Watch the Canadian dollar this week (and the next 20 trading days). There could be trouble

Briefing highlights
- Watch the Canadian dollar
- Global markets mixed so far
- EU agrees to Brexit delay
- New York futures up
- Loonie at about 76.5 cents
- LVMH eyes Tiffany
- What to watch for today
- What analysts are saying today
- Required Reading
Canadian dollar may face some turmoil
Watch the Canadian dollar this week, and for the next 20 trading days.
Because there could be trouble.
First, as The Globe and Mail’s David Parkinson writes, the Bank of Canada releases its decision Wednesday, and is expected to hold its benchmark overnight rate steady at 1.75 per cent.
It also releases its monetary policy report, complete with some expected tweaks to the economic outlook, and then holds a news conference.
Later on the same day, the Federal Reserve releases its policy statement, and is expected to trim its rate target by a further one quarter of a percentage point.
Both of these scenarios are priced into currency markets. But key for the Canadian and U.S. dollars will be the commentaries and outlooks.
Keep in mind that if it plays out that way, the U.S. central bank will have cut rates three times while the Bank of Canada held firm, which is loonie-friendly.
Analysts have different scenarios for what Wednesday could mean for the two currencies.
“With markets pricing very low, probability of a rate cut this year and only about 50-per-cent chance through mid-2020, a potentially more cautious BoC pointing to downside risks and the possibility of easing measures at subsequent meetings could push USD/CAD higher,” said Ben Randol, foreign exchange strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
He was referring to the U.S. dollar versus the loonie by their symbols. And that means pushing the U.S. dollar up and, thus, the loonie down.
"In our view, risks seem asymmetric to the upside in USD/CAD into [this] week," Mr. Randol said in his lookahead to the Bank of Canada decision.
Bank of Nova Scotia has various scenarios for what could happen, which could push the loonie in either direction.
“Looking ahead to [this] week, the calendar suggests the USD will have to weather some fairly soft-looking data – markets are looking for a slowdown in U.S. GDP growth and sluggish [jobs] gains – as well as the prospect of a Fed rate cut,” said Shaun Osborne, Scotiabank’s chief foreign exchange strategist, and his colleague Juan Manuel Herrera.
"Slower growth, softer job gains and lower rates spell danger for the USD," they added in their report.
Ah, but the signals the Fed sends to markets in its statement could well dictate the fate of the U.S. dollar.
"A reversion to 'patience' in some form would imply a move to the sidelines with the 'mid-cycle adjustment' complete (the USD should pick up some ground)," Mr. Osborne and Mr. Herrera said.
"Alternatively, continued focus in the policy statement on global growth headwinds and low inflation would imply the door being left ajar for more easing down the road," they added.
"We doubt the Fed will take the ‘hawkish cut’ option and look for USD/CAD to test the 1.30 level.
That 1.30 would mean a Canadian dollar at just shy of 77 U.S. cents.
The Bank of Canada won't want a stronger loonie, said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld, as that makes Canadian exports more expensive,
"Their commentary will leave the door open for a cut if, as we expect, global headwinds impact growth in upcoming months," Mr. Shenfeld said.
“Talking too hawkishly now risks sparking an unwelcome tightening on trade through a [Canadian dollar] appreciation. We’re sticking to our a call for a 25-basis-point cut in January.”
Veronica Clark, associate, U.S. economics, at Citigroup, also doesn’t expect anything too hawkish.
"The policy statement should continue to sound cautious, as it did in September, acknowledging downside risks from trade uncertainties and global growth," Ms. Clark said.
"Ultimately, however, we expect the policy guidance that 'the current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate' to again remain unchanged," she added.
"While there is a non-negligible risk that a more explicit easing bias could be introduced in the statement, data since the September meeting, especially the release of the Q3 Business Outlook Survey, leaves us more confident that this will not occur."
There’s something more going on here, though, partly seasonal in nature, Bank of America’s Mr. Randol pointed out.
