‘You really can make money’ on stocks outside of Canada’s Big 3 sectors: BMO on where to look

Briefing highlights

The ‘Other 8’ stock sectors

Global markets mixed so far

New York futures down

Loonie down to near 75 cents

What to expect in jobs report

What else to watch for today

From today’s Globe and Mail

The ‘Other 8’

Brian Belski has some advice for investors in Canadian stocks who focus on the three biggies: Take a look at other sectors.

“Yes, you really can make money in Canadian stocks that are not energy, materials or financials,” Bank of Montreal’s chief investment strategist said in his latest report.

“There are several great companies in Canada that we believe are typically overshadowed by the long-established reliance on the ‘Big 3’ for performance and ideas,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“In fact, our work shows that the ‘Other 8, Non-Big 3’ sectors can outperform and typically have outperformed during periods of range-bound commodities.”

The Big 3, Mr. Belski noted, now account for 62 per cent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index, in line with their three-decade average but down from their peak at 79 per cent in 2011.

The ‘Other 8’: TSX weight of sectors outside the ‘Big 3’ 80% 70 60 50 40 30 20 1987 1995 2003 2011 2019 SOURCE: BMO CAPITAL MARKETS The ‘Other 8’: TSX weight of sectors outside the ‘Big 3’ 80% 70 60 50 40 30 20 1987 1991 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 2019 SOURCE: BMO CAPITAL MARKETS The ‘Other 8’: TSX weight of sectors outside the ‘Big 3’ 80% 70 60 50 40 30 20 1987 1991 1995 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 2019 SOURCE: BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

But don’t ignore the others, which include industrials, consumer discretionary, communications, consumer staples, information technology, utilities, real estate and health care, Mr. Belski recommended.

The outperformance of stocks outside the Big 3 has been consistent when commodity prices haven’t been in a super cycle, Mr. Belski said.

“Indeed, we continue to believe that commodity prices (especially WTI), are likely range-bound for an extended time,” he added, referring to West Texas intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark.

“As such, we believe many of the best opportunities within Canadian equity markets will likely be from non-Big 3 sector names.”

Thus, Mr. Belski presented his “anything but the Big 3 portfolio,” a model “designed to encapsulate the strength of Canadian companies that are not energy, materials and financials.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The total return of this anything but portfolio has lagged the broader composite over the three months ending Jan. 31, at 3.7 per cent versus 4.3 per cent.

But on a 12-month basis, it’s on the winning side, 2.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent. And since its 2017 inception, the track record is 6.2 per cent to 2.9 per cent.

Markets faltered last year, remember, but the anything but group fared better, losing 5.5 per cent to the broader Toronto market’s 8.9 per cent.

The top five holdings include Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Class B, BCE Inc., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., Rogers Communications Inc., Class B, and Waste Connections Inc.

All are rated “outperform.”

As for the broader TSX, Mr. Belski continues to project the TSX will end the year at 17,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York pointing lower and the Canadian dollar now down to just above 75 US cents.

Playing into markets today are comments from President Donald Trump, who said he won’t be meeting with China’s Xi Jinping before a March deadline for raising U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 2 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and the Paris CAC 40 were each up 0.1 per cent by about 6 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX down 0.1 per cent.

New York futures were down.

“The news that President Trump and Xi won’t be meeting before the March 1 deadline for an increase in tariffs has raised concerns, in the absence of another extension to the trade truce, that the global economy will struggle to absorb further costs on goods and services,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Story continues below advertisement

“Against a backdrop of slowing growth and lower forecasts its certainly unwelcome that Presidents Trump and Xi won’t be meeting in the next couple of weeks, however it doesn’t mean that we won’t see another tariff suspension in order for talks to continue, and that might be something that investors might be able to hang their hats on when China returns from its Lunar New Year holiday.”

Read more

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada releases its January jobs report, though you've got to remember that these monthly readings can be volatile.

Which is why economists expect to see anywhere from a loss of 5,000 jobs to a rise of 15,000 last month, with unemployment holding at 5.6 per cent or inching up to 5.7.

“We’re pencilling in a modest gain of 6,000 jobs, with further declines seen in Alberta partially offsetting growth in other areas of the country,” said CIBC World Markets senior economist Royce Mendes.

"That slight gain won’t be enough to keep the unemployment rate pinned down at the historical low we saw last month, but should still see it rise only a tick."

Also on tap is the latest look at construction starts from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Economists generally expect to see a drop of 3.7 per cent to an annual pace of 205,500 in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Earnings: CAE Inc., CI Financial Corp. and Cameco Corp.

More news

From today’s Globe and Mail