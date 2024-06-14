COVID-19 pandemic made Gen Z ‘more awkward in social settings,’ study finds

Gen Z workers might see their social skills stunted as a result of the pandemic and this could have detrimental impacts to their early careers.

In a recent survey of 1,500 Canadians conducted by online language learning marketplace Preply, 51 per cent of Gen Zers said their social skills declined because of limited in-person interaction during the pandemic, compared with 47 per cent of millennials, 37 per cent of Gen Xers and 26 per cent for Baby Boomers.

Furthermore, 20 per cent of those aged 16 to 26 said they now feel less confident presenting in person, compared with just 7 per cent of those over 43.

“[Gen Z workers] were the highest in terms of feeling disconnected or isolated from team members while working remotely,” says Sylvia Johnson, Preply’s head of methodology. “They also were higher in terms of having difficulty building and maintaining relationships with team members.”

According to the survey, nearly 18 per cent of Gen Z respondents are struggling to maintain workplace relationships, compared with 13 per cent of Millennial and Gen X Canadians and 4 per cent of Boomers.

“What we’re seeing is that Gen Z are more awkward in social settings – they had to readjust to socializing after the pandemic – while other generations did not feel such a strong impact,” Ms. Johnson says. “In terms of their confidence, speaking, presenting and so on, we saw that all of those struggles were felt more by Gen Z than any of the other generations.”

The data is consistent with other studies that found the isolating effects of the pandemic were most detrimental to younger people.

“If we’re thinking about fundamental periods of development, we think about adolescence, we think about that emerging into adulthood – that 10 to 25 [year-old] period – which is where Gen Z was falling at the onset of the pandemic,” says Rosanna Breaux, an assistant professor of psychology and director of the Child Study Center at Virginia Tech. “That is the time when identity, development, independence and exploring what you value and care about is coming from, and a lot of that is influenced from social interactions.”

Ms. Breaux, who published a study on the effects of pandemic-era social isolation on adolescent social development, says being cut off from in-person interactions during that critical period put young people behind the typical development curb. “Simply put, lack of opportunity to practice social interaction, social communication, leads to a reduction or regression of your skills,” she says.

Ms. Breaux adds that there were already concerns about this generation’s ability to develop social skills prior to the pandemic, given that they were the first to grow up with smartphones and social media, and that the pandemic only exacerbated those challenges. As a result, Gen Z is likely to struggle more with in-person work settings.

To help combat the social skills deficit, Ms. Breaux encourages employers to facilitate more in-person social events, which research suggests can improve mental health, productivity and belonging. She also suggests providing this cohort or workers more soft skills development training.

For the meantime, however, she says employers should expect young people to remain more comfortable interacting through digital communication channels than in-person.

“We’re seeing with the current adolescent and emerging adult generation a preference for those online interactions and feeling that their social skills or competencies are better when they interact electronically, rather than face to face,” Ms. Breaux says.

The observation is consistent with the Preply survey, which found younger Canadians were the most likely to say that the switch to remote learning and work improved their writing communication skills. Overall, 57 per cent of Gen Z Canadians said those competencies improved, compared with 53 per cent of Millennials, 37 per cent of Gen Xers and 17 per cent of Boomers.

“While they had the in-person interactions removed, they actually did begin to learn a little bit more about how to communicate better, how to communicate more precisely,” Ms. Johnson says. “They are highly capable employees, there just might be some areas where they have more challenges and might struggle to come out of their shell a little bit more.”