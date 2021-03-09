Live Q&A: How have employee rights changed during COVID-19?

After a year of economic turmoil that has resulted in mass layoffs, hasty recalls and huge workplace changes, many Canadians have become uncertain about their employment prospects and their roles at work.

As companies hurried to provide quick solutions to large and complicated problems, many employees were left with questions:

What are the rights of workers when it comes to workplace health and safety?

What are employees entitled to in the case of a mass temporary layoff?

Now that remote work has been proven to work for certain professions, can companies really mandate employees return to work in offices?

On March 11, Toronto employment lawyer Daniel Lublin (Whitten and Lublin Employment) will join Globe Careers editor Stephanie Chan for a live Q&A on some of the largest and most controversial questions surrounding the current landscape of work, along with the most common queries employment law offices are receiving.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a question? Email audience@globeandmail.com

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.