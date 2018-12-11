Luxury housing market set to revive in Vancouver (where luxury and price don’t always match)

Briefing highlights

Luxury housing set to rebound

Brexit: If you can’t beat them ...

Global markets picking up

New York futures up

Canadian dollar at 74.5 cents

Cenovus cuts 2019 spending

Luxury market to rebound

Vancouver is poised to reclaim its global bragging rights for luxury real estate.

In Vancouver, of course, luxury doesn’t just mean pricey, given that almost everything there is high-priced. In this case, prime means the top 5 per cent of the residential real estate market.

Knight Frank’s new 2019 forecast for prime housing puts Vancouver in the No. 5 spot, with a projected price increase of 3 per cent.

Madrid, Berlin and Paris shared the No. 1 spot, with Miami ranking fourth. Just below Vancouver were Los Angeles and Sydney, at 2 per cent, and Geneva, Melbourne and London, at 1 per cent, to round out the top 10.

Consider that a year ago, the consulting group’s 2018 forecast put Vancouver in 13th spot, with a projected price decline of 2.5 per cent in luxury housing.

And its look at the third quarter of 2018 ranked Vancouver in 43rd spot, with a hefty annual price decline, amid a provincial tax on foreign buyers and new mortgage-qualification rules.

“Markets that have been the recipients of new macro-prudential measures in 2018, such as Hong Kong and Singapore, will slip down the rankings as buyers and developers adjust to the new taxes,” Knight Frank said.

“Vancouver, which also falls into this bracket, is the exception to the rule,” it added.

Indeed, what was the weakest luxury market this year “is expected to see prime prices stabilize in 2019 as local buyers start to identify buying opportunities.”

Looking back longer term, Vancouver luxury prices have climbed 52.7 per cent in the past five years as of the third quarter, and 101.5 per cent over a decade.

Those prices, though, have declined by 14 per cent since their peak in the third quarter of 2016, noted Kate Everett-Allen, Knight Frank partner, residential research.

“We expect price growth to stabilize in 2019 as buyers who have adopted a wait-and-see approach start to identify value in some districts,” Ms. Everett-Allen said.

“Confidence may also strengthen as buyers consider further policy interventions unlikely.”

Britain through the ages

If you can’t beat them, join them

If you can’t beat them, leave them

If you can’t beat them, call a rain delay

Stocks pick up

Global markets are largely on the rise, and the Canadian dollar is at about 74.5 US cents.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 1.1 and 1.5 per cent by about 6:30 a.m. ET

New York futures were also up.

“A sharp turnaround in U.S. markets yesterday, which saw them close higher, has seen markets in Europe also open on the front foot, despite rising concerns about a worsening slowdown in the global economy, in the wake of yesterday’s disappointing Chinese trade data,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

“There also appears to be some optimism that the U.S. and China may want to keep the trade negotiations separate from the diplomatic spat involving the arrest of the Huawei CFO in Canada,” he added.

“This does make some sense given that there have been disagreements in the past, which haven’t prevented discussions on trade.”

