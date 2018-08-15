Why this economist warns the Canadian dollar will slump to 70¢ next year, even if NAFTA’s resolved

Briefing highlights

Analyst sees loonie at 70 cents

A Cheech & Chong scene I’d love to see

What to expect in housing report

What else to watch for today

Loonie to 70 cents?

Stephen Brown believes the Canadian dollar will slump to about 70 US cents next year, even if the uncertainty over NAFTA ends with a deal.

“A quick NAFTA deal is an upside risk to our forecast for the loonie to remain near its current rate against the U.S. dollar this year,” said the senior Canada economist at Capital Economics in London.

“But our forecasts for various commodity prices to decline and interest rate differentials to move against Canada imply that the loonie will nevertheless depreciate in 2019.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prospects for the currency have suffered since President Donald Trump was elected, and pledged to remake the North America free-trade agreement or kill it outright.

“That is, the heightened risk of a U.S. withdrawal [from NAFTA] has directly caused investors to demand a higher premium to hold Canadian assets, while the negative implications of uncertainty for the economic outlook has weighed on interest rate prospects and thereby the currency,” Mr. Brown said.

Now at about 76.5 US cents, Capital Economics expects the loonie to end 2018 at 75, but then erode further to around the 70-cent mark - though it could get a short-term bump should NAFTA be resolved, Mr. Brown added in an interview.

Indeed, a NAFTA deal could bump his forecast up by three cents or so.

“Even if a deal is reached, it is unlikely to be as positive for Canada as the current one and it would still take at least three months for it to be fully signed off, during which its future would remain in doubt,” he noted in his report.

“In any case, absent any safeguards, investors and firms are likely to remain wary of Canadian assets and the loonie while Trump is in charge, and perhaps even longer.”

For comparison, CIBC World Markets said in its latest outlook that it expects the loonie to trade between about 74 and 78 US cents through next year.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Read more

xxxxx

A Cheech & Chong scene I’d love to see

Buzz kill

Open this photo in gallery Photo illustration

Read more

What to expect from CREA

Expect to see a sales dip when the Canadian Real Estate Association releases its July report this morning, as Vancouver spoils the party.

Bank of Montreal projects the report will show national sales down 1 per cent from a year earlier, with average prices up 1 per cent. The MLS home price index, a favoured measure, is expected to show a gain of 2.5 per cent, bouncing "as a heavy drop a year ago falls out of the calculation," BMO said in a lookahead.

"After a very difficult start to the year, the housing market is showing signs that conditions are broadly stabilizing," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Despite the less negative overall picture, the market remains very segmented," he added, noting Vancouver "continues to struggle" in the wake of new federal mortgage rules and the provincial move on foreign buyers.

"The Prairies are also struggling to gain any traction but at least activity is flattening out," Mr. Reitzes said.

"However, if oil prices stay elevated, that should support Alberta and, to a lesser extent, Saskatchewan," he added.

Story continues below advertisement

"Toronto activity bounced back in July, but remains well below frothy 2016 levels. And, sales in Montreal and Ottawa pressed higher after taking a breather in the prior month."

As a reference point, note that national sales fell 10.7 per cent in June from a year earlier, with average prices down 1.3 per cent and the MLS index up just 0.9 per cent.

Several local real estate boards have already released their July sales and prices reports.

Toronto, for example, which had been one of the frothy markets, showed a hefty sales gain. Benchmark prices only dipped, while the pace of decline for detached homes slowed noticeably.

Pricey Vancouver, though, showed a marked drop in sales.

Read more

What else to watch for

Investors are waiting for the latest numbers on U.S. retail sales, which economists expect will show a July rise of just 0.1 per cent, or possibly no gain.

“A rebound in consumer spending was a key driver of Q2’s strong GDP print, however July’s retail sales figures could be the first signpost of deceleration to a more trend-like pace,” said Andrew Grantham of CIBC World Markets.

“Unit auto sales downshifted again on the month, and slightly lower gasoline prices could also weigh on the nominal headline sales print. Restaurants could also have seen a slight pullback following extremely strong growth in each of the previous two months.”

More news

Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market

In case you missed it