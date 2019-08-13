Vancouver’s showing in global ranking of luxury real estate: Dead last

Briefing highlights
- Vancouver: Dead last
- Stocks sink across the board
- New York set for weaker open
- Canadian dollar at about 75.5 cents
- Exxon eyes quitting U.K. North Sea
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
Dead last
Vancouver has come in dead last in the latest global ranking of luxury real estate by consultants Knight Frank.
That second-quarter ranking – No. 46 of 46 cities measured – is similar to where it stood in the first quarter. One difference is that just 45 cities were ranked in the first three months, though that hardly matters when you’re last.
You have to remember that provincial and federal policy makers moved deliberately to cool down Vancouver and other housing markets.
Toronto, in turn, managed to move up two spots, to No. 13 from No. 15 in the Knight Frank measure of luxury housing, or the top 5 per cent of the market in most cities.
Vancouver ranked last as luxury prices slipped 13.6 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier. But Knight Frank partner Kate Everett-Allen noted that its descent is slowing, with prices down just 2.4 per cent on a three-month basis.
“It remains a buyers’ market but the balance is tilting slightly as sales strengthen,” Ms. Everett-Allen said.
“Some local buyers are taking advantage of the price declines over the last two years and moving up the housing ladder,” she added.
“Across Greater Vancouver, townhouses and detached home sales increased by 32 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, in July compared to June."
Toronto’s ranking was based on a 12-month price gain of 3.8 per cent. On a three-month basis, prices rose 2.8 per cent.
Leading the Knight Frank rankings were Berlin, with 12-month price growth of 12.7 per cent, Frankfurt, 12 per cent, Moscow, 9.5 per cent, Manila, 6.2 per cent, and Geneva, 6 per cent.
At the bottom, just above Vancouver, were Istanbul, where prices slipped 9.9 per cent, Auckland, down 7.5 per cent, Nairobi, down 6.7 per cent, and Dubai, down 6 per cent.
Read more
- Housing affordability improves big time: What it looks like in Canada
- Janet McFarland: The shrinking gap between condo and other property prices is pushing buyers to low-rise housing
- Janet McFarland: Toronto home sales soar in July
- Overvalued? Overheated? Overly vulnerable? The state of 15 Canadian housing markets
- Janet McFarland: Home-building jobs fall in Ontario as construction for low-rise houses declines
- Vancouver’s housing market no longer ‘highly vulnerable’: CMHC
- Brent Jang: Pent-up demand, falling prices fuel first monthly housing sales increase in Vancouver in 18 months
- Housing market ‘has passed its cyclical bottom’: If you’re looking to buy or sell, check out this city-by-city look
- Rob Carrick: We need to come clean with millennials on big-city home ownership dreams
- CREA hikes forecast as Canadian home sales post biggest annual increase since 2016
- Canada’s housing market tumbles in global ranking, but ‘opportunistic buyers’ are afoot
- Carolyn Ireland: A fickle housing market with price-sensitive buyers
- Hitting market bottom: A five-year forecast for house prices in 33 Canadian cities
- How Toronto’s housing market shrank by billions
Stocks sink
Investors are in a sour mood, with major exchanges down across the board and New York headed for a weak open.
“Stocks are in the red as a series of factors continue to weigh on global sentiment,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.
“The U.S.-China trade standoff, aggressive easing from some central banks, worries about a no-deal Brexit, chatter that Germany is heading towards a recession, political uncertainty in Italy, the financial meltdown in Argentina, and the tensions in Hong Kong are all contributing to the poor economic climate,” he added.
“Every corner of the globe has negative news hanging over it, and that is why traders are trimming their equity positions.”
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2.1 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1 per cent by about 5:55 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also down.
“Asian markets saw widespread selling overnight, following on from a bearish turn lower in U.S. equities,” IG analysts said in their morning research note.
“Coming off the back of a hugely volatile week, this appears to be another risk-off move, with gold gaining ground at the expense of stocks,” they added.
“Protests in Hong Kong ramped up, threatening to further sour relations between the U.S. and China.”
The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.
Read more
Ticker
Exxon eyes quitting U.K. North Sea
From Reuters: Exxon Mobil is considering an exit from the British North Sea after more than 50 years in the oil and gas basin as it focuses on U.S. shale production and new projects. Exxon has held talks with a number of North Sea operators in recent weeks to gauge interest in some or all of its assets, which could fetch up to $2-billion, according to three industry sources with knowledge of the matter.
What to watch for today
Economists expect the latest reading of the U.S. consumer price index to put annual inflation at 1.7 or 1.8 per cent for July.
“The rise in gasoline prices last month means that headline CPI inflation probably picked up to 1.8 per cent from 1.6 per cent,” Capital Economics senior U.S. economist Andrew Hunter said in a lookahead.
“Excluding food and energy, the stronger 0.3-per-cent month-over-month gain in core consumer prices back in June was driven by big gains in a small handful of categories which are unlikely to be repeated,” he added.
“We have penciled in a 0.2-per-cent increase in July, keeping the annual core inflation rate unchanged at 2.1 per cent. We expect it to remain close to that level over the rest of this year.”
Required Reading
Pattison bets on upswing
Jim Pattison is betting on an upswing in the forestry sector as he offers $981.7-million to take full control of lumber company Canfor Corp., a bid that sparked a rally in beaten-down share prices of Canfor and other Canadian producers. Brent Jang reports.
Inside CannTrust
As the fate of CannTrust Holdings Inc. hangs in the balance, it’s clear internal strife only served to help tear the company apart from the inside, columnist Jeffrey Jones writes.
Air Canada hikes price
Air Canada’s move to hike its price for Transat A.T. Inc. came after weeks of calls and meetings with investors who said they would reject the takeover attempt unless they got more for their shares. Eric Atkins reports.