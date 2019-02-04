What a strong January has meant for stocks the rest of the year. (Hint: You’ll really like this)

Briefing highlights

January and stocks

You've got to remember that December was brutal, thus magnifying the impact of the January stock market rally.

Still, it was a powerful rally, the best in years, which makes Bank of Montreal’s recent research notable reading, though BMO suggests investors focus on fundamentals rather than history.

First, as BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic noted, the S&P 500 gained 7.9 per cent last month, marking the best January in more than three decades. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fared even better, climbing 8.5 per cent for the strongest month in 10 years.

Helping to push markets were "low-liquidity program-driven selling," and, on the Toronto market, the narrower gap between Canadian and global oil prices and a surge in pot stocks.

"Fundamentally, with markets sensing that we’ve been nearing a potential cyclical tipping point, a decisively dovish shift by the Federal Reserve capped off the month, stoking expectations that this already long expansion can run further," Mr. Kavcic said.

He was referring to last week's signal from the U.S. central bank that it plans to ease off in its rate-hiking cycle, going slower and easier than had been expected and possibly not disrupting the economic expansion since the dark days of the financial crisis.

So back to January, which “equity market lore” suggests can set the pace for the year.

"Historically (since 1960), the January direction has successfully predicted the rest-of-year direction 64 per cent of the time," Mr. Kavcic said.

Stop right there: "While that looks solid on the surface, we wouldn't boast about the statistical significance, and there have been a few notorious misses (think 1987)."

But Mr. Kavcic also looked at Januarys marked by a stock surge of at least 5 per cent, like last month.

"In those cases (there have been 11 of them), the S&P 500 has followed through with gains through the rest of the year 82 per cent of the time, with a solid average gain of 12 per cent, and an impressive six of those years coming in around 20 per cent," he said, pointing out, though, that this didn't hold true for January, 2018.

"At any rate, there’s a hint of truth to the January effect lore, especially when the first month is very strong, but given the small sample, we’d prefer to focus on the fundamentals such as how Fed policy evolves this year."

Remember, too, that this will be an uncertain year, as global economic growth slows and, at this point, at least, with American and Chinese trade warriors still going at it.

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, and the Canadian dollar is nearing 76.5 US cents.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 per cent by about 6:35 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.3 and 0.6 per cent.

New York futures were up, though not by much.

“The European session is experiencing low volatility this morning as the macroeconomic picture hasn’t changed much,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“Since China is celebrating the Lunar New Year we could be in for a quiet week,” he added. “Traders haven’t forgotten about the U.S.-China trade dispute or the Italian recession, but for the moment they seem content to sit on the sidelines.”

What to watch for this week

The next few trading days shouldn't be as eventful as the last few, and Chinese markets are closed, though there are some major quarterly earnings reports that could help set the tone.

MONDAY

Google's parent Alphabet Inc. kicks things off with its quarterly results.

TUESDAY

Among the companies posting results are BP PLC, Domtar Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Finning International Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Walt Disney Co. and WestJet Airlines Ltd.

There’s also a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, with no change expected.

“The RBA will probably reduce its GDP growth forecasts but keep its policy rate on hold,” said Capital Economics. “But we think that the central bank will have to consider cutting rates before long.”

WEDNESDAY

Statistics Canada is expected to report a decline in building permits issued in December.

Earnings: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., BNP Paribas, Canfor Corp., Daimler AG, and General Motors Co., among others.

THURSDAY

Earnings: BCE Inc., Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Great West Lifeco Inc., Interfor Corp., Kellogg Co., MEG Energy Corp. and Saputo Inc.

And Twitter Inc., which should be interesting.

"User growth or increase in profits seems to be the tightrope that social media companies need to navigate these days," said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson, noting Twitter's profit rebound in its last report.

"This more than offset a decline in monthly users from 335 million to 326 million, though most of this appears to have come about as a result of a housekeeping exercise as Twitter purged a host of fake and abusive accounts," he added.

"This is likely to continue to act as a drag on the company’s user growth, and while some would suggest that a slowdown in user growth is a bad thing, surely it’s more important to focus on what generates a return, rather than on headline numbers.”

FRIDAY

Statistics Canada releases its January jobs report, though you've got to remember that these monthly readings can be volatile.

Which is why economists expect to see anywhere from a loss of 5,000 jobs to a rise of 15,000 last month, with unemployment holding at 5.6 per cent or inching up to 5.7.

“We’re pencilling in a modest gain of 6,000 jobs, with further declines seen in Alberta partially offsetting growth in other areas of the country,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.

"That slight gain won’t be enough to keep the unemployment rate pinned down at the historical low we saw last month, but should still see it rise only a tick."

Also on tap is the latest look at construction starts from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Economists generally expect to see a drop of 3.7 per cent to an annual pace of 205,500 in January.

Earnings: CAE Inc., CI Financial Corp. and Cameco Corp.

