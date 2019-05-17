Why so many Canadians could be in so much trouble in an economic shock (notably in B.C., Ontario)

Briefing highlights
- Bank of Canada on debt
- Global markets largely down
- New York poised for weaker open
- Canadian dollar just above 74 cents
- Required Reading
Easing but high
Fears over consumer debt may be easing somewhat, but it’s worth noting that a lot of Canadians could still find themselves in a lot of trouble in an economic shock, notably in British Columbia and Ontario.
The Bank of Canada certainly thinks it’s worth noting, flagging high household debt levels as an ongoing concern.
“Over all, the vulnerability associated with high household indebtedness remains significant, although it has declined modestly,” the central bank said in Thursday’s review of the financial system.
“As households adjust to changes in mortgage policies and past increases in interest rates, the pace of borrowing has slowed and the quality of new mortgages has improved,” it added.
“Nonetheless, a large amount of debt in Canada is held by highly indebted households.”
Provincial measures in B.C. and Ontario have helped cool bubbly housing markets in the Vancouver and Toronto areas. And, most importantly, mortgage-qualification stress tests, which came into effect in early 2018, have helped slow and improve lending.
Also worth noting is that the percentage of Canadians who can’t keep up with their debts is low and stable, the Bank of Canada said.
“Outside of the oil-producing provinces, the percentage of households that have fallen behind by 60 days or more on at least one of their payments remains stable at about 3 per cent,” the central bank said.
“Alberta and Saskatchewan, however, show a small but steady increase beginning in 2015 after the oil price shock,” it added.
“The impact on the Alberta economy of ongoing adjustment in the oil sector is compounding an already difficult situation for some households.”
Key to the credit picture is the level of high indebtedness.
Indeed, about 11 per cent of households are juggling a debt-to-income ratio that tops 350 per cent. And collectively, they account for about two-fifths of outstanding credit, or more than double what they represented in 1999, the Bank of Canada said.
“The wealth of these households is especially dependent on housing assets,” according to the central bank, and you can see that when you look at indicators across the various regions.
“Households in British Columbia and Ontario have the highest median net worth, and their net worth is more concentrated in housing,” the central bank said.
“These provinces also have the most pronounced imbalances in their housing markets, partially due to investor activity, and are the most indebted as measured by the ratio of household debt to income,” it added.
The financial system review is a document that “should give us a bit of a scare,” said Toronto-Dominion Bank senior economist Brian DePratto.
While the situation has been improving, you can’t just undo the threat of swollen debt levels with a snap of the fingers.
“High household debt and housing market imbalances (among others) remain important vulnerabilities to the Canadian financial system,” Mr. DePratto said.
“These vulnerabilities on their own may not be enough to swing the business cycle, but will worsen outcomes in the event a trigger becomes reality, such as an external shock sending Canada into an economic downturn.”
Read more
- Barrie McKenna: Household debt, housing worries easing but other concerns persist, Bank of Canada says
- David Parkinson: Bank of Canada’s Poloz’s housing musings speak to the bank’s biggest risk factor
- Ian McGugan: Canada needs a better picture of how households are faring
- Debt and wealth: So many Canadians are either messed up or poor
- Half of Canadians say they’re struggling to meet daily expenses: OECD
- Rob Carrick: This is why Canadians are so stressed out about money despite good economic times
- ‘You may not be as rich as you think’: Canadian families face a long road back to financial health
- Tim Shufelt: Canadian household debt to income ratio rises to historical high, Statistics Canada says
- Many Canadians say they’ll have to tap RRSPs, take second mortgages, sell assets as debt burden rises
- ‘The worm is turning’: More Canadians are going broke, defaulting on their debts
Stocks sink
Global markets are largely sinking so far.
Tokyo’s Nikkei managed to gain 0.9 per cent, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.2 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite shed 2.5 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.
New York futures were down.
“It’s been a slow start for markets in Europe as optimism about further talks between the China and the U.S. over trade ebbs away, prompting some light selling after three successive days of gains,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.
“China state media indicated that the Chinese government had little interest in pursuing further talks under the current climate of higher tariffs and hostility towards Huawei,” he added.
“The calculation appears to be that the U.S. needs to show some semblance of wanting to talk, and that any further dialogue may well not happen much before the G20 next month.”
Having said that, “as we head into the weekend the losses are fairly modest, which would suggest that investors aren’t overly concerned, at the moment.”
The Canadian dollar was just above 74 US cents.
Read more
Ticker
Tech giants fall short on fake news: EU
From Reuters: Facebook, Google and Twitter are still not doing enough to tackle fake news plaguing the election campaign to the European Parliament, the European Commission said in its latest report.
Required Reading
Competition fears
Transat A.T.’s decision to enter into exclusive talks to be taken over by Air Canada is raising worries that travellers will pay higher ticket prices if the rivals merge, Nicolas Van Praet writes.
Ottawa plans digital charter
Canada plans to introduce regulations for online platforms that will include financial penalties for the spread of misinformation, having signed a global pact to address violent speech on the internet. Tamsin McMahon and Bill Curry report.
Canada to get first e-sports ETF
Video game enthusiasts looking to take their investments to the next level may soon be able to with Canada’s first global e-sports exchange-traded fund, Clare O’Hara writes.