First off, while the loonie has done well of late, “global policy uncertainty” will likely continue as trade wars weigh on sentiment and the economy.
“Accordingly, with Canadian data not yet having reflected the fragile state of the global economy and net capital flows into Canada likely remaining stifled by persistent policy uncertainty, we expect CAD risk premium will expand once again,” Mr. Randol said, citing his year-end target for the loonie at just over 74 U.S. cents.
Here's where the seasonal factor comes into it.
“We would also note the historical tendency for the Canadian dollar to weaken relative to the U.S. dollar at this point in the calendar year,” Mr. Randol said.
"Over the last nine years, USD/CAD has been up eight times and down one over the next 20 trading days, in keeping with the tendency of USD to appreciate at this point in the year."
Longer term, Bipan Rai, CIBC’s North America head of foreign exchange strategy, and his colleague Sarah Ying, projected the loonie will sink to about 71.5 U.S. cents in the second half of next year.
- David Parkinson: Bank of Canada expected to hold line on interest rates again, but how long can it keep diverging from rest of world?
- Canadian dollar shrugs off minority government, lives to fight another day (just like the Liberals)
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as a new, very busy week begins.
This comes amid positive signs on the Brexit front as European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU has agreed to push back the date or the divorce to Jan. 31 from Oct. 31.
Tokyo’s Nikkei Gained 0.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.8 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite almost 0.9 per cent.
“Chinese markets led Asian indices higher overnight, as optimism over the direction of U.S.-China trade talks helped boost sentiment as we kick off a new week,” IG said in its morning market note.
“With Washington stating that headway was made on specific issues, there are grounds for optimism over the possibility of a phase one deal to be signed off when Trump and Xi Jinping meet in November.”
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX up 0.2 per cent.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was at about 76.5 US cents.
Ticker
LVMH eyes Tiffany
From Reuters: LVMH, the world’s biggest luxury group, said it had approached Tiffany & Co. about a possible takeover of the U.S. jeweler. Said the company: “In light of recent market rumours, LVMH Group confirms it has held preliminary discussions regarding a possible transaction with Tiffany. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement.” One source familiar with the matter said LVMH, which owns the Louis Vuitton and Bulgari brands among others, had proposed a bid valuing Tiffany at about US$120 per share. That would be equivalent to a US$14.5-billion acquisition offer - which would make it the acquisitive French group’s biggest purchase to date.
HSBC drops target
From Reuters: HSBC Holdings PLC dropped its 2020 profit target, reported a sharp fall in earnings and warned of a costly restructuring, as interim chief executive Noel Quinn seeks to tackle its problems head-on in his bid for the full-time role.
What to watch for today
Corporate earnings season rolls on with several notable companies reporting quarterly results, including AT&T Inc., Aimia Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., Baidu Inc., PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., Restaurant Brands International Inc. and T-Mobile US Inc.
What analysts are saying today
“Another good day for the tech sector saw U.S. markets continue to break records last week with the S&P500 making a new record high on Friday, however it is notable that the Dow Jones remains well short of the highs seen in the summer. This ought to give some pause for thought to those who think there is significant further upside for U.S. stocks.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
“With the market priced about 90 per-cent for a 25-basis-point cut, the Fed is very unlikely to disappoint. More important will be guidance looking forward (December cut still 40 per cent priced). Trade tensions and Brexit are heading in a more positive direction (on the latter the probability of no deal is low, even if there is no clear path forward). The panic over the inverted yield curve has also dissipated … With the economy broadly on firm footing, the argument to ease beyond the October meeting has weakened.” Elsa Lignos, global head of foreign exchange strategy, Royal Bank of Canada
“Alphabet will release its third-quarter earnings after the market close and the expectations are solid. Google’s earnings are expected to have increased to US$12.317 per share, versus US$11.660 printed a quarter earlier. Google is gaining momentum on its cloud business and have recently announced significant improvements on its research engine. The company said on Friday that its new research system relies on artificial intelligence to parse complex sentences, instead of a suite of key words.” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, London Capital Group
