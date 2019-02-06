Vancouver housing slump: When fear of missing out becomes fear of missing out on lower prices

Briefing highlights

FOMO informal: fear of missing out: fear of not being included in something (such as an interesting or enjoyable activity) that others are experiencing — Merriam-Webster

The psychological shift among Vancouver homebuyers threatens to prolong the city’s deep slump, Bank of Montreal warns.

The Vancouver area housing market “clearly continues to struggle” amid provincial taxes on foreign buyers of local real estate, higher borrowing costs and mortgage-qualification rules from the commercial bank regulator that have been in place for just over a year now, said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“It’s probably the case, too, that the psychology has significantly changed, from FOMO (i.e., when prices were rising at a 30-per-cent year-over-year clip) to now one of buyers holding back until they see some stability on the price front,” Mr. Kavcic said in a report.

“The longer the latter festers, the longer this correction could go on.”

As The Globe and Mail’s Brent Jang reports, Vancouver area home sales tumbled 39 per cent in January from a year earlier, though they were up 3 per cent from December.

Sales of 1,103 last month, by the way, were the weakest for a January since 2009, at the height of the financial crisis.

Sales of higher-end sales were particularly hurt.

The benchmark price, meanwhile, fell 4.5 per cent, which, as Mr. Kavcic noted, was also the fastest drop since the recession.

The number of listings rose sharply from a year earlier as buyers held back.

As Phil Moore, president of Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, put it, the policy measures are hitting the market, rather than economic fundamentals.

“Today’s market conditions are largely the result of the mortgage stress test that the federal government imposed at the beginning of last year,” Mr. Moore said in releasing the numbers this week.

“This measure, coupled with an increase in mortgage rates, took away as much as 25 per cent of purchasing power from many homebuyers trying to enter the market.”

Toronto’s market has also been hit by similar issues, though Mr. Kavcic doesn’t think the psychological shift is the same as in Vancouver.

“I’m just guessing but we’re probably not there yet in Toronto,” he said, adding that “the decline hasn’t been as deep, lasted as long, nor has it been as widespread (i.e., across all segments) yet.”

Statistics Canada is expected to report a decline in building permits issued in December.

Earnings: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., BNP Paribas, Canfor Corp., Daimler AG, and General Motors Co., among others.

