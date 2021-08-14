Ageism may be rampant in Canadian workplaces, but career experts say the tide is turning

Open this photo in gallery Director Chloe Zhao, left, with actress Frances McDormand on the set of Nomadland. The Associated Press

Radhika Panjwani is a former journalist from Toronto and a blogger.

Radhika Panjwani is a former journalist from Toronto and a blogger.

A particularly poignant scene in the Oscar-winning film Nomadland, based on Jessica Bruder’s bestselling book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, features Bob Wells (playing himself) – a U.S. author, YouTuber and founder of the annual Rubber Tramp Rendezvous event – addressing the gathering of van dwellers and itinerant labourers about the tyranny of the marketplace. It’s evident that his speech touches a raw nerve.

“I think of the analogy of a workhorse – the workhorse that’s willing to work itself to death and then be put out to pasture. And that’s what happens to many of us,” Mr. Wells tells the group.

Nomadland – both the film and the book – offers an unvarnished glimpse of the predicament of some older workers in post-recession North America.

The dichotomy is that Canada’s labour market is currently experiencing a skills shortage. Baby boomers, nudged prematurely out of the job market, want to work. And yet only a scarce number of employers will hire them, because of ageism.

In 2020, Express Employment Professionals, a recruitment firm with offices across North America, surveyed some 700 business leaders, decision-makers and job seekers to find out if ageism was a factor during hiring.

Eighty-one per cent said they believed their age was a concern in the hiring process. Half of those that believed age-related discrimination was an issue were in the age 55 to 64 category.

“I have seen many companies clean out the older workers so they don’t have to pay pensions,” noted one survey respondent. “Last good job I had, they grouped everybody into about 100 different groups and the five oldest people in each group were let go. Skill, talent, experience played no part – only age determined if you were let go.”

Bradley Jenkins, co-owner of several Express Employment staffing franchises in Southwestern Ontario, said many people can’t afford to retire, given that the average household debt in Canada has skyrocketed.

“Sometimes there’s a need for people to work, and sometimes people want to work to keep themselves sharp,” Mr. Jenkins said. “The days of working for a company for 25 years and getting your gold watch at the end of it are fewer now.

“We are always encouraging – and educating – companies to hire people in the 55-64 demographic because they are less likely to look for another position, are relatively healthy and probably don’t have young dependents at home.”

Companies are often leery of hiring older workers, assuming they are tech-illiterate, resistant to change and not coachable. Some businesses consider their existing older workers as a burden on the bottom line and may even employ various measures to edge them out.

Rather than being specific to any industry, ageism is pervasive.

A 2018 developer survey by Stack Overflow found that three-quarters of professional developers in IT are 35 years old or younger. The same survey revealed 61 per cent of developers over 45 worried their age was limiting their career options. It appears there may be some truth to their concerns, as less than seven per cent of professional developers in 2018 were 45 or over. Worldwide, the average age of developers ranges between 22 and 29, according to the Stack Overflow poll.

“Ageism is the elephant in the tech room,” writes Howard Williams, a customer-experience leader with Parker Software, on the TechTalks website. “As programmers progress, their years of experience increasingly become a poisoned chalice. If the statistics are anything to go by, this problem is even more entrenched than you might imagine.”

Cognitive diversity – or having an assortment of individuals from distinctive demographics, with different personalities, thinking and values – has proven to optimize team outputs. A key element of cognitive diversity includes having people of different ages and experiences working together, noted global research analyst Josh Bersin and Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, chief talent scientist for Manpower Group, in the Harvard Business Review.

The duo suggests companies can alleviate workplace age discrimination by introducing age diversity to their Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DEI) programs. Other recommendations include offering older workers managerial and mentorship roles, introducing flexible schedules and accommodations, and launching reverse mentoring and development opportunities.

Mr. Jenkins says there’s a subtle but definite shift happening, noting that over the next few years, employers will be scrambling to utilize the experience, skill and expertise of the 55-64 demographic that they might previously have overlooked.

