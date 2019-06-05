Briefing highlights
- Forecaster sees S&P 500 slumping
- Global markets on rise so far
- Investors buoyed by Fed comments
- New York set for stronger open
- Canadian dollar above 74.5 cents
- Toronto home sales, prices climb
Required Reading
View of the S&P 500
Here’s how Capital Economics sees the S&P 500 playing out: “U.S. stock market still an accident waiting to happen.”
That’s the title of a recent report from John Higgins, the group’s chief markets economist, who projects the S&P 500 will tumble 17 per cent from this point before the end of 2019.
“This might appear to be incompatible with our end-2019 forecast of 2.25 per cent for the 10-year Treasury yield, which is slightly above its level now,” Mr. Higgins said.
“But it is common for the S&P 500 to continue to rise while Treasuries rally – as they have done recently – in response to expectations of looser Fed policy,” he added, referring to market speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut its key interest rate.
“The S&P 500 typically falters when that expectation is vindicated by economic weakness, which is what we project.”
As Mr. Higgins put it, the bond market is “running ahead” of stocks, and the latter will catch up at some point.
Mr. Higgins said Capital Economics isn’t “explicitly forecasting” a recession, but it does project a marked slowdown.
“But our end-2019 forecast of 2,300 for the S&P 500 would only leave it 22 per cent or so below its recent peak,” he said.
“This would be a much smaller drop than the declines seen around the two recessions of the 2000s.”
Stocks climb
As for today, though, stocks are climbing just about everywhere as investors speculate that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates down the road.
“European markets have notched up a few gains this morning, continuing the positive trend from yesterday’s U.S. session, although in slightly less ebullient form,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.
“As in January, it has been comments from [Fed chair] Jerome Powell that have helped stead the equity market, with investors taking his comments as an indication that a cut in rates may be on the way.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 1.8 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang .5 per cent, with the Shanghai Composite the lone loser with a tiny loss.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.4 and 0.5 per cent by about 6:20 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was above 74.5 US cents.
Are the markets right in their speculation?
“Given the market now expects around three cuts over the next year, a dramatic change from the expectations of six months ago, investors have probably gotten a little ahead of themselves; the Fed probably isn’t going to react right away, or even in the medium term, unless things get worse or start to move in that direction,” Mr. Beauchamp said.
“But the comments build on the message from earlier in the year, signalling that the world’s most important central bank is not on a pre-set path.”
Toronto home sales, prices rise
Toronto home prices climbed last month as sales volumes roared ahead by almost 19 per cent, but the gain came off an extremely low base of activity last spring, The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reports.
The Toronto Real Estate Board reported 9,989 homes were sold in the Greater Toronto Area in May, up 18.9 per cent compared with the same month last year.
TREB said average home prices climbed to $838,540 in May, up 3.6 per cent compared with a year ago, as buyer activity grew while the number of homes available did not keep pace.
Required Reading
A group of Alberta First Nations and Métis communities is planning to bid for a stake in the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, adding to a list of Indigenous would-be backers of contentious energy projects, mergers and acquisitions reporter Jeffrey Jones writes.
The CBC, argues columnist Konrad Yakabuski, has no business chasing ad dollars with low-brow game shows.
David Israelson offers smart travel tips to save you money.