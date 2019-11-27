We must keep a keen eye on rising Ontario home prices

Briefing highlights
We should keep a keen eye on rising Ontario home prices as markets rebound from the measures taken to cool them down.
In a broader look at Canada’s housing markets, Re/Max cited the “higher-than-normal gains” in parts of the province, including London, where prices are up 10.7 per cent from a year ago, Windsor at 11 per cent, Ottawa at 11.7 per cent and Niagara at 12.9 per cent.
Looking ahead, again broadly, the real estate firm projected average Canadian prices will rise 3.7 per cent next year.
But Ontario, which, along with British Columbia, was home to the bubble that sparked tax and other measures in those provinces, and new mortgage-qualification stress tests at the national level, certainly bears watching, based on those Re/Max numbers.
“Southern Ontario is witnessing some incredibly strong price appreciation, with many regions still seeing double-digit gains,” Christopher Alexander, executive vice-president and regional director for Re/Max of Ontario-Atlantic Region, said in a statement.
“Thanks to the region’s resilient economy, staggering population growth and relentless development, the 2020 market looks very optimistic.”
And unaffordable, too, when you’re talking about Toronto, an issue that continues to plague policy makers.
While Toronto prices rose 4 per cent this year, Re/Max projected in its report this week that gains will speed up to 6 per cent in 2020.
Certainly at this point, the Re/Max numbers aren’t suggesting anything bubble-like, just worth watching.
Aside from Toronto, here are Re/Max projections for growth in average prices in other areas of the province in 2020:
- Windsor, 9 per cent
- Kitchener-Waterloo and Niagara, 7 per cent
- Kingston and Ottawa, 6 per cent
- London, Barrie, Oakville, Mississauga and Brampton, 5 per cent
- Cornwall, 4 per cent
- Hamilton-Burlington, 3.8 per cent
- North Bay and Durham, 3 per cent
- Sudbury and Thunder Bay, 2 per cent
In a separate study this week, CIBC World Markets deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal said Ontario has now “fully recovered” from the correction, and “we view that market to be in equilibrium.”
Stocks rise
Global markets are largely on the rise so far, and even the Canadian dollar is perkier.
This comes as investors await several economic readings from the U.S.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.5 per cent by about 4:45 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was just below 75.5 US cents.
“Looking ahead, we have a raft of U.S.-focused data points to watch out for,” IG said in its early markets research note.
“Expect to see some volatility as a result, with notable releases such as the core durable goods orders, preliminary Q3 GDP reading, Chicago [purchasing managers index] survey, core [peronsal consumption expenditures] price index, personal spending, and crude inventories all due out over the course of the day,” it added.
“It is worth noting that the preliminary GDP reading is in fact the first revision of the advance figure (1.9 per cent) seen last month.”
Merkel seeks common approach
From Reuters: German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on European countries to agree to a common approach towards China and the rollout of the next generation 5G mobile network. Some German lawmakers want to exclude China’s Huawei from 5G contracts, following warnings by the United States that this could lead to spying for Beijing. Huawei denies the allegations made by Washington. Merkel prefers security standards to be the yardstick rather than singling out individual firms. “One of the biggest dangers ... is that individual countries in Europe will have their own policies towards China and then mixed signals will be sent out,” she told lawmakers in a budget debate in the Bundestag lower house.
What to watch for today
We’ll get some readings on the U.S. economy with reports on durable goods orders, personal spending and income, another look at third-quarter gross domestic product and the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book of regional conditions.
“The Fed’s regional briefing will likely confirm that the economy is expanding at a ‘slight-to-modest’ pace and businesses remain nervous about the trade war” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Sal Guatieri.
“However, the report should indicate still decent consumer spending and improved housing markets,” he added.
“Wage and price pressures likely remained moderate, even if some companies are trying to pass tariff costs to customers. Barring a bleaker economic landscape, the report is unlikely to support a December rate cut.”
Economists generally expect to see that durable goods orders slipped in October by 0.6 per cent, and that personal spending and income each rose 0.3 per cent.
What analysts are saying today
“Enduring optimism the U.S. can reach an interim trade deal with China has helped investors overlook disappointing Chinese economic data. The steepest fall in Chinese industrial profits in eight months suggest China is still feeling the heat from the trade war on top of a more widespread growth slowdown. Inventors can stomach a slowdown in China if they see an endpoint via the phase one trade deal. If the deal doesn’t materialize and the data out of China continues to weaken, then things could go south quickly.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
“Yesterday, President Trump claimed the talks are in the ‘final throes,’ hence why traders are bullish. The back and forth of the trade discussions has been at the forefront of traders’ minds recently. Equity markets are posting gains, but the upside moves aren’t massive as dealers are mindful that things still could fall apart. The breakdown in trade talks in June hasn’t been forgotten by traders.” David Madden, analyst, CMC Markets
“Global sentiment isn’t exactly soaring, with developments on the U.S.-China relationship providing little tangible evidence that we are on the cusp of a phase one deal. There is optimism that such a deal can be agreed, yet the length of time taken, and lack of progress tempers some of the bullishness evident throughout global markets. The impact on this ongoing breakdown in trade was evident from overnight data out of China, showing a 9.9-per-cent decline in factory profits.” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst, IG
“A large Tory majority is the most bullish scenario for [the British pound], a Labour majority the most negative, albeit downside for [the pound] on Labour’s domestic policies needs to be set against the likelihood of a softer Brexit and potentially no Brexit on a second referendum. A hung parliament is modestly positive on no Brexit hopes. Our central scenario is that the current withdrawal agreement (WA) will be approved by parliament and the U.K. will belatedly exit the EU in January 2020. The forecast assumes a further relief rally in [the pound], albeit a bounded one.” Paul Meggyesi, head of foreign exchange research, JPMorgan Chase
Freeland to negotiate USMCA addendum
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to be in Washington to negotiate an addendum to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that will help the Trump administration get Congress to ratify the trade deal, Mexican government sources say. Adrian Morrow and Robert Fife report.
No financial penalties
A small B.C. company involved in a scandal that saw the personal information of millions of voters illicitly collected for the purpose of shaping political events around the world will not face financial penalties in Canada for its misuse of data, Justine Hunter writes.
Little-known company a contender
A little-known private company has emerged as a contender to acquire $3.7-billion in crude-by-rail contracts that the Alberta government aims to transfer to the private sector. Jeffrey Jones and Emma Graney report.