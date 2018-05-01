What’s the difference between dental surgery and renewing your mortgage as rates rise? (Freezing)

Briefing highlights

* Many Canadians face mortgage heartache

* What to expect from Poloz today

* European stocks on the rise

* New York poised for weaker open

* Canadian dollar above 77.5 cents

* What to watch for in GDP report

Dental surgery

Canadians face heartache as borrowing costs rise, and markets will be watching Poloz today

Many Canadians are headed for the mortgage equivalent of dental surgery.

Both can hurt – a lot – but your banker doesn’t give you the benefit of freezing as you sit trembling in the chair.

And as David Rosenberg and other analysts point out, many of us are headed for untreated pain in the wake of Canadian banks beginning to raise their rates as bond yields rise.

“This is going to be problematic for the 47 per cent of Canadian mortgages set to be refinanced over the coming year,” said Mr. Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, also citing the impact on the housing market from what are known as the new B20 mortgage-qualification rules.

“Not to mention the 53 per cent of Canadians with loan-to-value ratios of 80 per cent or more, considering that the rise in mortgage rates, layered on top of the recent B20 rules, will crimp housing affordability and demand and exacerbate the downtrend in home prices – in the [Greater Toronto Area], in particular – as they continue to roll off their bubbly peaks,” he added.

“Even among low-ratio mortgage borrowers, the leverage is so acute that 34 per cent have loan-to-income ratios greater than 450 per cent in Toronto (up from 25 per cent in 2014), and in Vancouver that share is at 38 per cent at last count (from 33 per cent in 2014).“

We’ll hear more about this today when Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks to a business group in Yellowknife.

Open this photo in gallery Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Mr. Poloz’s topic is household debt, for which we Canadians are famous, and just how big the problem is.

“The governor is scheduled to deliver what will be a closely watched speech on household debt, responding to concerns raised in recent monetary policy reports as he reviews vulnerabilities that have grown within Canada’s spectacularly indebted household sector – but traders shouldn’t expect him to express any sense of alarm,” said Karl Schamotta, director of global market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments.

“Policy makers have previously highlighted higher levels of interest-rate sensitivity as a factor in keeping the bank on a very gradual monetary policy tightening path, and Poloz will likely cite recent evidence indicating that debt accumulation has finally begun to slow,” Mr. Schamotta added.

Stocks mixed

European markets are up, but New York is looking shaky at this point.

Many Asian markets were closed today, though Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 0.7 per cent by about 5:40 a.m. ET.

New York futures were down, and the Canadian dollar was above 77.5 US cents.

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada precedes Mr. Poloz with a reading on economic growth in February.

Economists expect the report to show a rebound of 0.3 per cent after January’s dip.

Nonetheless, just one thumb up here.

“A weak 0.3-per-cent reading will leave us tracking 1.7 per cent for Q1, matching the rate seen in the fourth quarter of last year,” Royce Mendes of CIBC World Markets said.

“That leaves some elbow room for the Bank of Canada to leave rates unchanged at its May meeting, using that time to monitor the myriad of headwinds facing the economy.”

The Reserve Bank of Australia is meeting, meanwhile, and is expected to keep its benchmark rate steady at 1.5 per cent.

“And the central bank may well revise down its GDP growth forecasts in May’s statement on monetary policy [Friday],” said Paul Dales of Capital Economics.

There are also manufacturing purchasing managers index readings from around the world and a long list of earnings, one of the stars being Apple Inc. We’ll see what the reviewers say about its performance.

