U.S.-China trade talks: A crucial day as markets ‘swing from tweet to headline to comment to tweet’

Briefing highlights
- U.S.-China trade talks resume
- Global markets mixed so far
- New York futures down
- Canadian dollar below 74.5 cents
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Trade talks resume
This could be a crucial day for markets as American and Chinese negotiators meet amid an escalation of their trade war.
Having been buffeted by the twists and turns of the U.S.-China tariff battle, markets are taking the latest developments in stride so far this morning.
To recap the latest: The U.S. increased duties, to 25 per cent from 10 per cent, on US$200-billion of Chinese goods even as key officials meet in Washington, trying to strike an elusive trade deal.
China said it would retaliate, but stopped short of unveiling any measures.
President Donald Trump eased concerns, saying he had received a “beautiful letter” from Chinese leader Xi Jinping, which could be followed by a phone conversation.
Markets are mixed so far.
“The market’s reaction has not been all doom and gloom,” said Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group’s head of research.
“We are not seeing see the same risk-off reaction that we have seen in previous sessions,” he added.
“The fact that the two sides have agreed to continue negotiations on Friday is offering a glimmer of hope that the relationship between the two powers hasn’t deteriorated beyond repair. Markets are also clinging to Trump’s comments over a ‘beautiful letter’ … and an expected phone conversation between the two leaders.”
One of the interesting things here is that the market volatility of late is coming not just from the Trump administration’s actions, but, as we’ve seen in the past, what Mr. Trump says and tweets. Which means today could be volatile.
“Traders continue to swing from tweet to headline to comment to tweet as they try to make sense of the mixed messages,” Mr. Lawler said.
“Global stocks are heading for the worst week in since December and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped below the three-month yields, the first inversion of the yield curve since March.”
Sue Trinh, Royal Bank of Canada’s head of Asia foreign exchange strategy in Hong Kong, agreed markets took the tariff hike in stride, adding that “the panic selling that dominated for much of the week seems to have run into a bit of profit-taking and seller fatigue.”
London Capital Group’s Mr. Lawler said he expects no deal today and that “the best we can hope for” is an agreement to continue negotiaions.
“But with tariffs now at 25 per cent, both sides will want to see things progress more quickly,” he said.
“Let’s not forget higher tariffs on Chinese imports will get passed on to the U.S. consumer, who will end up paying more. This is not the legacy that Trump is after, he will want to see the China deal tied up quickly before U.S. economic data take a hit.”
Read more
- China vows to strike back as Trump’s tariff hike on Chinese goods takes effect
- Trudeau, Trump discuss relations with China as trade tension plays out
- Market strife looms if no one blinks in U.S.-China trade clash
Markets mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators get down to it.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shot up 3.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.8 and 1.1 per cent by about 5:15 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
The Canadian dollar was below 74.5 US cents.
“Global markets are stuck in limbo at the moment, with the imposition of a raft of US tariffs on Chinese imports failing to dent confidence in Chinese stocks,” said IG senior market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“European markets appear to be following that positive Chinese lead, with equities rising in anticipation of a potential breakthrough today.”
Read more
What to watch for today
It's generally pointless to try to forecast Canadian jobs reports because they're so volatile.
But for the record, observers expect Statistics Canada to report that the country gained between 4,000 and 20,000 jobs in April, with unemployment holding at 5.8 per cent.
TD economists, though, believe Canada lost 10,000 jobs, with the rate edging higher to 5.9 per cent.
"A modest increase in employment, combined with tame wage readings, will reinforce that the Bank of Canada won’t be hiking rates this year, but won’t do anything to justify the possibility of a rate cut, which markets are now pricing in," said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes, who expects to see job creation of 4,000.
Overseas, we'll find out how Britain's economy fared in the first quarter.
"Rising wages and low unemployment are likely to keep the U.K. economy in expansion territory in Q1, though the numbers are likely to reflect a somewhat cautious U.K. consumer, and an expansion of about 0.2 per cent, helped by strong performance in manufacturing as a result of inventory building ahead of the [original] March 29 Brexit deadline," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
In the U.S., analysts generally expect to see that higher costs at the gas pump helped push overall consumer prices up 0.4 per cent in April from March, bringing annual inflation to 2.1 per cent from 1:9 per cent.
“The price of oil appears to have peaked late in the month, however, which will limit the contribution from oil to inflation over the rest of the year, as we see oil prices falling from here,” said CIBC economist Katherine Judge.
Required Reading
Ontario to gain
Ontario will gain an extra $13-million a year after Hydro One raises its dividend payment, Andrew Willis writes.
Péladeau eyes Transat
Pierre Karl Péladeau is weighing a bid for Transat A.T. Inc., joining several other local buyers expressing interest in the struggling holiday travel company, Nicolas Van Praet reports.
What Canada should learn
Until recently, the name of the game in Ottawa was avoiding giving offence to Beijing, in the hope that corporate Canada would be rewarded. After Meng and canola, the game has changed. Read our editorial.