protests.
“Hong Kong markets, as well as global financial markets, have taken this extremely well,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson in London.
“This had been the blue touch paper that helped ignite the pro-democracy demonstrations that have blighted the Hong Kong economy for most of this year,” he added.
“It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to reverse the poison and mistrust between the people of Hong Kong and its executive, but it is at least a start, and this optimism has rippled over into a positive open here in Europe this morning, with strong gains across the board from financials as well as luxury stocks.”
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.9 and 1.3 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
Playing into the markets today will be the ongoing developments related to Brexit as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, having lost Tuesday in Parliament, drives the country toward a possible snap election.
The Canadian dollar was at about 75 US cents.
Purdue prepares for Chapter 11
From Reuters: OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection before the end of the month if it does not reach a settlement with U.S. communities over widespread opioid litigation, three people familiar with the matter said, after some states balked at the company’s US$10-billion to US$12-billion offer in August to end their lawsuits as part of a negotiated Chapter 11 case.
What to watch for today
Given the focus on the impact of the U.S.-China battle, today’s trade reports in Canada and the U.S. should be interesting.
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report a trade deficit for July, following two months of surpluses.
“More broadly, the stronger loonie during the month would have also left exporters receiving fewer Canadian dollars when they exchanged their U.S. dollar payments,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.
“On the flip side of the coin, imports volumes were running at the lower end of the range they’ve been in since the beginning of 2018, so there’s some scope for at least a slight acceleration.”
The U.S. report, in turn, is expected to show the trade gap narrowing to US$53.5-billion.
Required Reading
Canadian businesses in Bahamas grapple with aftermath
Canadian companies that provide energy and banking services in the Bahamas are still measuring the destruction left behind by Hurricane Dorian, the worst storm ever to batter the islands, James Bradshaw writes. With communications networks down and flooding so severe that rescue workers have struggled to reach some victims, power company Emera Inc. and banks such as Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce have been working to make contact with staff and send teams to begin recovery work.
Apartment investment running strong again
Investors spent a record $8.38-billion purchasing apartment buildings in Canada last year and another $4-billion in the first half of 2019, a sign that higher rents and low vacancy rates are attracting more capital to the sector, Janet McFarland reports.
Crescent Point to sell assets
Crescent Point Energy Corp. is selling $912-million in assets, a major step toward cutting its debt as it shifts its focus to core oil properties in Saskatchewan, Brent Jang reports. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it reached private deals to sell all of its Uinta Basin oil assets in Utah for $700-million and some conventional oil properties in Saskatchewan for $212-million.