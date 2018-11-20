Viewer discretion advised: Contains frightening scenes of Canadian household debt

Briefing highlights

Borrowers still vulnerable

Stocks sink across the board

New York set to tumble at open

Canadian dollar below 76 cents

What to watch for today

Lowe’s to dump Mexican stores

George Weston raises dividend

Target shares slip on earnings

Best Buy beats sales estimates

Borrowers vulnerable

Policy measures aimed at heading off a consumer debt fiasco are bringing down the temperature, but research shows just how much trouble many Canadians could still face.

This takes on added concern amid the slump in oil prices, particularly the exceptionally low cost of western Canadian crude.

“If the decline in oil prices and the discount on heavy crude were to persist, it may have a more lasting negative effect on gross domestic income,” warned Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist Fotios Raptis.

Story continues below advertisement

“Slower income growth is the last thing that the Canadian economy and its highly indebted households need,” he added in a report.

Mr. Raptis said in an interview that the troubles in the oil market should be temporary. Suggestions that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree to another production cap at its meeting early next month should buoy global prices, though the huge discount for Western Canada Select could take longer to narrow.

Recent research from the Bank of Canada shows policy measures, notably new mortgage-qualification rules from the federal bank regulator that took effect at the beginning of the year, are succeeding in lowering the froth.

“The number of new highly indebted borrowers has fallen, and overall mortgage activity has slowed significantly,” Bank of Canada economist Olga Bilyk and research assistant Maria teNyenhuis said in their staff report.

“Tighter policies around mortgage qualification and higher interest rates are having a direct effect on the quality and quantity of credit,” they added.

“At the same time, provincial and municipal housing measures have weighed on housing activity and price growth in certain markets.”

Other Bank of Canada officials have similarly pointed to an easing in our borrowing habits, but Ms. Bilyk and Ms. teNyenhuis break it down by region.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

There has been a focus on naughty consumers with loans that top 450 per cent of their incomes.

These borrowers, the central bank researchers said, are “particularly vulnerable to unfavourable situations, such as higher interest rates or a loss of income.”

Notably, the new mortgage rules, known as B-20 guidelines, brought new mortgages above that level down to just 6 per cent of the total as of the second quarter, compared to 20 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

You can see the results in this chart. You can also see that many borrowers would still be crippled should the worst happen, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto.

Share of new mortgages with a loan-to-income ratio over 450%, by city B-20 GUIDELINES 45% 40 Vancouver 35 30 Toronto 25 Victoria 20 Hamilton 15 Calgary 10 Montreal Ottawa 5 Halifax 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 SOURCE: TD ECONOMICS Share of new mortgages with a loan-to-income ratio over 450%, by city B-20 GUIDELINES 45% 40 Vancouver 35 30 Toronto 25 Victoria 20 Hamilton 15 Calgary 10 Montreal Ottawa 5 Halifax 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 SOURCE: TD ECONOMICS Share of new mortgages with a loan-to-income ratio over 450%, by city B-20 GUIDELINES 45% 40 Vancouver 35 30 Toronto 25 Victoria 20 Hamilton 15 Calgary 10 Montreal Ottawa 5 Halifax 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 SOURCE: TD ECONOMICS

So while the situation is improving, and everything’s heading in the right direction, levels remain elevated, TD’s Mr. Raptis said.

Ms. Bilyk and Ms. teNyenhuis agreed, noting that Toronto’s share of high loan-to-income, or LTI, borrowers fell to 28 per cent in the second quarter, having peaked at 39 per cent in the final quarter of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

A decline to 28 per cent is, of course, welcome, but it’s still 28 per cent.

Then there’s Vancouver, where, they said, “there has been a shift of the LTI distribution away from mortgages with very high LTIs, but the share above 450 per cent remains substantial."

Read more

These kinds of selloffs do not end well — Chris Beauchamp, IG

Stocks tumble

Investors are seeing red this morning, right across the board.

“Equities have moved lower once again this morning, as a cocktail of worries militates against any urge to ‘buy the dip,’” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

Global markets are tumbling after yesterday’s troubles, with little respite in sight at this point.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 1.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 2.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.5 and 1.3 per cent by about 8:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

“The selling continues across markets, as Europe takes another leg down, driven by trade wars, tech sector concerns and the ongoing impasse with the Italian budget,” Mr. Beauchamp said.

“Oh, and Brexit, where the U.K. government is now likely to lose the support of its DUP allies if a vote on the deal comes to pass,” he added.

“Markets like to climb a wall of worry, but it really looks like there are just far too many concerns to encourage investors back in. After years of gains we have seen some stocks go from rampant bull markets to bear territory within weeks, as money gets pulled at an ever-increasing rate. These kinds of selloffs do not end well, and there are now serious concerns that we will witness more downside, and a lot more downside, from here until the end of the year. “

The Canadian dollar remained stuck below 76 US cents.

Read more

What to watch for today

Besides reports on October building permits and housing starts in the U.S., there are some notable corporate results, including Best Buy Co. and George Weston Ltd.

Carolyn Wilkins, the Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor, speaks at McGill University, and her comments "will be watched for hints as to whether the recent drop in oil prices has changed the BoC’s thinking regarding interest rate hikes," said CIBC's Mr. Shenfeld.

Read more

More news