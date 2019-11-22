Why Canada needs a more feeble dollar (and may get it)

Briefing highlights
Loonie ‘just isn’t weak enough’
CIBC World Markets believes Canada needs a weaker dollar.
And we’re headed that way, according to CIBC economic analyst Taylor Rochwerg’s latest projections.
The Canadian dollar, Ms. Rochwerg said this week, “just isn’t weak enough” to help do what needs to be done.
“From a longer-term perspective, a weaker loonie is needed to support Canada’s current account and trade balances,” Ms. Rochwerg said.
“A depreciation in the C$ versus the US$ will help Canadian export competitiveness versus other major players, especially within the U.S., where it’s lost ground in recent years,” she added.
“Moreover, boosting exports will be increasingly important as household spending remains sluggish. This should see the currency pair hover around 1.38 in Q4 2020, and approach 1.40 into 2021.”
That 1.38 would translate to a Canadian dollar at about 72.5 US cents, while 1.40 would put it at just shy of 71.5 US cents.
For now, Ms. Rochwerg said, she expects the U.S. versus the Canadian dollar to “remain rangebound.”
But as we move into the first quarter of next year, she believes there will be “sufficient evidence of waning domestic fundamentals on the back of the global deceleration” to justify a quarter-of-a-percentage-point cut to the Bank of Canada’s key overnight rate, which now stands at 1.75 per cent.
“As that’s not currently being priced in by markets, the move should see the C$ weaken modestly, with USDCAD hovering around 1.33 and 1.34 in Q1 and Q2 of next year, respectively,” Ms. Rochwerg said, referring to the U.S. versus the Canadian dollar by their symbols.
Those numbers would mean a loonie valued at above 75 US cents and then just topping 74.5 US cents, respectively.
Stocks largely up
Global markets are largely up so far, with New York futures pointing to a better open.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, though the Shanghai Composite lost 0.6 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.3 and 1.1 per cent by about 5 a.m. ET.
New York futures were up.
The Canadian dollar was below 75.5 US cents.
“The uncertain dynamics of U.S., China trade talks look set to have taken their toll on investors this week, with European stocks set to post their first negative week since the end of September,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“So much optimism has been priced in these last few weeks, yet there appears to have been little in the way of substantive progress towards a deal, despite all the warm and optimistic words of confidence on both sides,” he added.
“This morning’s comments from Chinese President Xi suggest that there remains some way to go before we get any indication as to the possible timing of a phase one [trade deal with the U.S].”
Xi wants trade deal
From Reuters: China wants to work out an initial trade pact with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, President Xi Jinping said, but is not afraid to retaliate when necessary. “We want to work for a ‘phase one’ agreement on the basis of mutual respect and equality,” he told representatives of an international forum, according to a pool report. “When necessary we will fight back, but we have been working actively to try not to have a trade war. We did not initiate this trade war and this is not something we want.”
Lagarde on economic growth
From Reuters: The euro zone needs to create more of its economic growth at home, including via greater public investment, if it is to withstand weakness abroad and become more balanced internally, new European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday. Lagarde did not discuss monetary policy in her first major speech since becoming ECB president at the start of this month, merely saying the central bank would continue to do its part to support the economy. Instead, she chose to send a message to euro zone governments, calling on them to strengthen domestic demand after a global trade war brought a decade of export-driven growth, largely led by Germany, to an abrupt end.
Japan tempers views
From Reuters: Japan’s government trimmed its assessment of the labour market in November for the first time in five years and also cut its view on corporate profits as slowing global growth weighs on the manufacturers. The government left unchanged its overall assessment that the world’s third-largest economy is recovering at a moderate pace, though prolonged weakness centered mainly on exporters has remained. The more subdued view on the employment and profit outlook for manufacturers could become a source of concern for policy makers.
German GDP confirmed
From Reuters: Strong exports, state spending and consumers helped the German economy avoid a recession in the third quarter, detailed data showed, confirming a preliminary reading of a 0.1-per-cent expansion on the quarter. The Federal Statistics Office said exports grew 1 per cent in the quarter, which meant that net trade contributed half a percentage point to overall economic expansion.
What to watch for today
The biggie for Canada will be the monthly look on retail sales.
Economists expect Statistics Canada to report that retail sales slipped in September, by somewhere between 0.1 and 0.4 per cent.
“Retail sales look to fall for a second straight month in September, amid a drop in consumer confidence to the lowest level since January,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal’s Canadian rates and macro strategist.
“Gasoline prices fell heavily, which will hit the headline [number] hard,” he added.
“And, auto sales went into reverse following a solid summer. Given the drop in confidence, we’re looking for a modest slide in sales excluding autos and gas, as well. With goods prices higher in the month, despite the drop in gasoline, volumes will likely decline, snapping a three-month winning streak.”
What analysts are saying today
“This morning was always likely to be dominated by the first appearance from the new [European Central Bank] governor, Christine Lagarde. However, there were few big ticket announcements to drive markets, given the impending strategy review that will help drive decision-making going forward. The one thing that Lagarde is sure to focus on is the need for greater investment on a national level, with the lack of unity over the current monetary policy stance ensuring that Lagarde will have to look for alternate methods of raising growth beyond the traditional monetary policy tools.” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst, IG
[Purchasing managers indexes] across France, Germany and the euro zone almost universally missed expectations on Friday. The numbers deepen concerns over growth in the region. The longer the PMIs languish at these levels the lesser the prospects for a 2020 rebound. There is a mismatch between the expectations of purchasing managers and investors. That for us is a gaping hole in the middle of the huge gains in European stock indices this year … The one highlight was a bigger-than-expected pickup in German manufacturing. It was German manufacturing that led Europe into its latest malaise via the trouble in the auto sector and slowing global trade. This might be the first inkling of German manufacturing leading the rebound.” Jasper Lawler, head of research, London Capital Group
“Investors also need to be mindful that even if a phase one [U.S.-China trade] deal is agreed it still needs to be passed by the legislature of both countries. That is important given that the USMCA deal agreed between Mexico, Canada and the U.S. still hasn’t been signed off by U.S. policy makers almost a year after it was signed.” Michael Hewson, chief analyst, CMC Markets
Poloz slams barriers
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has criticized barriers that continue to hamper interprovincial trade, saying the lack of free trade among Canada’s provinces is “absurd,” David Parkinson writes.
Propane shortages
Quebec is in danger of running out of propane within five days if a CN Rail strike drags on, Premier François Legault warns, putting heating supplies for health-care institutions, seniors homes and farmers at risk. Nicolas Van Praet and Eric Atkins report.
Knowing when
Toronto-Dominion Bank CEO Bharat Masrani knows when to hold, or fold, when the stakes are high, Andrew Willis argues.