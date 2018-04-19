To travellers, we Canadians are a really cheap date

Briefing highlights

Cheap date

We Canadians must seem like a really cheap date to travellers.

Not only is Canada coming off a record year for tourists in general. For the business crowd, Canadian cities are well down the list where costs are concerned.

Indeed, Vancouver ranks 179th for business travel costs among 375 cities surveyed by ECA International, whose annual reports provide employers and others with information to help plan trips.

Other Canadian cities are deemed more expensive, but still cheap compared to their global counterparts: Edmonton sits at No. 169 in the rankings, Ottawa at 162, Calgary at 143, Montreal at 140 and Toronto at 136.

New York tops the list in the study of costs for hotel rooms, meals, laundry, hard and soft drinks, taxis and incidentals.

Consider, too, Statistics Canada’s latest look at travel, which showed almost 21 million trips to the country last year, up 4.4 per cent from 2016 and eclipsing the previous high of 20.1 million in 2002.

The number of American tourists rose 3.1 per cent to top 14 million, the best showing since 2005. Those from overseas rose 7.2 per cent to a record 6.5 million.

As Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri put it, “travelers know fair value.”

He studied the north-south action differently, looking, too, at the weak Canadian dollar.

“After plunging during the loonie’s 20-cent depreciation between 2014 and 2015, the ratio of the number of Canadian visitors to the U.S. and the number of American visitors to Canada steadied in 22016 and 2017,” Mr. Guatieri said in a research note this week.

“During this time, the exchange rate averaged just above 76 US cents,” he added.

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with commodity prices and geopolitics in the spotlight.

“The strong showing in Asian markets, off the back of hopes of North Korea-U.S. talks, allowed European markets to hold their ground this morning,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Oil remains in high demand, too, with Brent touching a new multiyear high, and as a result BP and Shell continue to see positive investor attention,” he added.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.8 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET., with Germany’s DAX down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were down.

The Canadian dollar is still holding above 79 US cents, having been bounced around Wednesday by the Bank of Canada’s rate decision statement, monetary policy report and news conference with governor Stephen Poloz and senior deputy Carolyn Wilkins.

“We thought the MPR was balanced – the market took it as more dovish, focusing on the near-term downward revisions to growth and lack of clues on the timing of future rate moves,” said Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy in London.

“But Poloz is typically averse to forward guidance, and other forecast revisions suggested the BoC will need to deliver more hikes than currently priced by the market.”

A scene I’d love to see

“Let’s hold the summit in Canada. You’re not building a wall there, right?”

