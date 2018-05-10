Toronto, Vancouver tumble in global price ranking of prime real estate

Briefing highlights

* Toronto, Vancouver tumble in rankings

* Doug Ford scenes I’d love to see

* Markets generally on the rise

Story continues below advertisement

* New York poised for stronger open

* Oil prices continue to climb

* Canadian dollar flying, above 78 cents

* Canadian Tires grabs Helly Hansen

* Quote of the day

* Magna quarterly profit surges

* Telus posts dip in quarterly profit

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

* Enbridge tops profit estimates

* Bank of England holds steady

* Scotiabank takes control of Peru bank

* What to expect on U.S. inflation

Knocked down

The Toronto and Vancouver real-estate markets are tumbling in the global rankings, knocked from their luxury perches by a combination of rising interest rates and policy measures aimed at taming inflated properties.

In Knight Frank’s latest quarterly look at prime real estate, or the top 5 per cent of the market, Toronto dropped in the first quarter to No. 18 and Vancouver to No. 31, from 11 and 22, respectively, in the previous three-month period.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after the Ontario and B.C. governments introduced measures to deflate their markets, notably Toronto and Vancouver, and the federal bank regulator brought in new mortgage-qualification guidelines.

“Macro prudential measures have undoubtedly played a part in tempering luxury price growth, most recently the measures announced as part of the February, 2018, budget in British Columbia,” said Knight Frank partner Kate Everett-Allen.

“However, the market is also shifting,” she added.

“Canada is moving into a higher interest-rate environment – and the cost of money for investors is rising. However, this process should be a slow one, and one that will allow adjustment. It is important to remember that rising rates are a reflection of underlying economic strength – it is only because the economy is growing at a global level, and wage rates are rising, that policy is moving in favour of rate rises.”

According to the real-estate consultancy’s report, Seoul is in the No. 1 spot, with values rising almost 25 per cent by March from a year earlier.

Seoul was followed by Cape Town, Guangzhou, Berlin, Shanghai, Paris, Madrid, San Francisco, Sydney and Melbourne to round out the top 10.

Toronto now sits between Frankfurt, No. 17, and Brisbane, No. 19, while Vancouver is between Milan and Rome, at 30 and 32, respectively.

Read more

Scenes I’d love to see

I’ll give you $5-billion if you let me through.

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration

But can I get a raise?

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration

Read more

Stocks mixed, loonie flies

Global stock markets are generally rising, oil prices are gaining further, and the Canadian dollar is flying so far.

“A fifth straight positive close for the Dow [Wednesday] suggests that traders are not expecting a huge fallout from Trump quitting the Iran nuclear pact,” London Capital Group said in its daily morning note.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.9 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up mildly by about 7:50 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 down marginally and Germany’s DAX up by 0.4 per cent.

New York futures were up.

“Oil continued to rally for a second straight session following Trump’s announcement on Tuesday and his promise of powerful new sanctions on Iran, expected to target the country’s oil industry, tightening global surprise,” London Capital Group said.

“News that U.S. crude stock piles also fell by more than expected gave traders another reason to buy into oil.”

The Canadian dollar, in turn, is well up from where it was just 24 hours ago, driven higher by the rise in crude.

Read more

Canadian Tire grabs Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen, meet Mark’s.

Canadian Tire Corp. is buying the company that owns and operates the Oslo-based Helly Hansen brands for $985-million, assuming $50-million of debt, as well.

Canadian Tire already owns several outdoor and sports businesses, including Mark’s, Pro Hockey Life and FGL, which, in turn, includes Sport Chek and National Sports.

Helly Hansen is a leading brand in its own right around the world.

Canadian Tire is getting Helly Hansen through its purchase of a company controlled by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Read more

Quote of the day

The Vancouver housing market is in retreat, the loonie’s cheap AND the sun’s shining. All I need to do is win the lottery and my Brexit safe-haven beckons.... — Kit Juckes, Société Générale, in a tweet

Corporate results pour in

What to watch for today

Markets will watch for the April reading on U.S. inflation for hints about the Federal Reserve’s rate-hiking timeline.

This will also be another chance for Mr. Trump to harangue the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over high oil and gas prices, given they “were both up strongly on the month,” according to CIBC’s Katherine Judge, who expects annual inflation to show a rise to 2.5 per cent from March’s 2.4 per cent.

“U.S. inflation has gained momentum lately, but some of that strength owes to telecom price declines falling out of the annual calculation,” she said.

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it