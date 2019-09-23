Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver get taken down a peg (or five) in ranking of world financial hubs. Calgary rises

Briefing highlights
Where hubs rank
Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver all got taken down a peg (or five) in the latest ranking of global financial centres.
But Calgary, which is well down the list compared to the others, rose a notch from a year earlier in this 26th study by London's Z/Yen Group, partnering with the China Development Institute.
Toronto, home to Canada’s financial services sector and the country’s big stock exchange, dropped out of the top 10, but only just, in the ranking of 104 centres.
“Toronto still ranks 11th in the world and it is too early to say whether this fall in ratings is a trend,” said Mike Wardle, Z/Yen’s head of indexes.
Here’s how it looks, the rankings based on both data and assessments from financial industry professionals:
The study also looked at a centre’s business environment, infrastructure, the development of its financial sector, reputation and “human capital.”
Toronto ranked No. 9, and Montreal No. 12, in business environment. Toronto ranked No. 15 in financial sector development and No. 14 in reputation. Other than those instances, no Canadian city made it into the top 15 in the broad categories.
"Connectivity" was also studied as part of the report released earlier this month.
That's "the extent to which a centre is well connected around the world, based on the number of assessments given by and received by that centre from professionals based in other centres."
Here's how it works: If more than 56 per cent of the cities provide weighted assessments for a given centre, the centre is seen as "global." It's "international," in turn, if assessments top 35 per cent of the wide group.
Toronto made the grade for "broad and deep" on the list of global leaders. Vancouver ranked broad and deep under "established international." And Calgary ranked broad and deep at the local level. Montreal scored well for "reputational advantage."
Also studied via sub-indexes were banking, investment management, insurance, professional services, and government and regulatory sectors, the report said.
Toronto ranked No. 7 for professional services, No. 8 for investment management and No. 15 for banking. No Canadian city ranked in any other of these categories.
Regionally, the centres in North America ended with a "mixed performance" in this "Global Financial Centres Index 26."
“U.S. centres were the winners in this edition, with New York retaining its leading place in the index, and San Francisco, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago all increasing their ranking,” the report said.
"By contrast, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver lost ground after their improvement in GFCI 25."
This survey also ranked centres as “competitive locations for fostering a fintech industry.”
Toronto ranked No. 19 out of 20 for that.
Stocks sink
Global markets are on the decline so far, with New York poised to sink at the open.
“Risk aversion has seized investors this morning, a sharp contrast to the bullishness of last week,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“A number of factors have aligned to drive equities lower; options expiry last week removed the cushion of bullish activity that prevented serious downside for shares, while the second half of September is usually one of the toughest periods of the year for equities,” he added.
“Throw in a shocking set of euro zone [purchasing manufacturers indexes], even worse than expected, and a bunch of equity markets that have rallied hard over the past month, and we have a recipe for some selling.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by 0.7 and 1.4 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“There is plenty of time for some more downside, especially if Mr. Trump decides to ramp up the pressure on China ahead of negotiations, but overall this weakness should set up equities nicely for the year-end bounce,” Mr. Beauchamp said.
“Memories of 2018 will be stirred in some, but the outlook is very different, not least since overall stock market breadth is much healthier than it was 12 months ago”
The Canadian dollar was just above 75 US cents.
And this, from Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya:
Stocks: “U.S. equities are poised for a slightly lower open following nervousness on the trade front, disastrous European PMI data, and fading optimism that the path to fresh record highs with U.S. stocks will be a lot harder to reach.”
Oil: “Oil prices are falling lower as tensions are temporarily easing in the Middle East as Iran tries to help their position ahead of the annual UN General Assembly … The US is planning on sending more troops to Saudi Arabia, and Iran reiterated they will not rule out war. This week will see a plethora of constructive and destructive comments regarding Iran-Saudi-U.S. relations, with the net outcome likely being the situation will remain tense and supportive for oil prices.”
Gold: “Gold could have a huge week as bullish investors focus on mounting geopolitical risks, calls for more stimulus in Europe, and lack of catalysts for the U.S. markets to reach record highs. The trade war and Middle East could provide the trigger for the next major gold rally, but in the short-term, support will come from the terrible EU flash [PMI] readings, which will likely see the [European Central Bank] doves call for greater easing. With stocks near record highs and market participants being so nervous, we should see gold diversification also provide a nice backdrop of support.”
Thomas Cook collapses
Thomas Cook threw in the towel today, stranding thousands of vacationers across the globe.
“Thomas Cook has confirmed that all the U.K. companies in its group have ceased trading, including Thomas Cook Airlines,” Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.
“As a result, we are sorry to inform you that all holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating. All Thomas Cook's retail shops have also closed.”
The CAA said it and the British government are “working together to do everything we can” to get customers of the tour company home if they’re due to fly back between today and Oct. 6.
“Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines,” it added.
“This repatriation is hugely complex and we are working around the clock to support passengers.”
The collapse of Thomas Cook has “sparked demand” for shares of other travel companies, said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The demise of Thomas Cook has encouraged traders to buy into reputable travel companies, in addition to airline groups,” Mr. Madden said.
“The travel sector has seen squeezed margins recently, caused by competitive pricing, a weaker consumer climate, plus an increase in so-called staycations,” he added.
“Now that Thomas Cook are out of the picture, it is likely to remove some of the pressure from the companies that are still in operation, as fewer competitors should equate to healthier margins."
PMIs show support needed
From Reuters:
Euro zone business growth stalled this month, a survey showed, dragged down by shrinking activity in powerhouse Germany, where a manufacturing recession deepened unexpectedly.
IHS Markit’s Euro Zone Composite Flash Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, suggested support for stuttering activity is needed.
It sank to 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August and was below all forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted a reading of 51.9. That was just above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and was its lowest since mid-2013.
Ticker
Wireless firm wants customers to demand underground cell service
Few of the hundreds of thousands of people who ride the Toronto subway daily can use their cellphones in the tunnel, and the company that installed the cellular infrastructure wants them to start kicking up a fuss about it. Oliver Moore reports.
Required Reading
How bid to privatize Callidus plunged
A Bahamas-based billionaire proposed to buy out Callidus Capital Corp.’s minority shareholders last year for nearly seven times the price eventually agreed upon. Jeffrey Jones reports.
Big Tech back in spotlight
Silicon Valley will be back under the microscope this week, with U.S. senators examining whether Big Tech’s penchant for swallowing up smaller competitors has stifled innovation, Tamsin McMahon writes. Tuesday’s U.S. Senate judiciary committee hearing into mergers and acquisitions by tech firms is the latest move in an intensifying political backlash against Silicon Valley that threatens to upend an industry that, until recently, has largely been able to write its own rules.
It’s the economy, stupid
A sound economic plan for a better Canada, not attack ads, will win votes, columnist Andrew Willis says.