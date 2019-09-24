Why cutting rates may not do all that much. (Hint: We’re stretched and aging. So are our cars)

Briefing highlights
- Cutting rates may not do that much
- Global markets on the rise so far
- New York set for stronger open
- Canadian dollar at about 75.5 cents
- What analysts are saying today
- Volkswagen executives charged
- Google wins major case in EU
- What to watch for today
- Required Reading
CIBC on rate cuts
The Bank of Canada might not accomplish all that much if it trims interest rates down the road, as some economists expect, CIBC World Markets says.
There are several reasons for this, CIBC chief economist Avery Shenfeld and senior economist Royce Mendes said in a study.
For one thing, Canadians are stretched thin. For another, we’re getting older. And so are our cars.
“While capital spending responded only weakly to low rates, both consumer spending and housing investment received substantial lifts when the Bank of Canada cut rates in the last recession,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said.
“But we might well be in for a weaker response if rates fall again in the near term,” they added in their broader report on whether monetary policy is “broken” globally.
“After being stalwarts during the recovery by opening their wallets, households’ savings rates are now trending around the lowest levels since the early 1960s, and well publicized debt ratios are among the highest in the world.”
That, they said, could mean there’s “less room” for lower rates to spur spending.
First up, Canadian households are deep in debt, owing about $1.77 for every dollar of disposable income. Not only that, but the household debt service ratio stands at a record 14.93 per cent. So how much are we willing to spend?
Second, “looking at the fundamentals of the most interest rate sensitive household purchases also suggests that the economy may not be as sensitive to rate cuts in the future,” the CIBC economists said.
“The pace of home building has been running a bit ahead of demand, with completed but unfilled units beginning to climb.”
Then there’s that bit they mentioned about our cars, and the fact that we don’t have to get new ones as frequently as we did 20 years ago.
“As a result, the share of durable goods consumption in Canadian GDP hasn’t really done much despite the rock bottom rates of the current expansion,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said.
Demographics is also a major factor, Mr. Mendes added.
“As both interest rates fall (i.e., a smaller stream of income from owning bonds) and the population ages, more people are thinking about saving more for retirement ... rather than spending, meaning for those people interest rate cuts could actually work in the opposite direction,” he said.
Some economists believe the Bank of Canada will, for insurance, trim its benchmark overnight rate, now at 1.75 per cent, by one-quarter of a percentage point later this year or next year. The Federal Reserve, of course, has been cutting rates, most recently as of last week.
“The Bank of Canada still talks about the use of negative rates as an option, one that [Fed chair Jerome] Powell now has largely ruled out for the U.S.,” Mr. Shenfeld and Mr. Mendes said in their report.
“Fortunately, in Canada, there’s a political consensus towards fiscal stimulus in such circumstances.”
Read more
Stocks climb
Investors are largely driving stocks higher so far this morning.
Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite 0.3 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 per cent by about 6:45 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 up 0.2 per cent and Germany’s DAX little changed.
New York futures were up.
“Chinese stocks led the way overnight, as plans for U.S.-China trade walks were coupled with expectations of further easing,” IG said in its morning research note.
“Despite talks between negotiators this week, Steve Mnuchin cited plans for the Chinese vice premier to visit the U.S. for talks next week. Meanwhile … the vice head of China’s state planner said he expects Beijing to increase efforts to boost economic growth.”
The Canadian dollar was at about 75.5 US cents.
What analysts are saying today
“Boris Johnson suffered another crushing defeat after the Supreme Court ruled that prorogation was void and of no effect. The highest court stated that the PM’s advice to the queen was void and unlawful … The British pound is slightly higher as some expect this could make it harder for Boris Johnson to deliver a no-deal Brexit.” Edward Moya, senior market analyst, Oanda
“Optimism over a potential U.S.-China breakthrough [is] taking us into what seems like another temporary period of gains for global stocks. Steven Mnuchin has laid out plans to resume high level trade talks between the U.S. and China in two weeks’ time, and while stocks are likely to rise in anticipation of a deal, the sense of de ja vu also brings scepticism over whether such a deal is there to be made.” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst, IG
“U.S. stocks will once again attempt to make a run toward record territory after the U.S. and Chinese were able to outline a schedule for high-level talks in early October. Markets have been here before, mounting optimism ahead of critical trade talks, but for many, this time feels different. A complete breakdown in talks this go around will possibly see too much damage in some key demographics for President Trump’s 2020 hopes. Business investment has stalled and the strain on farmers and manufacturing jobs could see this be a critical juncture for avoiding a recession come next fall.” Oanda’s Mr. Moya
“Questions still hang over the health of the euro zone economy, and seeing as stocks haven’t rebounded that much today, it seems as if traders are still a little cautious … The trade situation between the U.S. and China has calmed down compared with late August, but a certain level of unease remains, which is why the FTSE 100 plus the DAX remain below the July highs.” David Madden, analyst, CMC Markets
Ticker
Volkswagen executives charged
From The Associated Press: German prosecutors say they have charged Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess and chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, along with former CEO Martin Winterkorn, with market manipulation in connection with the diesel emissions scandal that erupted in 2015. Prosecutors in Braunschweig said the men are accused of deliberately having informed markets too late about the costs to the company that would result from the scandal. That, they said in a statement, meant that they improperly influenced the company’s share price.
Google wins case
From The Associated Press: Google won a major case in the European Union when the bloc’s top court ruled that the U.S. internet giant doesn’t have to extend the EU’s “right to be forgotten” rules to its search engines globally.
No rush, says China’s central bank
China is in no rush to follow other countries in significantly loosening monetary policy but has ample options to help prop up slowing growth, its central bank head said, maintaining a cautious approach to stimulating the economy
Morale perks up
From Reuters: German business sentiment rose in September as companies took a better view of current conditions but their expectations deteriorated as Europe’s largest economy teeters on the brink of recession, a survey showed. The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 94.6 from 94.3 in August, snapping a run of five consecutive falls.
Uber gets two-month licence
From Reuters: Uber received only a two-month London operating licence, failing to secure a maximum five-year term in a battle with the regulator that has previously stripped the app of its right to take rides.
What to watch for today
Economists generally expect the S&P Case-Shiller home price index report to show a gain of 0.1 per cent in July from June, bringing the increase from a year earlier to 2.1 per cent.
Watch, too, for quarterly results from BlackBerry Ltd. and Nike Inc.
“Nike share price has been flirting with all-time highs for most of this year, held back to some extent by concerns about finding itself in the firing line in the U.S., China trade war,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
Required Reading
Tories pledge to boost mortgage repayment periods
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said a Tory government would review the mortgage stress test and expand repayment periods, proposals that would partly reverse Ottawa’s efforts to discourage homebuyers from taking on too much debt. Janet McFarland and Kristy Kirkup report.
Liberals take aim at cellphone prices
Politicians looking to win favour with voters have taken aim at Canada’s telecom industry, but experts question whether the Liberal Party can make good on a vow to simply persuade companies to reduce Canadians’ cell phone and internet bills, Alexandra Posadzki writes.
Hands off
Personal finance columnist Rob Carrick argues that politicians should keep their hands off stress tests for first-time home buyers.