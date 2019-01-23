Why markets are suddenly spooked again (and why it may not end here)

Briefing highlights

Why investors are spooked

Global markets mixed so far

New York poised for stronger open

RBI names CEO, raises dividend

What to watch for today

From today’s Globe and Mail

Spooked

Here’s how markets economist Hubert de Barochez sums it up:

“After a fine start to the year, equity prices have come under a bit of pressure this week on concerns about the health of the global economy. Since we still think that the outlook for global growth is even worse than is generally assumed, we suspect that there is more stock market weakness to come this year.”

Indeed, after a rough 2018 but a nice bounce to kick off 2019, investors are suddenly thinking twice about the outlook. As Tuesday’s market action illustrated, they’re fretting over the economy and trade, among other things.

Already this week, for example, the International Monetary Fund cut its projections for global economic growth, while China turned in its weakest economic showing in years.

“We think that even the revised growth forecasts for the IMF, and the consensus expectations for global growth more generally, are too optimistic,” said Mr. de Barochez, of Capital Economics.

“In the next two years, we anticipate that growth will slow sharply in the U.S. while the euro zone economy continues to lose momentum,” he added.

“And even when policy stimulus from the Chinese authorities kicks in later this year, we think that growth in China’s economy will stabilize at a lower level, not rebound like it did in 2016.”

One of the reasons for early year optimism was the hope that the U.S. and China would settle their trade war before a scheduled increase in American tariffs in early March.

That “fragile optimism,” though, eroded Tuesday on reports that the Americans had called off a meeting with their Chinese counterparts, noted CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s adviser, disputed the report. He added, too, the most important meeting is the one planned at the end of January with China’s vice premier.

But this “would suggest the potential for failure still remains fairly high,” Mr. Hewson said.

“These conflicting reports still serve to keep U.S. markets under pressure given they had already been trending lower after playing catch-up, or catch-down, with markets in Europe, having missed out on the move lower due to being closed [Monday] for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

RBI names new chief

Tim Hortons and Burger King have a new boss, and their shareholders a higher dividend.

Restaurant Brands International, parent of both, named Burger King president Jose Cil as its chief executive officer, replacing Daniel Schwartz, who becomes executive chairman.

RBI also raised its dividend to 50 cents as it unveiled select financial results, as well.

Tim Hortons same store sales, a key measure in retailing, rose 2.2 per cent in Canada in the fourth quarter, and 1.9 per cent globally.

Stocks mixed

Markets are off to something of a better start so far today, mixed with futures pointing to a stronger open in New York.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng eked out the tiniest gain and the Shanghai Composite rose by less than 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were down by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 4:40 a.m. ET, with the Paris CAC 40 little changed.

What to watch for today

Economists expect Statistics Canada to report a drop of more than 0.5 per cent in retail sales in November, following on the heels of Tuesday’s disappointing read on manufacturing sales.

When you strip out price changes, though, volumes are expected to remain flat, said Royal Bank of Canada assistant chief economist Paul Ferley.

“The decline is in part attributable to earlier-reported unit auto sales edging down further in November,” Mr. Ferley said.

“This is expected to be reflected in the motor vehicle dealership component of retail sales falling 0.9 per cent in November,” he added.

“The overall decline is also attributable to indications of a hefty plummet in gasoline prices which is projected to contribute to nominal gas station receipts sinking almost 7 per cent in the month. Excluding these two volatile components, retail sales are expected to rise 0.4 per cent.”

From today’s Globe and Mail